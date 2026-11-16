Ivan Lazarev: “How many more seasons in a row will CSKA take the championship in the VTB United League?”

Together with the ex-player of CSKA and UNICS we assess the start of the new season of the VTB United League

The Euroleague champion as part of CSKA, three-time champion of the VTB United League, Russian Cup holder Ivan Lazarev gave an exclusive interview to “Real Time.” Together with the renowned center in the past, and now an authoritative expert in Russian basketball, we discussed the hegemony of CSKA, the autumn crisis of “Zenit," and the performance of UNICS with the new head coach Milan Karakash. Our expert also shared in the interview a few amusing tales that he acquired while being a professional player.

“How many more seasons in a row will CSKA take the championship in the VTB United League?”

— Ivan, how do you like the start of the new season of the VTB United League?

— The start of the new season for me is always a holiday. It is very interesting to look at what rosters have gathered, which teams guessed right with the legionnaires and which did not. Which new names will be revealed in the season — this is also very curious.

— Can you single out for yourself the teams that were most memorable at the start of the regular championship?

— I will note Perm. I very much liked “Parma” in the first matches. This is precisely the club that got it right with the legionnaires. The team was sympathetically strengthened in the off-season, but along with this “Parma” so far lacks stability; it is felt. Indicative was the match with CSKA, where Perm lost with a score of 57:79. “Parma” tried to play in defense, but it is hard to oppose a systemic CSKA, therefore the gap of 20 points arose. On the whole the guarantee of success of any team is stability. Thanks to this factor the clubs will fight for medals. By my feelings, all the teams of the championship have somewhere a little strengthened, therefore an interesting competition awaits us.

— In your opinion, has CSKA also become stronger compared with last season?

— As for CSKA, the “army men," I think, remained at their very high level. Amat M'Baye returned from “Paris," but it is visible that he is so far only drawing into the game rhythm and getting used to the system of Andreas Pistiolis again. I can say that CSKA in a certain sense even strikes with its stability, somewhere — with the dullness of its game, thanks to which they press the opponents from season to season. And I have only one question — how many more seasons in a row will they take the championship in the VTB United League?

“Nothing prevents the same Zenit from building a dynasty team”

— Can one say that the management of CSKA chose the ideal strategy for the club's movement in recent seasons? The championship core does not crumble but is extended from year to year.

— This is the topic on which I very much like to reason. Many say: “CSKA wins the championship from year to year because it is CSKA, and how else?” But after all, there is history behind this. The team for decades takes the right decisions, around which its hegemony in the league is built. CSKA has its own identity. You correctly noted that the strategy of the “army men” is directed at preserving the core. Let us rewind time back and recall last season. Back in the winter they extended the contract with Casper Ware. Before the playoffs they extended Semyon Antonov, Nikita Kurbanov, Anton Astapkovich. CSKA is that team that does not assemble itself anew bit by bit in the summer. There is a roster within which the core is preserved, and then comes point selection. If the new arriving players fit into the core, then they remain at CSKA. If not, then thank you and goodbye.

Over the years of work at CSKA both Andrey Vatutin (president of the “army men”) and Natalia Furaeva (vice-president of the club for sports work) have formed the experience of how one needs to assemble a championship roster. Only at first glance it seems that it is easy to play in a leader team. But it is not so. One must possess a certain cast of character and human qualities in order to perform in a top club. A leader team is not about the fact that every basketball player in it must be a leader by nature. Someone will have to sacrifice game time on the court, someone will have to step on their own ego. There are players who will always score a lot, there are those who will change roles during matches. For the coach in this situation it is also not easy; he needs to find the right balance in the roster. CSKA wins from year to year because the players accept their roles. Several times I happened to be in the championship locker room of CSKA, and I saw with my own eyes how each member of the team gave a speech after the victory. At CSKA all the players are united by the thought of victory. No one pulls the blanket over himself. Everyone tries and works for the sake of victory. This idea is in the DNA of CSKA, and the club values are passed on to the players.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— Do you think the other clubs of the “big four” of the VTB United League will copy the experience of CSKA in the near future?

— If we consider, for example, UNICS, we see that the team too tries little by little to form its own core. From season to season Jalen Reynolds remains, Alexey Shved was kept, the contract with Mikhail Belenitsky is being re-signed. That is, UNICS also adheres to its own reference point. But today, if we speak about such a metric of forming the roster, let us be objective — there is CSKA and all the rest. Because no other club in the league works the way the “army men” do.

— One should not forget that CSKA is helped to work in such a way by the club's impressive budget.

— Yes, many say this too; I often hear this thought. But after all, in the VTB United League CSKA does not have the first budget among the top clubs. Nothing prevents the same “Zenit” from building a dynasty team. But it is not as simple as it seems. Therefore I speak about the identity of CSKA, the club philosophy. The team is tailored for championship tasks. And the management understands perfectly that it is simpler to integrate a couple of new people into the roster than to play it in from scratch.

“We see how high the level of the Euroleague is now”

— If our top clubs were returned to the Euroleague tomorrow, how competitive would they be in the clashes with the European giants?

— A very hard question for me. Probably some general conclusions can be drawn from the recent Super Cup of the VTB United League in Moscow. We watched how our clubs fought with the same “Anadolu Efes," a Turkish team that constantly performs in the Euroleague. What can I say: they could of course impose competition. But if we speak about getting into the “Final Four” — then, unfortunately, at this stage our chances are small. I relate with respect and great love to our teams. But let us look the truth in the eye. What rotation do the leading clubs of the Euroleague possess? You look — their roster is assembled from two equivalent, interchangeable fives. Players of world class, of insane talent and mastery. Our teams would have fought. But in the playoffs it would have been catastrophically hard. We see how high the level of the Euroleague is now.

— How can one explain the autumn crisis of “Zenit” at the start of the regular championship? Why do the Petersburg team play so strained under the leadership of Dushko Ivanovic?

— It is hard to designate the root of the problem just like that at once. One needs to be inside the roster to understand the full picture of affairs. Of course, injuries to Sasha Shcherbenev and Pasha Zemsky inflicted a negative effect on the results. “Zenit” did not guess right with the transfer of Malik Newman, whose contract was terminated already at the beginning of October. Yes, somewhere so far the Petersburg team do not guess right with the legionnaires. The same Ike Iroegbu. With all respect to him, no offense, I have a feeling that this is not the level of “Zenit.” This is, without question, a solid legionnaire for a team that fights for the playoffs in the VTB United League. But not for a team fighting for the championship. Moreover this conclusion of mine is formed not so much by his skills, technical equipment and performances as by his decisions on the court. You watch the game: he scored once on instinct, then another time successfully shot a “three.” And then, conditionally, three attacks go by, and he has zero efficiency during this period. You think to yourself: why are you doing this? Why are you playing like this? Where are you running? He, of course, has statistics; he can decide in certain moments and take on difficult shots. But this is all from episode to episode; it does not always fall out that way, no stability and constancy.

And one can say this not only about Iroegbu. From Chris Ledlum at “Zenit” there is a lot of activity; he constantly rushes under the hoop and creates some attacks. But their efficiency too leaves much to be desired. By and large we are now observing a repetition of last year's scenario at “Zenit.” A large turnover of players; new roles are redistributed anew time after time. Now Marcus Howard has come to the team; let us see how he settles into the new collective. Will it not be that after several months he leaves “Zenit”?

— Only if he does not get along with Ivanovic…

— Again everything comes down to expectations and reality. Dushko Ivanovic is a very strict coach. For example, after some time Howard will begin to play half-heartedly and somewhere allow himself not to defend. And if this happens, Ivanovic will simply strangle him and plant him on the substitutes' bench for a long time.

— Against the background of the unstable legionnaires at “Zenit” one can single out Georgy Zhbanov. In fact — the key player of the team today.

— Absolutely right. Zhora and I are constantly in touch; he is my good friend and comrade. And it is even a little surprising to observe the picture that he is now almost the best scorer at “Zenit.” This is not because Zhora is some kind of bad player. But because the other legionnaires must be better and stronger than him in the attack. Zhbanov is a fantastic specialist in defense. All of us know perfectly well his strong qualities. But when a player of an obviously defensive plan becomes the best in the attack by scoring, it means that something is not right with your team. It is going somewhere it should not go.

“Perasovic and Reynolds for several seasons almost shouted obscenities at each other”

— Have you had coaches as tough as Dushko Ivanovic in your career?

— Coaches as tough as Ivanovic can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Sasha Obradovic, Dusan Ivkovic, Ettore Messina. I did not cross paths with these coaches as a player. On the whole one can work with and come to an agreement with any mentor. However tough the coach may be, you will have normal contact with him if you fulfill his requirements. It is simply hard for some players to remove their ego when disputed moments arise. And this must be done, because the coach will in any case not change his point of view. He is much older, has been coaching for many years, has rich experience. I do not know what must happen for a person at such an age to change his approach to work. Therefore the players must adapt, work, believe in the coach and trust him.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— You worked at UNICS with Velimir Perasovic. It seems that these coaches are very similar to each other in working with players.

— From the point of view of the training process, Velimir Perasovic was not so tough as Ivanovic. He looks very formidable, but in fact he does not apply any sanctions to the players. Yes, Perasovic can shout and plant someone on the bench for one game. When he worked at UNICS there were disagreements with the legionnaires. With Reynolds over several seasons they almost shouted obscenities at each other. But Jalen nevertheless always played and showed his best form precisely under Perasovic. From this one can conclude that everything was normal in their relations. They shouted, then calmly talked and came to a common denominator.

— At UNICS now there is a new head coach — Milan Karakash. Together with Perasovic he worked for a long time in Kazan. Now he has set off on a free voyage. Will Karakash manage to come out of the shadow of Perasovic?

— It is interesting for me to learn how Karakash himself would answer this question. To be honest, I do not think that Milan thinks much about the fact that he must necessarily come out of Perasovic's shadow. He took much from him in the game and learned much from him.

“It was easy with Hezonja in communication. At trainings he liked to have fun”

— The president of UNICS, Evgeny Bogachev, said in September that compared with last year the roster of the club has become stronger. Is it noticeable?

— I agree. If we take by names and positions, then this season UNICS has a very balanced roster. The main thing — that all the foreigners can show stable performances over the distance. So far we see that the foreigners of UNICS have both ups and downs. This concerns CJ Bryce, and Brendan Adams, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes, and Luka Samanic.

unics.ru

— At one time Mario Hezonja played at UNICS. Like Samanic, he is Croatian by nationality. You played together with Hezonja at UNICS. Do he and Samanic have something similar in character?

— Mario is a specific guy with a difficult character, as, indeed, is Samanic. But when Hezonja and I talked, he always steered the dialogue into humor and positivity. Samanic, as far as I was told, is more rude and harsh in conversations. In short, they are different in temperament. It was easy with Hezonja in communication. At trainings he liked to have fun. We are playing, I am standing alone, free, and I say: “Give me the ball!” Hezonja goes into a drive himself, then turns to me and laughs in response with his sinister laugh: “Ho-ho-ho” (smiles). And then in broken Russian he adds — they say, go rebound the ball yourself. In such a spirit Hezonja had his jokes.

— Are you glad for him that after so many years in the Euroleague he managed to return to the NBA?

— Of course I am glad! It is the dream of every boy — to play in the NBA. Mario already had one foray there. But then it did not work out, did not succeed. And after this Hezonja even said that he would never return to the NBA, that he had not received the proper respect there. But how did it turn out in the end: he played in the Euroleague, achieved much and received recognition. Why not try to prove himself in the NBA again, since such an opportunity presented itself? Age allows; he will always have time to return to Europe. In status and in contract in North America he will not lose now, and may even earn well at “Cleveland.”

“What year was Primo born? 2002, I think. You cannot understand these zoomers, what is going on in their heads”

— Did the transfer of Joshua Primo to “Parma” this summer surprise you? The 12th pick of the NBA draft, who recently played for “San Antonio” and “Los Angeles Clippers," is now toiling in Perm.

— Yes, this transfer was a little unexpected for me. But I read some news about him on the internet. There are serious questions about his mental state.

— You mean the news about Primo's exhibitionism during an appointment with the team psychologist at “San Antonio”?

— Yes, about that scandal.

— And how did you react to such revelations in the press?

— What year was he born? 2002, I think. You cannot understand these zoomers, what is going on in their heads.

— As a basketball player did he impress you in the first matches for “Parma”?

— He left a pleasant impression. Good movement, feels the shot wonderfully. In defense, true, he fails; his partners are constantly covering for him. Tactically he is not yet very ready for our basketball. But I think Evgeny Yuryevich Pashutin knows how to use him competently and how to dose his game time. Individually Primo is a very strong player; his potential for growth is enormous.

“In one of the seasons 'Khimki' wanted to sign Jefferson. They offered a huge contract in terms of money. And he went and came drunk to its signing...”

— Ivan, you have a career rich in clubs. You played with various legionnaires. Surely you have stories about the crazy acts of foreigners?

— It will be hard for Primo to outdo them (smiles). But there are plenty of amusing stories with legionnaires. There is much that can be recalled. How to tell about it in the press in a censored way, though (laughs)… In short, there was such an American forward, Davon Jefferson. He played in Russia at “Triumph” and at “Yenisey.” In one of the seasons “Khimki” wanted to sign him. They offered a huge contract in terms of money. And he went and came drunk to its signing. As a result the deal fell through. He liked to perform, of course… Such stories at “Triumph” were with him; he caroused to the full in Russia (smiles).

— An amazing story.

— And what an instructive one. Wild times were, and sometimes players arrived who were mentally unprepared for professional sport. And as practice shows, not always can talented basketball players get into a top collective. Because in a top collective the rules are completely different. That is, in the teams of the second six Jefferson could still be forgiven for his carousing. Probably they said at the club: “All right, to hell with him. As long as he does his work, we will forgive him the moments with discipline.” But in top collectives such things are no longer forgiven. Therefore some players remain only bright stars of small teams.

