“Blue-collar sector incomes will grow by more than 15%"

Tatarstanstat publishes labor market data — analyzing trends and salary increase forecasts

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

In Tatarstan, average salaries at the end of 2025 increased by 20% — reaching 90,500 rubles. Moreover, the republic ranked among the top 25 regions of Russia in terms of income levels. At the same time, the number of unemployed in the republic also increased by 72.5%, to 800 people in January of this year. Realnoe Vremya reports on which sectors in the region became the highest-paying, how much the incomes of Tatarstan residents will grow in 2026, which workers risk being left without a job, and why candidates refuse certain employer offers.

Average salaries in Tatarstan in 2025 increased by 20%, real salaries by 9.7%

Based on the results of 2025, the average salary in Tatarstan amounted to 90,515 rubles. The highest incomes were recorded among employees whose activities are related to information and communication (136,400 rubles), finance and insurance (131,700 rubles), mining (130,000 rubles), manufacturing (116,000 rubles), and electricity and gas supply (100,000 rubles). These figures follow from Tatarstanstat statistics.

Conversely, the lowest in the ranking were specialists in real estate operations (55,000 rubles), employees in the field of administrative activities (63,000 rubles), and workers in wholesale trade and auto repair (68,000 rubles).

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Furthermore, organizations in Tatarstan not classified as small businesses have no overdue wage arrears. This is stated in the same document.

It should be noted that based on the results of 2024, the average salary in the republic was 75,500 rubles. In other words, in 2025, the incomes of Tatarstan residents increased by 20%. At the same time, real earnings in the region grew by only 9.7%. As a reminder: the difference between real and average salaries lies in the fact that the former reflects the purchasing power of income, while the latter is an average value calculated over a specific period. For reference: purchasing power refers to the quantity of goods and services that can be purchased for a certain amount of money at the current price level.

Also, according to Rosstat statistics, Tatarstan ranked 25th among Russian regions in terms of salary levels. The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug ranks first in this indicator (214,000 rubles), Moscow is second (180,800 rubles), and the Magadan Region is third (178,000 rubles). The top 10 in terms of income also include the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (177,000 rubles), Kamchatka Krai (151,000 rubles), Sakhalin Region (148,100 rubles), the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (139,400 rubles), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug — Yugra (135,900 rubles), Tyumen Region (132,000 rubles), and Murmansk Region (125,300 rubles).

“In some industries, inflation will 'eat up' all the money”

In 2026, salaries on average across the market in Tatarstan could grow by at least 15%. This forecast was given to Realnoe Vremya by HR expert and member of the State Duma Expert Council on Youth Policy, Garry Muradyan.

— Of course, in this case, everything depends on the industry: somewhere they index more, somewhere less than 15%, and in some industries inflation will 'eat up' all the money. For example, in the blue-collar sector, incomes will grow by more than 15%. In some places, salary increases will even reach 22% — for instance, among welders, fitters, electricians, installers, and couriers, — the expert told the publication.

“Blue Collars” (Blue Collars) is a term denoting manual labor workers employed in industrial and manufacturing sectors. Initially, it referred to personnel working on production lines and in auxiliary units at plants and factories. The name originated from the appearance of this category — a worker in a blue uniform, often made of durable, non-staining denim or cambric.

Muradyan also added that in 2026, the market will seek specialists in the fields of construction, manufacturing, and industry. These personnel will be the “hits” of the current year, the HR expert emphasized.

“When choosing, citizens also look at the schedule and work environment”

In turn, against the backdrop of rising salaries in Tatarstan, the number of unemployed is also increasing. Thus, in January 2026, 1,600 non-working citizens applied to Tatarstan state employment service institutions for assistance in finding employment, and 800 people received unemployed status. This is 345 people, or 72.5%, more than was recorded in January 2025.

At the same time, the number of employed Tatarstan residents decreased over the year. According to Tatarstanstat data, in January 2026, 294 unemployed people were employed in the region, which is 18.8% less than in the same month of the previous year.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Overall, the number of unemployed in the republic may increase in 2026. HR expert Renar Khabibullin shared this opinion with a Realnoe Vremya correspondent.

— Currently, the following trend is observed in the market — the time spent on job searching has increased. If, for example, previously applicants found work within two weeks, or a month maximum, now the timeframe has increased to 3-4 months, — the expert noted.

He pointed out that there is high demand for personnel among line employees. At the same time, competition among people with higher education has increased significantly in the market.

The expert also emphasized that salary is far from the only reason candidates refuse certain jobs.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— Salary, of course, comes first here. However, when choosing, citizens also look at the schedule and work environment: a toxic or non-toxic team, corporate culture. These factors also influence the applicant's final decision, — the expert summarized.

“Such personnel risk being left either without work”

As Muradyan noted, among those who “definitely won't be sought after in the labor market” will be IT specialists, marketers, and lawyers.

— Such personnel risk being left either without work, or without a salary increase or promotion, — he warned.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

To minimize the risks of “ending up on the labor exchange," Muradyan recommended either improving one's qualifications and becoming a more “in-depth specialist in one's field," or changing one's field of activity.

— For example, a lawyer could study, say, intellectual property law, and a marketer could retrain to create UGC content. However, I also note that if a person is thinking of completely changing their field, it will be long and expensive, — the expert said.

