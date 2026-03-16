Maidan music channel gathered renowned performers for women

Concert «Синең өчен» (“for you”) dedicated to International Women’s Day held in Kazan

Photo: Артем Дергунов

On the eve, women were celebrated on the stage of the cultural and entertainment complex “Piramida.” The concert dedicated to the most beautiful spring holiday, International Women's Day on March 8, was organized by the Maidan music channel. Both well-known performers and debutants performed for the audience. Realnoe Vremya reports on what surprises the organizers prepared and whether participants and viewers managed to find an answer to the eternal question of what a woman wants.

“A special theme about women”

Giving a musical gift to women has become a tradition for the Maidan channel. The concert dedicated to ladies has been held annually in the center of Kazan during the first ten days of March. This year, the celebration is being held for the fourth consecutive time. On this evening, all the most beautiful songs, warm words, and sincere wishes are sounded in honor of the fair half of humanity, said Ilgiz Shakurov, Editor-in-Chief of the music channel.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

— Each year, our creative team chooses a special theme related to women. For example, several years ago, the concert script was built around the story of great Tatar women. In a light, relaxed atmosphere, we remembered their names, and for some, we even rediscovered these personalities. And at the same time, we tried to find an answer to the eternal question: what is the secret of women's happiness? Last year, we reflected on how to “become the best version of yourself.” After all, in a world where a woman must be an ideal wife, a caring mother, and also build a successful career, it is very easy to lose oneself. We talked about how to maintain inner balance and not forget about one's own desires. And this year, the script is built on the intersection of two views, two worlds: male and female. We will try to look at the same things from different sides and understand each other a little better, — he said.

The organizers began preparing for the concert right after the New Year — choosing a venue in the city, developing the script, and inviting artists.

— Such a lineup of artists is rarely seen in one project. On stage, the audience saw the Folklore Ensemble of Tatarstan, the Chamber Choir, and the top artists of the Tatar stage, — the Editor-in-Chief reported.

Three premieres at once

Last year, women were congratulated by live hosts and hosts embodied by AI, but this year, the choice fell on the bright tandem of Ayvaz Sadyrov and Aigul Khairullina, which gained great popularity among TV viewers through the talk show «Tayanu noktasy» («Point of Support») on TNV. Despite their extensive experience in hosting various events, the pair had not co-hosted a concert before, so this was a premiere for them.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

— The main thing is trust in your partner, and we have that. We co-host the program “Point of Support” in the Tatar language and find this support in each other, — Aigul Khairullina is confident.

Ayvaz Sadyrov has no doubt about this either: “We understand each other from a word or even a glance, and the warmth of the hall helps us gain even more confidence.”

A surprise for the audience was the performance of a new duet — Ilmira Nagimova and Islam Kalimullin, who presented the track «Китмэ яннан» (Don't Leave My Side). The artists had never performed this song on stage before; however, it is already breaking streaming records online.

The young performer admitted that he always dreamed of singing a duet with a bright singer with a beautiful voice. The first time he succeeded was with Aliya Karachurina, and the second time with Ilmira Nagimova.

The popular singer said that the song was suggested to her by an accordionist from her team, Ilsaf Gilmutdinov.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

— At that moment, I realized it should be a duet, and the image of Islam immediately came to mind. Without thinking long, I called him and suggested recording the song together. He agreed without hesitation. We are very glad that the song quickly became very popular; statistics show that the reach in just a week is already impressive, for which we are grateful to our listeners, — the artist stated.

Incidentally, Ilmira is already preparing a new duet with another male performer, but exactly who remains a secret for now.

The third premiere was the duet of Rasim Nizamov and DJ Radik, who together performed the iconic song “Каеннар арасында” (Among the Birches).

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

What a woman wants

All concert participants tried to answer the eternal question of what a woman wants. Artur Islamov expressed confidence that a whole lifetime is not enough to uncover the secret of the fair sex. “I discover my wife anew every day and believe it will continue to be so," he stated.

Rustam Asaev believes that to understand a woman and make her happy, you simply need to always be by her side. Ayvaz Sadyrov, however, admitted that even the wisest philosophers of all time could not answer the question of how to make a woman happy.

— Even the woman herself does not know this. I think if an answer to this question were found, the meaning of life would disappear. But still, men try to uncover this secret every time and never lose hope. Perhaps it is precisely the search for an answer to this question, all these attempts by a man, that make a woman happy, — the host suggested.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

“People come to their native language through song”

Liliya Kadyrova (Nigmatzyanova), Director of the Maidan music channel, is confident that such concerts are primarily needed to maintain a connection with the audience and understand who you are working for, who your target audience is:

— We had a full house; tickets were sold long before the concert. If we managed to gather our audience in the very center of Kazan, in one of the best halls in the city, then that is already a victory. It is an indicator for ourselves. Despite concerns, we always try to organize concerts in large halls. The main goal for us is the preservation of the Tatar language through music. I believe that one absorbs their native language through song. Very many people come to their native language through it. As a mother raising two children myself, I always play Tatar music at home so that the children absorb their language, so that it settles in their subconscious.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Currently, the audience of the music channel consists of urban and rural residents aged 35 to 65. However, there is a trend towards rejuvenation.

— We try to attract the younger generation as well. For this, our channel is constantly in motion, constantly renewing. Not long ago, the program “BalaChart” (Children's Chart) appeared on Maidan's air, through which we want to popularize Tatar songs. The children are very active; they film their own trends, speak on air in their own language, understandable to young people. Through this hit parade, we become closer to children and young people, befriend them, and try to find common ground, — the channel's director explained.

After the launch of this project, the team received many positive reviews, including from the first President of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, who called and expressed his kind words, the Maidan director explained.

The Maidan TV channel is currently preparing a new project. This is a humorous program called «Икәу» (Two of Us), which is expected to be hosted by Danir Sabirov, Rifat Zaripov, and Ramil Sharapov.

— Strong scripts have been written. We are now waiting for approval and really hope to be supported. We understand that television today is a very expensive product. If you want to make a quality product, you need investors and partners. We are competing with both federal channels and social networks, so we have no right to offer low-quality content. A project in the Tatar language must a priori be very good, — emphasized Liliya Kadyrova (Nigmatzyanova).

