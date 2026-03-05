“Money helps you live, but it won't make you happier if your conscience is unclean”

Mufti of Tatarstan at “Business-iftar-2026” explains when business transcends mere satisfaction from earned money and grows into a benefaction

“Who said a man fears nothing? He fears. He fears the day when hearts will turn over, when the eyes of those around him will become clouded. He fears the Day of Judgment," — Kamil hazrat Samigullin, head of the Religious Board of Muslims of Tatarstan, spoke about the essential qualities of a businessman who follows the norms of Islam, listing the fear of Allah as one of four key traits. Late in the evening, the “Business Iftar 2026” (the evening meal breaking the fast) concluded in Kazan during the holy month of Ramadan. Many prominent business figures attended — Ayrat Bashirov, head of Danaflex, with his family; Railya Kalimullina, owner of Tatagrokhimservis; Radik Abdrakhmanov, founder of the Tugan Avylym national tourist complex. About 600 participants gathered in total, including participants of the special military operation, mothers of special needs children, and ordinary devout Muslims. Realnoe Vremya reports on what Allah means to servicemen, businessmen, and mothers.

Islamic beauty as the light of “Business-iftar-2026”

The large guest area of the Korston was transformed into a vibrant East for the day. Radiant, dark-eyed beauties in long black dresses strolled through the hall awaiting guests or companions, posed for photos near the stand, or simply helped invitees find their places at Business-iftar-2026. It seemed these lovely women had flown in on the same plane straight from Abu Dhabi. Their charming, slightly tanned faces, framed by light white headscarves, were captivating. In such unusual attire, you wouldn't encounter them on the street, on a catwalk, or in expensive restaurants. They wear these Islamic outfits only for iftar. In them, the women look completely extraordinary, concealing their natural charms. The dominant color scheme is all shades of black. Perhaps for this reason, blondes didn't quite fit the image of Islamic beauty, and there were few of them here.

Business Iftar gathered in Kazan for the third time, becoming a meeting place for entrepreneurs, religious figures, special operation participants, athletes, and students from Palestine. The forum continues to gain popularity. This year, 700 people attended, including guests from Chechnya, and 70 companies acted as sponsors and benefactors, according to the organizers. Business interest in holding such events during Ramadan is growing, as they provide an opportunity to network in a warm, friendly atmosphere. As Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil hazrat Samigullin noted, many meet from one iftar to the next, where they can connect with spiritual values.

— During this holy month of Ramadan, authoritative religious figures explain how religion can coexist with politics, how religion can coexist with business, how religion can coexist with all spheres, so that an entrepreneur does not fear, does not worry that he might be violating some canons, — one of the organizers, Gunel Nabiyeva, explained to Realnoe Vremya.

According to her, the proceeds are directed towards supporting families of special operation participants. Additionally, this year, the iftar organizers have expanded their horizons: “We are holding charitable iftars almost daily in the LPR and DPR territories, including for the guys from our 'Batyr' battalion.”

“Faith and business? I see no contradiction”

Long before the ceremony began, there was an opportunity to speak with businessmen who adhere to the canons of Islam in their lives. Ayrat Bashirov, head of Danaflex, arrived with his wife, son, and daughter, as is proper for guests. “Our whole family observes the fast, and every year iftar brings us together. It's a time when we abstain from food from dawn until dusk," he shared in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya.

Ayrat Bashirov believes that faith and business are inseparably linked, and sees no contradiction in this.

— I believe that everything that happens is by the will of Allah, and I always turn to Him for help and support. Spirituality is not just a part of my life; it's the foundation of my approach to conducting affairs. The principles I follow are simple and universal: never deceive, protect your reputation, and always be ready to help. True mercy, in my view, is shown in the ability to understand and empathize with another person, — he said.

Entrepreneur Rushan came to Business Iftar for the second time, inspired by the speech of the head of the Religious Board of Muslims of Tatarstan.

He believes that the cult of permissiveness should be left behind; it's time to learn restraint. “Abstinence makes our minds clearer and sharper. This applies especially to men: in restrictions, their soul and mind grow stronger. I can't say I strictly follow all the canons of Islam, but I try to embrace them," the businessman shared. At the same time, he agreed that business is a world of predators.

— Perhaps I'm a bad businessman, but I have my own moral standards, my own concept of conscience. Yes, they get in the way of earning more. I have, for example, my own profit margin, and I won't cross it. Money helps you live, but it won't make you happier if your conscience is unclean, — the entrepreneur is convinced.

Railya Kalimullina, the 28-year-old owner of Tatagrokhimservis JSC, came to the event with friends who practice Islam.

— We are a believing family; we build relationships with partners based on the principles of Islam, and it's important for us that a like-minded business community is forming here. So we come here and meet kindred spirits, — she said.

When asked if she had ever prayed to Allah to help her in business, the businesswoman replied succinctly: “We are grateful for everything we have.”

“Out there, every atheist becomes a believer”

Those on the front line in Ukraine have a special relationship with God. According to participants of the special military operation, everyone who has had to look death in the face turns to faith. “You can't survive without it," the fighters admit.

— The last time, a shell made a direct hit on our dugout, and I was the only one who survived. How can you not believe in Allah after that? My whole crew was killed; practically nothing was left of the guys, their body armor was torn apart. But I remained alive, — Dinar Latypov, demobilized in February 2023, shared with Realnoe Vremya.

Each time he asked Allah for help, and He did not abandon him. “Out there, every atheist probably becomes a believer," he is certain.

His friend, Ruslan Garayev, a surgeon at the Kazan Military Hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defense, agreed that in difficult moments, a person turns to God, or Allah. Why is that? “It's also a kind of protection, when people begin to understand from within. In my practice, miracles happen when a wounded patient recovers after surgery, even though there was almost no chance. And the very structure of a human being is also a kind of miracle in itself. It simply couldn't have happened on its own," he reflected.

Mufti of Tatarstan: “All deeds are judged by our intentions”

Before the meal began, participants watched a skit about a dying businessman. Before his death, he was offered the chance to open several suitcases — with family photo archives, friends, and his own childhood suitcase. In the first, his face was absent from the photos of his children — he was always busy, making money. And so it went. The moral: what is money for if your family, friends, and loved ones lived their lives without you?

The Mufti of Tatarstan, Kamil hazrat Samigullin, stated that business, like any other endeavor, should be used for good, for the pleasure of Allah Almighty. He explained the difference between greed and thriftiness, extravagance and generosity: “These four concepts are often confused, because outwardly an extravagant person and a generous person may look similar. Al-Raghib briefly answered: 'There is no extravagance in good deeds, just as there is nothing good in extravagance.'"

— In other words, if you invest funds in a good cause, even if it seems like excess, it is not considered extravagance. As the first hadith states, all deeds are judged by our intentions, — he declared.

— What lessons should we learn from Ramadan? First, we are capable of finding the strength within ourselves to get up for the morning prayer. During the day of fasting, we realize that we can change for the better, that we have the internal resources for it. Second, during Maghrib and iftar, we learn punctuality. Indeed, iftar is the most punctual event in the world; no one is even a minute late. We understand that we can be just as precise. Third, we realize that we have the strength for night prayers. Reading the Quran, we understand that we can spend at least an hour a day without gadgets, without checking the internet and social networks, simply reading the Holy Scripture, — Kamil hazrat stated.

According to the Mufti of Tatarstan, people have learned many lessons and reached the finish line.



— And here the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) gives us another test. He says: “Whoever fasts for six days in the month of Shawwal, following Ramadan, will receive a reward as if he had fasted for an entire year.” This is no longer easy; our resources, it would seem, are exhausted, but we need to find new strength. We have been through this school, realized a lot, learned lessons, and now, being 'recharged', we must prove whether we can fast for another six days to demonstrate in practice the skills we have acquired. Our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) also said: “Whoever fasts during Ramadan, whoever stands for night prayers during Ramadan, whoever stands for prayer on the Night of Decree...” — under two conditions: sincere faith (iman) and hope for the mercy of Allah (ihtisab) — “all his past sins will be forgiven.” May Allah Almighty accept our fast, our prayers, and may we meet on the festive day forgiven, like newborn infants, — concluded the Mufti of Tatarstan.

