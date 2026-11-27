Marat Akhmetov: “In the film each of us found the real Ilkham Shakirov”

A three-part biopic about Ilkham Shakirov was presented in Kazan

Photo: Сергей Козлов

A closed screening of the multi-part feature film “Ilham," created by the film company “Vatan 21 vek” on the order of the television and radio company “Novy Vek” and with the support of the Commission under the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language and the native languages of the peoples living in the Republic of Tatarstan, took place in Kazan. How the first viewers assessed the film about the legendary figure and when the residents of the republic will be able to see the picture — in the material of “Real Time.”

“Now I am convinced that we can!”

The head of the Commission on the preservation and development of the Tatar language and native languages, Vice-Speaker of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Marat Akhmetov, began his speech after the viewing of two episodes of the film “Ilham," not hiding his satisfaction with the work done, with the words: “Well done! 'A'!”

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— I watched this film with eyes full of tears, overflowing with sincere feelings. I hope the viewers will appreciate it too. I confess, at the very beginning I had doubts whether it would be possible to show the real Ilkham Shakirov, but the fears were in vain. The film turned out very good. It turns out that we too can make quality cinema; we are growing. One can now say with confidence that the future of the cinematic art of Tatarstan exists, he noted.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

In his words, Tatarstan has “grown very seriously in terms of creating series.” “This is a very good finale at this stage. The creative group worked hard. With all their soul and with what we have at our disposal, they managed to reveal the image of the legendary Ilkham Shakirov. This is not an abstract image but a real person who lived among us and served our people. And each viewer will look in this film for the real Ilkham Shakirov. And it seems to me that he will find him. As all of us who were at this showing found him; ask anyone," Marat Akhmetov expressed confidence, emphasizing that the work will continue further: “TNV and 'Vatan 21 vek' are capable of taking on a very high standard of creative development. I have come to the conclusion that we can take on bolder projects and set ourselves even higher goals," summed up the head of the commission.

Intrigues, betrayal, love and loneliness

The filming of the film is timed to the 90th anniversary of the legendary Tatar singer Ilkham Shakirov. The picture is dedicated to his life and fate. The film was shot by the film company “Vatan 21 vek” on the order of TNV with the support of the Commission under the Rais of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

More than 70 actors and about 800 people of the crowd took part in the filming. As the film's director Oleg Kondrashov told, the work on the picture continued for almost a whole year:

— This is a big historical work. We took as a basis two key periods of Ilkham Shakirov's life. The first — is the wartime hardship, the childhood of Ilkham Shakirov. The second — is the 1970s. Here are both the songs, and his formation, and intrigues, and betrayal, endless tours, love and loneliness.

— We have bared our soul before you, because we know that our Tatar soul — it is open, it is kind, it is beloved and loving. And it is precisely this love that we tried to convey from the screen. Great thanks to all! said the chief producer of the film Alina Suleymanova.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

The director of photography became the well-known for his work in Russian cinema Rafik Galeev.

— This is another stage in the development of our Tatar cinema. I am very glad that I worked on this project. Despite the small budget, very small compared to Moscow budgets, thanks to the valiant team a good product came out in the process of filming. Tatar cinema is stepping forward. But one must get onto a broader screen and not shut oneself within the framework of the republic. People should know about Tatarstan and about the people of Tatarstan everywhere. One needs to get into world film festivals, and then Tatarstan will be famous, the renowned cinematographer expressed confidence.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

The main discovery of the film became the actor of the Naberezhnye Chelny Theater Marcel Musavirov, who performs the main role in the picture and who managed to come as close as possible to the image of the legendary performer.

— I completely changed my attitude toward Ilkham Shakirov. Of course, I knew him from childhood and always loved his songs, but in the process of filming I began to understand his views on life, his deep inner world. I plunged into this image so strongly that even in my ordinary life I began to repeat his movements, gestures and intonations, he said, admitting that the hardest thing for him was the embodiment of the image of Ilkham Shakirov in old age. For this the make-up was created over 4 hours, and during the filming it was constantly corrected.

“He suffered for his songs”

At the closed showing in the congress hall of the TsUM the first viewers were shown two episodes of the multi-part biographical film “Ilham.” On the screen the events of the 1970s intertwine with the childhood of the singer.

— The past does not let Ilkham Shakirov go: the arrest of his father and the deprivations of the war years become not simply an unhealing wound but a force that determined the path of the great Tatar singer. Love and popularity fill his life, however they are not capable of drowning out the pain of loneliness, the annotation to the film says.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— The most important thing is that the viewer should perceive this film as the story of a talented, outstanding person and see that the whole life of the country was united in his fate. All these cataclysms, all these human stories — all this found reflection. One cannot sing otherwise. One must sing only having suffered all this. And he suffered for his songs. He sang with his soul, he sang with his heart, he sang with that very story of his life. One cannot simply come out and sing a song without having felt love, parting, tragedy, the horror of that time. Now I have understood, I myself, having watched this film, understood why he could sing like that. If the viewers understand this, then we have achieved our goal, noted the general producer of the picture, head of TNV Ilshat Aminov.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

He also told about the further fate of the film, which, by the way, has already managed to receive a distribution certificate. And this means that the series will be able to be seen in many corners of Tatarstan, and maybe beyond its borders. On the wide screens it will appear after the New Year. Besides, the film will be translated into Russian too. And in the spring of 2027 the television premiere of the three-part picture “Ilham” will take place.

