Demand for short-term rental housing in Kazan rises by 22%, prices — by 10%

Returns remain low, analysts say

Photo: Максим Платонов

Most often, guests rented apartments for two nights

Summing up the New Year holidays, Kazan’s tourism committee complained that the flow of visitors is shifting from hotels to apartments rented on a daily basis. The average hotel occupancy was only around 60%. “This figure cannot be considered optimal for a peak period,” stressed the head of the committee, Alexander Shavliashvili.

From 31 December to 11 January, 22.5% more short-term rental apartments were booked in Kazan than a year earlier, the press service of Avito Travel told Realnoe Vremya. Across Tatarstan as a whole, the figure was even higher, at 27%. Notably, in the capital guests most often opted for compact accommodation: one-room apartments (share: 50%) and studios (23%). In the republic, one-room (share: 49%) and two-room (23%) apartments proved most popular.

As for prices, the average cost of renting in Kazan increased by 10%: 4,715 roubles per night, compared with 4,285 a year earlier. At the same time, guests most often rented apartments for two nights and checked in as groups of three.

After the holidays, rental prices halved

According to another study, after the New Year holidays prices for short-term rental housing in Kazan fell by 50%, to 3,340 roubles. This conclusion was reached by analysts at the Sutochno.ru service. Accordingly, during the holidays guests could rent an apartment for an average of 6,680 roubles. In terms of the pace of decline in rental rates, the capital of Tatarstan made it into the top ten Russian cities.

At the same time, Kazan ranked third in an “anti-rating” of Russia’s tourist centres by returns from apartment rentals. According to data from CIAN, from January 2025 to January 2026 this figure fell by 0.4%. Rental income, for example, from a one-room apartment amounted to 32,700 roubles per month.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

At the beginning of the year, the average return from renting out a one-room apartment on Kazan’s secondary market stood at 4.4% per annum, analysts reported. The national average was 6.1% per annum. Among the leaders were Khabarovsk, the Moscow and Leningrad regions, Yaroslavl, Kemerovo and Novosibirsk, where the figure reaches 7–9% per annum. Kazan, however, was included in the list of unprofitable cities alongside Sochi, Moscow, St Petersburg, Sevastopol and Vladivostok.

Income — 12,000 roubles per square metre

By the end of 2024, 7,400 residents of Tatarstan reported income from renting out apartments, the republic’s Federal Tax Service told Realnoe Vremya. The agency уточнили that statistical tax reporting on the declaration of income from short-term apartment rentals by individuals is not provided for, and therefore did not name the volume of tax revenues from this type of activity.

Asked by the publication whether a citizen renting out an apartment on a daily basis is currently required to register as an individual entrepreneur, officials replied that if income is received from short-term rental of an apartment, it is subject to taxation depending on the chosen tax system upon registration as an individual entrepreneur.

Individuals who are not registered as entrepreneurs may register as payers of professional income tax (PIT) or pay personal income tax at the end of the year. When applying the special PIT tax regime, an individual may rent out an apartment, including on a daily basis, tax officials clarified, with the tax rate set at 4% when renting to a private individual or 6% when renting to an organisation or an individual entrepreneur. It is also possible to apply the patent tax system, under which the tax rate is 6%.

“Tax under the patent system is calculated based on potential income, the amount of which is set by the constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” the department said. — “In Kazan, the potentially achievable annual income from renting out residential and non-residential premises is set at 12,000 roubles per square metre of the rented premises.”