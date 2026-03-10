Smartphones at a new price: how the conflict in the Middle East will hit the wallets of Tatarstan residents

Retail chains hold prices, but the regional electronics market remains unstable

Against the backdrop of geopolitical tension in the Middle East region, the electronics market in Tatarstan is in a state of uncertainty. Experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya discussed the market situation.

Price increases of up to 30% forecast

The Russian electronics market is experiencing an ambiguous situation regarding prices for imported goods. Experts forecast a price increase ranging from 15 to 30% over the next two months; however, major retailers are still maintaining prices at current levels.

The main reason for the price hike is linked to the escalating situation in the Middle East. Due to shipping problems in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, suppliers are forced to seek alternative delivery routes through ports in Oman.

Experts say a significant portion of electronics supplies to Russia comes through the United Arab Emirates, making the market particularly sensitive to changes in the region. Russian importers have already begun facing the need to restructure their logistics chains.

— Yes, indeed, in the short term, the market is currently in a sort of suspended state because no one knows how long all this will last. Right now, the prices for devices already in Moscow have started to gradually rise. Simply because logistics have been disrupted, and no one knows what will happen with upcoming shipments. That's why we have this situation. Dubai isn't the only hub [for Apple tech trade], but it's one of the most convenient and one of the largest, — tech blogger Valentin Petukhov (Wylsacom) stated to Gazeta.Ru.

Major chains maintain prices and do not plan increases

According to market participants, the situation is mixed. Large retail chains demonstrate different positions. The press service of MTS reported that prices for Apple products and other brands in their retail network remained unchanged. The company has sufficient inventory to meet demand in the near future.

MegaFon also stated that gadget prices remain at last year's level and that there are no plans to increase them.

For private sellers, iPhones have already risen in price by an average of 10,000 rubles.

However, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses express more pessimistic forecasts. According to an anonymous entrepreneur involved in tech sales, prices have already increased by about 10% since the beginning of the conflict. On average, each iPhone has risen by 10,000 rubles. The expert forecasts further price increases due to a potential shortage of goods.

Products from leading technology companies, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, as well as Lenovo, HP, and Dell devices, could be most vulnerable to price increases. Additionally, a rise in prices is expected for auto parts for European brands and industrial equipment.



