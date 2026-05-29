Will Gatiyatulin stay as coach, will Safonov & Galimov leave for NHL? Results of Ak Bars' big press conference

What news and plans for the next season did Ak Bars head coach Anvar Gatiyatulin and team general manager Marat Valiullin share with journalists?

Ak Bars general manager Marat Valiullin and Kazan head coach Anvar Gatiyatulin held a big press conference on the results of the past KHL season. Will Gatiyatulin remain as head coach of the club next season, will forward Ilya Safonov leave for the NHL? The key points are in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

Will Gatiyatulin remain as Ak Bars head coach next season?

Tomorrow, the KHL will officially close its 18th season at the traditional annual ceremony in Barvikha. In fact, as a Realnoe Vremya journalist was told by the Ak Bars press service, the date for the big final press conference with head coach Anvar Gatiyatulin and general manager Marat Valiullin was set for May 27, so as not to hold the event after the season ends.

Both speakers arrived at the club's press center in a good mood. Both Marat Valiullin and Anvar Gatiyatulin walked around all the journalists and personally greeted each one before the conversation began. Such etiquette is quite unpopular in many KHL teams. But Ak Bars has long accustomed everyone in the league to the fact that the club values working with journalists and does everything possible for effective interaction.

This year, the press conference with the participation of Ak Bars' head coach and general manager lasted just under an hour. The last time such a long conversation took place was in 2024, when Zinetula Bilyaletdinov announced the final end of his coaching career.

What caused the resonance of today's press conference? Firstly, it was necessary to understand whether Anvar Gatiyatulin would remain as Ak Bars head coach next season. According to information from several sources, a new multi-year contract has already been prepared for the 50-year-old specialist in Kazan, and in the near future Gatiyatulin will sign the agreement during a meeting with the management.

“We have done a tremendous amount of work. Much of what we planned before the season was able to be realized. Of course, I would like to continue," Anvar Gatiyatulin modestly answered a Realnoe Vremya journalist's question about his future.

In general, modesty is one of the distinguishing qualities of Ak Bars' head coach. Gatiyatulin is rightly called this season the most improving coach in the KHL, a specialist who has reached a new level for himself. But he seems to try not to emphasize his own role in the team's achievements, but rather focuses on the work of the entire club.

“Of course, every match, every season provides a certain experience. I have a principle that you always need to learn and use every opportunity, every piece of information for growth," noted Gatiyatulin.

Is Ak Bars general manager Marat Valiullin facing the most difficult offseason this summer?

The journalists had a substantive conversation with the Ak Bars head coach. Gatiyatulin was asked about various things: why Ak Bars lost twice to Lokomotiv in the final games of the finals, which young hockey players he would single out based on the results of the season, whether he is counting on defenseman Nikita Yevseyev, who returned from a loan (Amur).

Nevertheless, a huge number of pressing and fundamental questions were addressed to Ak Bars general manager Marat Valiullin. The upcoming offseason will be, perhaps, one of the most difficult for the executive in recent years. 17 hockey players (RFAs and UFAs) are without contracts for next year in the Kazan club, among them many star players who made up the team's top 6 forwards.

As Marat Valiullin reported, in the near future Ak Bars first needs to announce the head coach for the next season. And only then gradually deal with player contracts. As Valiullin added, the Kazan club is ready for a constructive conversation with each of the 17 players. Qualifying offers will be made to all restricted free agents (RFAs). As for unrestricted free agents (UFAs), difficult negotiations await Ak Bars.

After all, some will have to be asked to take a pay cut, some players will be offered a contract for a different term than they originally expected. There are plenty of pitfalls. But again, as Valiullin emphasized, there will be a dialogue with all players, even with Dmitrij Jaskin, who intended to leave Ak Bars as early as the winter trade deadline this year.

“Dmitrij Jaskin had a difficult first part of the season. There were certain things when he didn't play, those were internal team matters. After the trade deadline, he took on a new role: previously he was in the top lines, a goal scorer, in the spotlight. He accepted the new role. We understand that it was difficult for him to readjust from a leadership position in the first part of the season, perhaps that affected and hindered him. Regarding his future, we need to understand his demands and the price-quality ratio. Dmitry was one of the highest-paid players not only on our team, but in the league. Plus, we need to consider his age and his desire. We are in touch, we are discussing," said Valiullin.

Ak Bars will try to keep Ilya Safonov from leaving for the NHL. But the final decision is up to the player

One of the lengthy topics of today's press conference was the conversation about the future of Ilya Safonov at Ak Bars. Recall that a few days earlier, information appeared in several media outlets that the forward was firmly set on leaving for the NHL after this season, and that the forward already has a contract from the Vancouver Canucks in hand.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Marat Valiullin confirmed that Safonov does indeed have intentions to try himself overseas. But the player has not yet made a final decision. There is a possibility that Safonov may stay in Kazan. The forward's family feels comfortable in the capital of Tatarstan, and Ak Bars certainly will not shortchange the player in terms of money.

“Last summer, we signed a new contract with Ilya with an agreement that he would go to a training camp. Unexpectedly, Chicago traded the player's rights to Vancouver. During the season, the Canadian club contacted the player's representatives, and in the winter the press wrote that he would definitely leave. But now there is a chance he will stay. What does it depend on? A combination of factors: family, young children, the offer from Vancouver. Most likely, it will be a two-year contract, an entry-level contract. And what role they see for him in Vancouver. It happens that a player is sent down to the AHL after camp and plays there for two seasons. If Ilya is confident that he will go to play on the second or third line, then he will make that decision. But even with a possible loan option. Ilya Nabokov, for example, played in the playoffs and went to the NHL," said Valiullin.

What about Galimov and Anaheim? And which Russian NHL stars could Ak Bars sign this summer?

There is also some certainty regarding forward Artyom Galimov's continued career in North America. Recall that after last season, the player planned to leave for Anaheim, but signed with Ak Bars for one more year. After a not very successful past season, Artyom Galimov will most likely again postpone his trip to North America. In turn, the Kazan club is ready to offer the forward a long-term contract.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“The turning point for him was last season. And difficult for us in terms of signing and contract length. Last year, we offered him a three— or four-year contract. He said he would try to exceed his personal record of 37 goals and sign a contract on different terms. This season he scored 19, but did not fully realize his potential. Last year, he spoke with the management of Anaheim, he had a contract in hand. There is no such information now. We are communicating with his representative and know that he has a desire to extend the contract. But for how long? A multi-year deal is more beneficial for the club, since in a year he will become a UFA," said Valiullin.

At the end of the press conference, Ak Bars' general manager was asked a lot about new transfers coming in. Names like Kuzmenko, Kuznetsov (Evgeny), Rempal, Dadonov were mentioned. But the Kazan executive did not give any specifics on these candidates to journalists. Which is logical, because the NHL offseason will only begin in early July. And the same Dadonov and Kuzmenko will first want to hear offers from overseas before considering options in Russia.

