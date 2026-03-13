China-Russia relations have been—and remain—steady as a mountain Special to Real

Time by the Chinese Consul General in Kazan, Xiang Bo, on the key moments of Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s press conference

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke at a press conference, detailing China’s foreign policy and international relations. A substantial portion concerned relations with Russia. Xiang Bo, the Chinese Consul General in Kazan, shares the most interesting details of the speech, as well as the role of Tatarstan and the Volga region in building a multipolar world.

In times of trouble in the world, whether upheaval or chaos, China–Russia relations have been and remain as unmoving as a mountain

On March 8, 2026, during the press conference at the two sessions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi thoroughly explained China’s external policy and international relations. When discussing China–Russia relations, he emphasized: in times of trouble, upheaval, or chaos, China–Russia relations have been and remain as unmoving as a mountain.

He noted especially that China and Russia retain strategic independence and autonomy; politically they maintain deep mutual trust; practically they engage in close cooperation. China–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is based from the outset on equality, mutual respect, and win–win cooperation, reflecting the essence of a new type of international relations and signaling the direction for development of great-power relations.

Diplomatic leadership as a key guide for China–Russia relations

Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China–Russia relations are steadily and dynamically developing at a high level.

In 2025 the two leaders successfully exchanged visits and participated in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, held by each side. This fully demonstrated the responsibility of the great powers—key victors of World War II and permanent members of the UN Security Council—and a steadfast resolve to preserve the achievements of victory in World War II and uphold an accurate historical narrative of that war.

In 2026, China and Russia continue to maintain close high-level contacts that will contribute to the stable and steady advancement of bilateral relations.

Practical cooperation—the cornerstone of China–Russia relations

Despite current adverse trends in global development, practical cooperation between China and Russia remains stable in volume and improving in quality.

In 2025, bilateral trade reached $228.1 billion, marking the third consecutive year above $200 billion, demonstrating a solid foundation and high resilience of cooperation. The trade structure continued to optimize, trading entities became more diversified, and sectors such as biotechnology, aerospace, and aircraft manufacturing grew rapidly, with a significant rise in the number of Chinese-founded enterprises registered in Russia.

In 2026, guided by the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and win–win cooperation, China and Russia will steadily push trade and economic cooperation toward improved structure, broader participation, and wider coverage of sectors.



People-to-People Diplomacy and Humanitarian Exchanges: A Bridge Connecting China-Russia Relations

“China-Russia Years of Culture” Conclude Successfully: The Two Sides Held Hundreds of Diverse Events, Further Strengthening Cultural Ties

The mutual introduction of a visa-free regime between China and Russia has become an important measure facilitating travel for citizens of both countries, deepening mutual understanding, and strengthening traditional friendship. Festive events as part of the “Chinese New Year” festival were held in Moscow for the third consecutive year, filling the streets and lanes of the Russian capital with the atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

In 2026, the two sides will begin implementing the “China-Russia Years of Cooperation in the Field of Education," which will further expand the depth and breadth of humanitarian exchanges, strengthening the social foundation and public support for the development of bilateral relations.

Interregional Cooperation: An Accelerator for China-Russia Relations

The potential and vitality of interregional cooperation between the two countries are being actively unleashed. Particularly thanks to the “Yangtze-Volga” cooperation mechanism and the “SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” forum, the interaction between China and the 14 regions of the Volga Federal District is demonstrating increasingly positive dynamics, and more and more Chinese companies are arriving in search of opportunities for cooperation.

In 2026, the heads of regions of the two countries continue to maintain close ties; the fourth “SPROUTS” forum will be held in August of this year in Kazan. Interregional cooperation between China and Russia will continuously reach new heights.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Today's world is undergoing rapid changes, where transformations and upheavals are intertwined, and wars and conflicts flare up one after another. The post-war world order is experiencing a critical juncture.

China and Russia, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, possess the greatest strategic consensus and the closest strategic coordination on important international and regional issues.

Both sides will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, continue to act as a constructive force in maintaining global strategic stability and improving global governance, practice true multilateralism, uphold the international order based on international law, and promote the development of the multipolarization process.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized: 80 years ago, the China-Russia tandem made a significant contribution to the creation of the post-war world order; today, 80 years later, it is fully capable of contributing its strength and energy to the cause of shaping a multipolar world.