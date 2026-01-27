Up to 127k rubles a month: demand for part-time work rises in Tatarstan

Companies recruit call centre staff, SMM specialists and designers

Photo: Реальное время

During the New Year holidays, demand for part-time work among residents of Tatarstan doubled compared with the same period last year. The platforms themselves publish many vacancies for part-time work as couriers, shop floor workers, packers and so on, however employers themselves are looking for people able to work remotely. How much residents of Tatarstan earn with part-time employment and what specialists companies are seeking — in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Demand for part-time work rises in Tatarstan

During the New Year holidays, from 31 December to 11 January, residents of Tatarstan began searching for part-time jobs more frequently. Interest in vacancies offering additional income increased by 157% compared with the same period last year, according to a study by Avito Part-Time Work. Moreover, the republic ranked first among all Russian regions in terms of growth dynamics in demand for temporary vacancies.

If one considers statistics on demand for such offers across Russia as a whole, interest in temporary vacancies rose by 115% compared with the same period last year. According to analysts at Avito Part-Time Work, interest in part-time employment increased against the backdrop of higher pay coefficients.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

At the same time, most part-time vacancies on the same platform are linked to courier delivery, shop floor work, packaging, sorting and assembly of goods. Vacancies for part-time work as administrators, dispatchers, editors and animators also appear.

In total, according to hh.ru, there are 1,100 vacancies offering additional income opportunities in Kazan alone. In Moscow and St Petersburg, there are even more such job offers — 9,600 and 5,200 listings respectively.

Companies recruit call centre staff, SMM specialists and designers

Companies often recruit people for part-time work with a remote employment format, HR expert Zuliya Loikova told Realnoe Vremya.

“There are many companies that are not based in Tatarstan but recruit employees from Kazan and other cities in the republic. These can include sales managers, call centre staff who handle information enquiries, as well as SMM specialists. In addition, some firms recruit designers. As a rule, these are vacancies with a remote work format,” the expert said.

She also stressed that specialists from Tatarstan are recruited both by Moscow and St Petersburg companies and by firms from other Russian cities.

“For example, I spoke with representatives of a company from Ryazan. And for them it did not matter which city the employee came from; they could even relocate someone from Tatarstan. The main thing for any company is to find people,” Loikova noted.

The HR expert emphasised that Tatarstan stands out for having strong technical specialists and IT professionals. At the same time, remuneration for highly qualified workers in the republic is lower than that of colleagues in Moscow or St Petersburg. However, it is difficult to name an exact salary range, as the spread of salary offers is very wide and everything depends on the specific company and the specialists required.

Taxi drivers earned the most during the January holidays

In Tatarstan, the highest pay during the New Year holidays was in the taxi and passenger transport sector — drivers earned an average of 127,253 roubles a month for part-time work. This level of remuneration is largely linked to high demand for trips during the festive period and the active mobility of residents in the region during the New Year holidays, Avito’s press service told Realnoe Vremya.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

It is noted that couriers (122,100 roubles) and warehouse workers (121,600 roubles) also earned high incomes from part-time work during the holidays.

“At the same time, it is important to understand that the figures presented reflect the average monthly remuneration offered for part-time work and are calculated based on listings published during the January holidays. Actual income from part-time work depends on many factors — the number of shifts, the region, the specifics of tasks and the contractor’s experience. Therefore, real earnings may differ from the averages calculated using the service’s data,” the platform’s press service told the publication.

As the director of the Avito Part-Time Work service, Sergey Yaskin, added, many people considered part-time work specifically during the holidays in order to address urgent tasks and cope with increased workloads.

Residents of the republic also actively took jobs as merchandisers, promoters, janitors, sales managers, sales representatives, cook-cashiers, retail and catering staff, as well as sellers of fireworks and festive goods. In financial terms, workers from Tatarstan earned between 25,000 and 70,000 roubles over the New Year period, said HR expert and member of the State Duma expert council on youth policy, Garry Muradyan.

“According to my data, the merchandiser vacancy became the leader in growth in responses, more than 2.3 times year on year,” Muradyan noted.

Demand for part-time work during upcoming holidays is highly likely to continue growing

During the upcoming holidays (23 February, 8 March, as well as the May holidays), demand for part-time work among Russians, including residents of Tatarstan, is “highly likely to continue growing”. This is the view of Garry Muradyan.

“Among the reasons that will stimulate both employers and jobseekers to enter the temporary employment market are long weekends and shortened working weeks, inflation and staff shortages,” the expert told the publication.



