Sergey Tarasov: “Coaching a team, I played against my son for the first time”

The head coach of “Ak Bars-Raketa” — about new challenges and the start in the Russian bandy championship

Sergey Tarasov.. Photo: Руслан Ишмухаметов

The renewed “Ak Bars-Raketa” opened the bandy season with an away match against Ulyanovsk's “Volga.” In Ulyanovsk the training camps of the Kazan team and two tournaments have already taken place — for the country's Cup and the “Volga-Sport-Arena” Cup. The head coach of the Kazan team, Sergey Tarasov, told “Real Time” in an interview about their results, the subsequent matches and new challenges.

“As a father I always want my son to manifest himself in his professional activity”

— Sergey Evgenyevich, with what do you approach the starting season?

— After our start in two Cups, the official and the unofficial one, I met Kazan fans on the streets, and they are already beginning to recognize me and the newcomers of the team by sight, and I heard statements that we give them hope for further good performances. We give those positive emotions that have been lacking lately, because of which faith in the team was lost.

Our first official games, including the one in which we suffered a major defeat but drew a lesson, demonstrate that we are capable of much. The same “Volga-Sport-Arena” Cup, at which we started with the desire to win the trophy. But the main thing was that this was a preparatory stage for the start in the Russian championship, as a result of which we played while under great physical load. For example, in the confrontation with “Zorky," which in level, I consider, corresponds to the level of the Super League, or with Kirov's “Rodina," I assess our matches as good. In the end we lost to the Kirov team only in the series of post-match penalties, after which we drew the corresponding conclusions, and we already won the second such series.

Now our start will lead to the fact that at first we will hold many hard games away. Besides Ulyanovsk, this will be Moscow, Irkutsk, Khabarovsk, on which we will spend practically the whole of November. But before this trip the main thing is that we believe in our own strength. And we are capable of much in order to achieve good results.

— In 1981 in the final of the USSR Cup the teams of father-in-law and son-in-law met — Beskov and Fedotov. After Fedotov's victory, they say, the father-in-law did not speak to him for a long time. Recently you played against a team where your son Vladislav performs. What feelings did you experience at that moment?

— You mean that we played against Krasnogorsk's “Zorky," where Vladislav moved in the current off-season? By the way, the question is interesting in that we have already been working and playing in different teams for some time, but such a meeting against each other took place for the first time. As a father I always want my son to manifest himself in his professional activity, but at the same time as the head coach of “Ak Bars-Raketa” I wished victory for my team.

In the end it turned out maximally comfortable, from my point of view, since we won this match on penalties, taking a place higher than his team, and my son during the game against us scored two goals. It is good that our confrontation took place not in some match important from the point of view of tournament struggle, but in a preseason tournament, where the main thing is preparation for the season.

“Ak Bars-Raketa.”. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

How a force majeure did not prevent winning bronze of the Russian championship

— In 1982 “Kuzbass” had a dramatic episode: because of an injury to the forward Vitaly Razdaev and the postponement of matches because of mourning for Brezhnev, the team got several days to recover — and in the end Razdaev managed to get well and score the decisive goal. Have there been cases in your practice when an unpleasantness unexpectedly turned into luck?

— An interesting excursion into the past… I recall the season when we with that same “Kuzbass," only the hockey one, played the series for third place against Khabarovsk's “SKA-Neftyanik.” And we had a charter flight planned from Kemerovo to Bratsk in Irkutsk Oblast, from there — to Khabarovsk. We landed in Bratsk for refueling, it was carried out, we got on the plane, and there the engine would not start. As they explained to us, some part affecting the operation of the engines had failed. As a result we stayed in Bratsk overnight, flew to Khabarovsk only the next day, on the eve of the game, the start of which had to be shifted. In short, we arrived at the stadium, so to speak, straight from the ship to the ball, and, finding ourselves in such a stressful situation, we won this match, and ultimately the series for the bronze medals.

— In 2000 in Kazan because of cracks in the ice the semifinal of the tournament for the prizes of the government of Russia could not be held in the usual format: the Swedes refused to play, and the outcome was decided in a penalty shootout — so the team reached the final. Do you recall similar force majeure episodes from your playing or coaching career?

— In our sport, where they earlier played on an open ground, frost was often not considered a force majeure, nevertheless sometimes the temperature, so to speak, went off the scale. Again “Kuzbass," we play in Kemerovo at the “Shakhtar” stadium, we host “SKA-Sverdlovsk” at 37 degrees of frost. We would like to complain, but on the same day in Abakan the “Sayany” hosted the “Yenisey," if I am not mistaken, at 42 degrees. There is a variant to play in three halves, but we played in two, which is personally more comfortable for me. Going away for two breaks while in a warmed-up state was not very pleasant for me.

The club president Airat Abuzyarov and the team curator Vladimir Leonov. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

“We won bronze of the Kazan world championship”

— At the world championship the Swedes went into the semifinal with an undeclared player — Daniel Mossberg, who made an assist. The federation did not disqualify them, and the Swedes, having won on penalties, passed into the final — this upset the fans of Kazakhstan and Russia. Have you had to encounter similar disputed decisions at major tournaments?

— Here I cannot recall anything similar, and in general it seems to me that it is better not to touch on such topics, since disputed situations happen in sport, and the questions of their resolution lie with the judging department or the leadership of the federation. The business of the players and the coaching staff is to tune in to the matches and show a good game so that the fans come to watch them. Regarding the examples you cited I have my own impressions left, concerning the 2005 world championship in Kazan, when Alexander Kosynchuk and I, with whom we now work in one team in the coaching staff, took third place at the world championship, defending the colors of the national team of Kazakhstan. Our team was a good playing one, which allowed us to beat the Finns in the confrontation for bronze. By the way, Kosynchuk even then represented Kazan's “Raketa” in the national team.

— And do you have any information about the potential return of Russia and Belarus to the international arena? Who knows, Kazakhstan will be pulled in there too.

— I have no such information, all the more so since for now the question is about the elections of the president of the International Bandy Federation.

One of the main fans of the team, Khalil Shaikhutdinov. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

“Tsar's affair” — motocross

— Studying the sports career of your daughter, who earlier was engaged in tennis and then became a coach, I found information that her grandfather was engaged in motorsport. By the way, a tennis tournament with the participation of young athletes is now taking place in Kazan; has your daughter, by chance, come?

— I will start with the answer about my daughter: she is now on maternity leave, therefore I myself have become a grandfather. And the person you are asking about is, in essence, the grandfather of both the daughter Ksenia and the son Vladislav, my father-in-law Alexander Akimov, who won the USSR championship in motorcycle multi-event of 1976.

— A master of sport of the USSR in this sport was Natalya Androsova, the niece of Tsar Nicholas II. She was also a home-front veteran, since she lived and worked in front-line Moscow during the Great Patriotic War. And what was the Kuzbass motocross like?

— We had a base built where one could develop both motocross and enduro. Actually, as in tennis too, since a big modern palace was built where one can engage in this sport and where a large number of children come. By the way, in Novokuznetsk there is a good tennis center; I speak about this because as a parent I had to devote a lot of time to tennis at the moment when my daughter was beginning her lessons. As for the competitions, there my wife mostly accompanied her, as a result we brought our daughter to the title of master of sport of Russia.

My father-in-law was engaged in motorsport, therefore we have such a sports dynasty — both bandy and tennis — at the top of which is Alexander Mikhailovich: both a USSR champion and a Russian champion among veterans.

A conversation in a narrow circle. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

“I visited Kazan at the match of the national teams of Russia and Iran”

— Three sports for family activities we have clarified. And as a fan, which sports do you follow?

— Many — everything that is shown on television. Living in Kazan, I got out both to hockey and to football, moreover it was an international game, when the national team of Iran came here.

— And how do you relate to valenki hockey?

— Positively. If you mean participation in the traditional valenki hockey tournament, if I am in Kazan in that period, I am ready to take part.

