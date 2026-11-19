“Bars Wings” finished the season with a victory over a principled rival

The season was remembered for the won Russian Cup and a series of victories in the 3x3 format

The immediate plans of the coach Sergey Chistov — pre-season training camps with the team and winter fishing.. Photo: предоставлено БК «Крылья барса»

The Kazan “Bars Wings” successively beat four opponents within the framework of the Super League of the Russian wheelchair basketball championship. The round in Aleksin (Tula Oblast) became the concluding one for the season. Within its framework the championships in the 5x5 and 3x3 formats took place. Details — in the review material of “Real Time.”

Four victories at the start of the concluding round

In the small town of Aleksin in Tula Oblast, where the base of the Paralympic national teams of Russia is located, for five days in a row the participants of the country's wheelchair basketball championship fought for their awards.

The Kazan “Bars Wings” successively beat the “Volga” from Ulyanovsk. This was the easiest victory, since the Ulyanovsk team could not appear at the concluding round, taking the final sixth place in the Super League table.

Further the Kazan team beat Moscow's “MBA-Falcon” with a score of 78:46, and this score became practically a repetition of the result of the previous match, which the Kazan team also won 78:44. As they say: stability is a sign of mastery, and the Kazan team demonstrated that very mastery in full measure in the next opponent. “Legion-Yugra” from Nyagan could oppose nothing to the Kazan team except a beautiful playing uniform — 102:28. For the first time in the championship the Kazan team scored more than 100 points, in turn indirectly supporting the Ulyanovsk team. They had earlier also lost, conceding more than 100 points, but in the end remained not alone in this quality.

In the penultimate round the Kazan team beat Tyumen's “Chance” with a more than twofold advantage 83:31. It should be explained that the Kazan team relatively recently became the winner of the tournament of VOI, the All-Russian Society of the Disabled, which takes place in Tyumen. There in the final the struggle with the hosts of the court turned out far more stubborn. This is explained by the fact that Viktor Kaynov, Dinar Kamaliev, Vasily Kochetkov, Vladimir Kuchin and Artur Galstyan did not go to Siberia.

Vladimir Kuchin in the foreground. предоставлено БК «Крылья барса»

“Shadows disappear at noon”

In the end Albert Bagamanov and Vsevolod Salin took upon themselves the burden of leadership, Igor Samartsev and Irek Fayzullin, Alexander Ivanov and Valery Simonov, as well as the rest, helped them in winning the main prize. Since Petersburg and Moscow also did not come, being replaced by first-league teams from Izhevsk and Chelyabinsk, winning this year was easier than last year, when the whole elite of Russian wheelchair basketball gathered.

One problem: just as confidently as the Kazan team, their main rivals — the “BasKI” from Petersburg — also went along the tournament path. And so at 12 noon the teams met in the concluding match of the round and of the whole championship. At first Kazan went ahead 6:4, when the captain of Petersburg, Evgeny Ermolinsky, tried to break away, but Din ar Kamaliev caught up with him, who, alas, was both fast and a little clumsy in the tackle, earning an unsportsmanlike foul. The Petersburg player was accurate in only one of his free throws, reducing the gap in the score to one point.

Thus the teams moved toward the end of the first period, and in “Bars Wings” the burden of the scorer was taken upon himself by Albert Bagamanov. And among his partners in this period things with accuracy went so badly that Vladimir Kuchin in one of the counterattacks missed from under the hoop. In the end, having worked in defense, he fell on his back and lay for some time. Then he got up and watched Vasily Kochetkov score three-pointers.

When one is a warrior in the field: Vasily Kochetkov with the ball. предоставлено БК «Крылья барса»

You have no methods against Vasya Kochetkov

Two shots increased the gap to five points — 18:13, demonstrating the domination of the “bars” over the “baskis.” Even when Dmitry Sitnikov answered his shots with his own accurate three-pointer, Kochetkov right at the buzzer managed to shoot from about ten meters and was again accurate 23:16! Moreover 11 points in this stretch were scored by Vasily.

The first part of the match could be characterized as Kochetkov against Petersburg. Two more points at the start of the second period increased his scoring baggage to 13 points in a row. Alas, at this moment the partners were not scoring either from under the board or from free throws; otherwise already by the big break the intrigue of the match could have died in the bud.

Those who watch wheelchair basketball could already have gotten used to the fact that Petersburg has two “signature moves”: a shot from under the hoop and one off the board. Using them practically alternately, the “BasKI” practically reduced the gap 26:24, but here Kochetkov threw a ball that flew into the net along a completely unpredictable trajectory: from the rim of the hoop — into the board — into the rim — into the net. The shot was a three-pointer, again increased the gap, and the next accurate shot returned a comfortable plus 7 and 31:24 in the overall score.

Dinar Kamaliev played very much in the concluding round of the championship. предоставлено БК «Крылья барса»

It is clear that our comfort did not interest the “baskis," all the more so since Vasily Laykov had got going with his signature one-handed shot. A positive moment based on the results of the third period can be called the fact that the Kazan team retained the advantage in the score and put one of the leaders of the opponent, Dmitry Sitnikov, on his fourth foul. A negative result seemed to be the moment that Kochetkov had no worthy partner in terms of scoring points. Salin in this regard was not visible at all; Bagamanov was relatively modest, and only Kochetkov steadily replenished the point baggage, being accurate in the execution of another three-pointer.

At the score 48:46 Petersburg had a brilliant chance to equalize the score, but Konstantin Timofeev was inaccurate from under the hoop, reminding of his own annoying miss at the end of the last match of the previous season. In response to this Kochetkov, being on the move, threw in another three-pointer, the second in this game that he scored simultaneously with the buzzer for the break — 53:46.

The showdown of the two captains

But from the score 55:48 seven minutes before the end of the match fatigue fell upon the leader of the Kazan team, his aim went off, and in the next 2.5 minutes the gap of the Kazan team melted like the first snow that fell in Kazan. Moreover, 10 points scored in a row brought Petersburg ahead 58:55; the Kazan team had to equalize the score, again using Kochetkov's long shot.

Albert Bagamanov. предоставлено БК «Крылья барса»

Fortunately, Timofeev's unsportsmanlike foul on Bagamanov gave him a chance to bring the Kazan team ahead. Until the end of the game there remained 2.16 at the score 59:58 in favor of “Bars Wings," but then something strange happened. In the Kazan team practically everyone on the court began to score — Bagamanov, Kaynov, Kuchin, while Petersburg had already tuned in to neutralizing Kochetkov with the efforts of two players at once. Petersburg was forced to switch to executing long shots, not one of which reached the target, and in the end — the victory of “Bars Wings” — 67:58. After the end of the match the two captains — Vasily Kochetkov and Evgeny Ermolinsky — discussed something for some time during the team handshake.

The results of the season of “Bars Wings” became two events. First, at the beginning of the season the Kazan team finally won the Russian Cup, which had until now never yielded to them. Alas, the physical law stating that somewhere it will increase and somewhere it will decrease was precisely realized in 2026. The victory in the Cup was overshadowed by the loss of gold in the championship, where things did not go well from the very beginning. We became third in the qualification tournament, performing in it without part of the leaders, the same Vasily Kochetkov, Albert Bagamanov and the sick Artur Galstyan.

The minimal defeat to Petersburg in the home round looked hurtful, when the Kazan team did not score the decisive ball in the last seconds. The situation could have been corrected by a victory at the round in Petersburg, where we arrived after several victories in the 3x3 format, but there something unexpected happened. Leading in the score during the game and possessing the game advantage, at some moment we lost the first and missed the second. In the end we arrived at the decisive round in Aleksin as the pursuers and with a conclusive victory in the head-to-head meeting instilled hope that we are not weaker than the opponent. After all, we played without Galstyan, and Salin, having scored the first ball in the duel, went into the shadow as it went on. A plus of the season can be considered the absolute domination of the Kazan club in the 3x3 game format.

