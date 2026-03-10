Experts name least favorite tourist destinations for Russians and explain how to stay safe while traveling

In Egypt, people complain about unsanitary conditions; in Turkey, a decline in service quality is noted

Photo: Галия Шакирова

In 2026, the most popular foreign destinations for Russians will be Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, while domestically, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan will lead, experts believe. However, sometimes Russians do not get the expected effect from their vacation abroad. Realnoe Vremya reports on which countries Russians most often refuse to visit, what reasons they give, and how to stay safe during a trip.

“I could tell from the cook's eyes that you are the main enemy of the Turkish people”

In 2026, the top three most popular foreign destinations for Russians are Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. Fourth place is shared between China and Thailand, and Vietnam rounds out the top five. This forecast was given by Taras Kobishchanov, Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and head of the Russian Express holding company.

Regarding Russian destinations for 2026, the top remains largely unchanged. The leaders in demand are Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan. This ranking also includes Sochi, Esto-Sadok (Adler district, Sochi), Sirius, Novosibirsk, Krasnodar, Adler, and Yekaterinburg. Moreover, river cruises remain in demand ahead of the navigation season opening. Tourists are actively traveling from the Russian capital along the Golden Ring cities, to St. Petersburg, the capital of Tatarstan, and Nizhny Novgorod, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST).

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

On the other hand, Russians who have visited even the most popular resorts are sometimes disappointed with their vacation. In some hotels in Turkey, tourists note a decline in service quality, including the quality of food.

— There is no food, absolutely none at all. A hostile cook puts food on your plate and looks at you as if asking — aren't you going to overeat?! If you go back for a second helping of greens — I could tell from the cook's eyes that you are the main enemy of the Turkish people. The rooms are damp and dirty, — Alina wrote about her vacation in Turkey on one of the travel websites.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Russian tourists leave similar complaints about hotels in Egypt. Moreover, the “star” rating and the background photos provided by tour operators do not always match reality, Russians note.

— The hotel is just awful! Bedbugs, mice, dirty sheets, no hot water. (At the reception) — rudeness, they extorted money for literally everything... It (the hotel) is unfit for habitation, unsanitary conditions, a dump! There is food, but it's impossible to eat. For coffee lovers, I'll say — it's urine... Don't ruin your vacation! — Maria shares her impressions of a vacation in Egypt.

“People don't want to go to India because of unsanitary conditions”

Indeed, not everyone wants to go to Egypt. The main reasons are poor and dirty cities, as well as a small number of interesting excursions. Yulia Shigabutdinova, a manager at the Anex travel agency, told Realnoe Vremya.

— Also, people sometimes don't want to go to India, and those who have been don't want to return because of the unsanitary conditions. Although there are people who fly there several times and turn a blind eye to all the nuances. Furthermore, among nearby countries, there's sometimes little desire to return to Abkhazia: tourists don't like the local hotels and echoes of Soviet decay. Nevertheless, some travelers go there again because of the nature, — the expert told the publication.

In addition, tourists do not always consider a number of distant countries. The main reasons: the need for a visa and the risk of refusal, as well as long flight times.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

— For example, flying to Australia or some South American countries takes a long time, and you need to get a visa in advance, — the agency's interlocutor noted.

“Take a minimal first-aid kit with you”

To stay safe when traveling to another country, it's worth taking cash in dollars. It should also be remembered that in Europe, Russian tourists are prohibited from taking euros outside the European Union, survival instructor Alexander Aleshkin told Realnoe Vremya.

— Also, take a minimal first-aid kit with you, including antibiotics and hand sanitizers, wipes, and gel. Another tip: take two foreign passports with you if you have them: they don't contradict each other, but you can use one for arriving, leaving, and checking into the hotel, while keeping the second one nearby as a spare. This is necessary so that if your passport is requested abroad and for some reason they don't want to return it immediately, you have a second document with which you can contact our consular service. Plus, you should definitely have photos of all passports saved on your phone, — Aleshkin recommended in an interview with the publication.

Recall that since 2015, any Russian citizen can have two foreign passports simultaneously, each with its own validity period. This practice is completely legal and regulated by law. However, it is important that the second passport must be biometric (new type, valid for 10 years). If you apply for a second old-style passport, the first one will be canceled.

A second such document may be needed if:

You need to keep existing visas (e.g., Schengen or US) in a foreign passport that has run out of blank pages;





You need to travel abroad while the main document is at the consulate for visa processing;





You need to visit countries that do not recognize each other's visas or entry stamps (Iran — Israel, etc.);

You need insurance against unforeseen situations (loss, theft).

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru





If a person is traveling on a tour package, it is better to get more information about the vacation spot from their agent, and while in a foreign territory, try to interact less with strangers, the instructor recommended.

— This doesn't mean everyone around is a swindler, but a person who doesn't speak the local language is always in a risk zone. That's why, if possible, a month before the trip, learn the basic 50 words of the local language so you can explain to locals where you're going and what you want, — Aleshkin advised.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

Also, according to him, when visiting wildlife, for example, excursions in national parks, you should listen carefully to the guide and follow their instructions, and also learn about the attitude of specific countries towards alcohol consumption.

— Generally, you should never be in a foreign country while intoxicated, so as not to attract the attention of law enforcement or end up in a provocative situation. If you're going to a Muslim country, forget about alcohol altogether. Remember that leaving the hotel premises drunk can immediately lead to criminal prosecution. And even in countries where drinking alcohol is not prohibited, you should never buy it on the street; only buy alcohol from places available in the hotel to avoid the risk of poisoning, — he explained.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

If you are suddenly attacked in a foreign country, you should go to the police and file a report. Even if you don't know the language, they are obliged to provide you with an interpreter and contact the consulate within a certain time. If that fails, call the Russian Foreign Ministry hotline, the instructor explained.

— However, if the attack didn't cause significant harm, it's better to let it go, because resolving the issue in another country could cost you a lot of time and nerves, — Aleshkin advised.

