“Chemistry is the calling of strong and ambitious people”

Nizhnekamsk celebrated Republic Chemist's Day on a grand scale

Photo: Роман Хасаев

The official event dedicated to Republic Chemist's Day took place at the Neftekhim Arena. The leadership of Tatarstan and the largest petrochemical and oil refining companies arrived to congratulate those who drive forward industry, science, and the economy, as well as to honor the best representatives of the sector. A surprise for the audience was also the appearance on stage of famous singers Elmira Kalimullina and Zara.

Exhibition of achievements

This year, Republic Chemist's Day rightfully took place in Nizhnekamsk. An exhibition of achievements of Tatarstan's petrochemical industry was organized in the foyer of the ice palace. The largest petrochemical and oil refining enterprises set up their stands: TAIF, SIBUR, KAMA Tyres, Khimgrad Technopolis, and others.

The Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, toured the stand of the TAIF Group. Альберт Муклаков

The exposition of the TAIF Group included products from TAIF-NK JSC and TAIF-SM LLC. The Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, toured the stand.

— How is the work going? — the head of the republic inquired.

General Director of TAIF JSC Timur Shigabutdinov and General Director of TAIF-NK JSC Alexey Khramov reported to Rustam Minnikhanov on the company's current activities, the construction of new foundry coke production, and the opening of the Research Center.

— Today, TAIF-NK is an Oil Refinery with a total capacity of 7 million tons per year, a Gasoline Plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year, and a Heavy Residue Deep Processing Complex capable of processing 3.6 million tons per year. The technological efficiency and sophistication of the enterprise is demonstrated by the Nelson Index, which stands at 12.8%. In Russia, its average value reaches 6%. Thus, TAIF-NK is among the top 20 most technologically advanced oil refineries in the world with an oil refining volume of more than 8 million tons per year, — said Alexey Khramov.

Timur Shigabutdinov and Alexey Khramov report to the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, on the products of TAIF-NK. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

Among the exhibition participants were also future petrochemical workers: kindergarten students, students of the N.V. Lemaev Petrochemical College, and the Nizhnekamsk Chemical Technology Institute. Young researchers presented their skills and developments in the field of chemistry.

“Chemistry is the foundation of the economy”

The celebration continued on the stage of the Ice Palace. The official part of the event was opened by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov. On behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, he congratulated all petrochemical workers on their professional holiday.

The official part of the event was opened by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov. взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

— Chemistry is one of the most significant sectors of Tatarstan's economy, making a substantial contribution to the development of the entire petrochemical industry in the Russian Federation. This industry is developing despite obstacles, challenges, and difficulties. It not only produces products but is also committed to steady progress. Since 2022, over 5 trillion rubles have been invested in the chemical industry across the Russian Federation, and the enterprises of Tatarstan have a significant role in this, — noted the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Separately, Albert Karimov thanked the heads of large industrial companies for their contribution to the development of the region and the creation of comfortable conditions for employees.

— SIBUR, Tatneft, TAIF, and hundreds of small and medium-sized companies, regardless of their scale, each contribute to the development of the chemical industry. Special thanks to everyone who has linked their lives with this industry, who through their daily responsible work create its products. And, of course, for me as a Tatarstan resident, it is gratifying and joyful to see how, thanks to this labor, our native republic grows, develops, and prospers,— noted Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov.

As Rustam Minnikhanov noted, it was they who laid the foundation of the petrochemical industry of Tatarstan. взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

On this day, production veterans were showered with applause. As Rustam Minnikhanov noted, it was they who laid the foundation for Tatarstan's petrochemical industry.

— Dear representatives of the chemical industry of our republic. I sincerely want to congratulate all of us on Chemist's Day. Today, this is the foundation of the economy. Here are present the heads of our oil, gas, and petrochemical complex enterprises. Thanks to our joint work, enormous changes are taking place not only in the production sphere. New productions are emerging, and Nizhnekamsk is changing. We consider it the capital of chemistry in our republic. Educational institutions, higher education, research centers — all this allows us to see Nizhnekamsk as a growth point for our republic. But the most important thing is the people, the people who work in this industry. I would especially like to congratulate the veterans, all the workers who represent our petrochemical enterprises, — thanked Rustam Minnikhanov.

Well-deserved awards

For many years of labor and significant contribution to the development of the petrochemical industry, the honorary title “Honored Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to Valery Spiridonov, a process unit operator of the fifth category at the Refinery of TAIF-NK JSC.

The honorary title “Honored Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to Valery Spiridonov, a process unit operator of the fifth category at the Refinery of TAIF-NK JSC. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

Over the years of work, Valery Nikolaevich has proven himself as a highly qualified specialist. His active participation in the modernization of units contributed to the successful operation of the enterprise, and his diligence and professionalism became an example for young specialists.

Gratitude from the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan for many years of labor and significant contribution to the development of the petrochemical industry was awarded to Azat Iskhakov, senior master of the equipment repair and maintenance section at the mechanical repair shop of the Gasoline Plant of TAIF-NK JSC.

Gratitude from the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan was awarded to Azat Iskhakov, senior master of the equipment repair and maintenance section at the mechanical repair shop of the Gasoline Plant of TAIF-NK JSC. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— Today was an exciting day. The Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, congratulated me. He patted me on the shoulder and wished me good health three times. Honestly, I did not expect to be recognized at such a high level. My merits are not that great. I firmly believe that a person is inseparable from the collective and cannot achieve anything alone, especially in such a large-scale field as petrochemicals. We are proud to play an important role in this sector, — admitted Azat Iskhakov.

The honorary title “Veteran of the Petrochemical Industry” was awarded to Vladimir Matrosov, a mechanic at the sour oil distillation and petroleum products production shop of the Refinery of TAIF-NK JSC.

Vladimir Alexandrovich devoted 29 years to oil refining and made a significant contribution to the development and implementation of environmentally friendly technologies. With his participation, a technological scheme for wastewater treatment was implemented. This improved the quality of water before discharge into treatment facilities and significantly reduced the negative impact on the environment and ecology.

The honorary title “Veteran of the Petrochemical Industry” was awarded to Vladimir Matrosov (fourth from right), a mechanic at the Refinery of TAIF-NK JSC. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— This award is recognition of my work over nearly thirty years. I have never doubted my choice of profession. I followed in my father's footsteps. My younger son also followed my example. I want to wish young specialists not to hesitate and to find themselves in their profession. A petrochemical worker must have an inner core. This is important for making decisions on which a lot depends, — wished Vladimir Matrosov.

Words of sincere gratitude to the workers and veterans of the petrochemical industry were expressed by the Mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Radmir Belyaev. The mayor emphasized: this year Nizhnekamsk will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Thanks to the active participation of the city-forming enterprises, what was laid down by the first builders is successfully developing and flourishing.

— You are investing huge resources not only in industrial production but also in the social environment of our beautiful city. Education, improvement, science, culture — in all spheres of life. Dear veterans! We are very glad to see you in this hall. Be healthy, bring us joy. Thank you for your work, — thanked Radmir Belyaev.

The way for the young

Young specialists were not forgotten on this day either. Talented, ambitious, promising industry workers were congratulated by Igor Klimov, member of the SIBUR Management Board — Executive Director, Azat Bikmurzins, Director of Tatneft's Oil and Gas Petrochemical Complex, and Timur Shigabutdinov, General Director of TAIF JSC.

Young specialists were not forgotten on this day either. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

— The development of petrochemicals is the painstaking joint work of tens of thousands of people, including those from related industries. I would like to thank colleagues from the oil, gas, energy, mechanical engineering, construction industries, and research institutes. Thanks to your support and close cooperation, we have results that we can and should be proud of.

The strength of our region lies in unity and solidarity, in the readiness to jointly respond to the challenges of the time, develop production, and introduce new technologies on time. Strength lies in our traditions and the continuity of generations. We are proud of our past and look very firmly and clearly to the future. Strength lies in the professionalism of the people, our people who work in this noble industry. Strength is in all of us and should be for the good! And to our young guys, I would like to wish: guys, do not be shy, dare, grow, strive, go forward. Today, you are our new strength. Happy holiday, happy Chemist's Day!” congratulated Timur Shigabutdinov.

Among the young specialists being awarded was Dinar Bagautdinov, an APCS engineer at the CPPPT of TAIF-NK JSC. He joined the company two years ago as an APCS engineer in the process production automated control systems department — right after graduating from KNRTU. In such a short time, he has confirmed his professional competence and involvement in the complex production process. Dinar's efforts did not go unnoticed; quite recently, he was offered the position of leading engineer.

Among the young specialists being awarded was Dinar Bagautdinov, an APCS engineer at the CPPPT of TAIF-NK JSC. Альберт Муклаков

— I am very glad to work at TAIF-NK. When I started here, I was greeted by colleagues who were an order of magnitude older than me. The youngest was just over 30, and I was only 22. Everyone was very kind. I could ask any questions, and they willingly shared their knowledge and experience with me. I quickly became part of the team and have continued to develop and work since then. Here I constantly discover something new. TAIF-NK is an endless source of knowledge,— Dinar is confident.

The science of the future

Petrochemistry is a field where everyone who is passionate about chemistry can find their place. This is the conviction of Alexey Khramov, General Director of TAIF-NK JSC, who began his career as an operator. In his opinion, the future belongs to chemical technologies.

— I congratulate those who have chosen a difficult but very interesting path on their professional holiday. Chemistry is the calling of strong and ambitious people. It is a branch of science that is a concentrate of high technologies. It has a very great future. I wish my colleagues success in implementing all their initiatives, — wished Alexey Khramov.

Thousands of petrochemical workers became spectators of the grand celebration. взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

— Nizhnekamsk is a city of chemists. Here, probably 90% of the population is in one way or another connected with chemistry. Everyone knows everything about chemistry, everyone loves chemistry. I would like to wish production success, accident-free operation, good health to everyone, and that we gather, celebrate, and congratulate each other every year like this, — Farid Minigulov, Executive Director for Petrochemicals and Oil Refining at TAIF JSC, and General Director of TAIF-SM LLC, joined the congratulations.

Advertisement by TAIF-NK JSC. Роман Хасаев / realnoevremya.ru

On this day, the best artists and creative groups of Tatarstan performed on stage. The appearance of People's Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Elmira Kalimullina and Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Zara was a real gift for Chemist's Day.

