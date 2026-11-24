GTA VI record, Apple's Siri glasses and Tesla without a steering wheel: tech world highlights

The European Commission was subjected to a large-scale cyberattack, Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion at its IPO

Photo: Реальное время

The past week was remembered for several events at once in the world of technology. The release of GTA VI took place, whose sales volume in a day amounted to a record $3.79 billion — this is the largest launch in the history of the entertainment industry. Tesla announced a six-seat Model Y without a steering wheel and pedals, and Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion at its IPO. Besides, Apple is preparing smart glasses with the integration of Siri and will appear before a court in Paris because of the “planned obsolescence” of the iPhone, Xiaomi brought smartphones with a rear display to the Russian market, and code for stealing cryptocurrency was found on the websites of Zoom, CNN and IKEA. About these and other news — in the material of “Real Time.”

Apple is developing smart glasses with the integration of Siri

Apple is preparing for the release of smart glasses with the AI assistant Siri and the possibility of managing applications on the iPhone. For this the company will make changes in iOS 27.3 that will bring the possibilities of the assistant beyond quick commands.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The glasses themselves will not be able to launch applications: for most functions a connected iPhone will be required; part of the possibilities will be available through the built-in Wi-Fi without a smartphone. The device will be presented at the WWDC conference in 2027, and sales will begin before the end of that same year.

Xiaomi for the first time brought smartphones with a rear display to the Russian market

The Chinese company Xiaomi presented on the Russian market the Xiaomi 18 Pro series in the Pro and Pro Max versions with an additional rear display. Such a solution was already used in the previous line (17), however those smartphones were produced only for China.

The smartphones are equipped with the chips Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, batteries of 6,000 and 7,050 mAh, and work on HyperOS 4. The device supports wired charging up to 100 W and wireless up to 50 W.

The models have a triple camera system: two modules of 200 MP each and an ultra-wide-angle one of 50 MP. The selfie camera is 50 MP, but one can use the main camera for selfies, and the second display as a viewfinder. The screens have a function of reducing visibility from the side (Privacy Display), which Samsung was the first to bring to the mass market in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Telegram began testing hidden chats with a secret phrase

In the beta version of Telegram for macOS a function of hidden chats has appeared. Now individual correspondences and channels can be removed from the general list and opened by a secret phrase.

The option is available in version 13.2.0. To configure it, one needs to go to the privacy section, select the item Hidden Chats and enter the secret phrase of at least eight characters twice — for now only in Latin letters. After this a separate section appears in the search bar, to which the chats are transferred: they disappear from the main list, and incoming calls from them are silently dropped.

One can create several secret phrases — each opens its own set of correspondences. The hidden section automatically closes when the screen is locked, when the Mac goes into sleep mode or after five minutes of inactivity.

It is impossible to restore a forgotten phrase: one will have to log out of the account and log in again. The settings are so far not synchronized between devices, and since the function is being tested, its possibilities may change.

Apple will appear before a court in Paris because of the “planned obsolescence” of the iPhone

Apple will appear before a court in Paris in June 2027 in the case of the “planned obsolescence” of various iPhone models. Representatives of Apple Distribution International and the parent Apple Inc. have been summoned to court. This is the first such trial in France against the company.

The complaint was filed back in December 2022 by the consumer association Halte à l'obsolescence programmée. Apple is accused of introducing software settings that did not allow phone owners to repair the devices outside official stores and limited the restoration of data. In the association they consider that in this way the company strove to increase the sales of new phones.

Since 2015 in France the deliberate shortening of the service life of a product in order to force the consumer to buy a new one is considered a criminal offense. Based on the results of the 2025 financial year the sales of the iPhone brought the company about $209.6 billion — more than half of the annual revenue.

The European Commission was subjected to a large-scale cyberattack

The European Commission faced a large-scale cyberattack that could have led to a leak of the personal data of employees. The failures in the operation of the systems of the department continued for more than ten days.

In November the Cybersecurity Service of the EU Institutions (CERT-EU) discovered that hackers used the publicly available tool ARTEX based on artificial intelligence to search for vulnerabilities in information systems. For security reasons the European Commission temporarily disabled several applications.

The attack disrupted the operation of the personnel platform Sysper, the medical expense reimbursement system MyPMO and the translation services. Today they are restored, however on November 18 a brief failure occurred again in Sysper.

The release of GTA VI took place

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI. The release took place in stages because of the difference in time zones. The first to gain access to the game were gamers from New Zealand — the release took place on November 18 at 14:00 Moscow time. Further the game came out in Australia, the countries of Asia, Europe and North America.

By the morning of November 19 the launch took place in all the main regions. At the moment of the world release GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The action of the game again returns to Vice City — a fictional version of Miami in the state of Leonida (the prototype — Florida). Players will have to control two heroes — Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The new version may become “less provocative” in terms of unjustified cruelty.

On Metacritic the game scored 99 points out of 100. It comes out in two editions: Standard Edition ($79.99) and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). The sales volume of which in a day amounted to a record $3.79 billion — this is more than the box office of any film.

Code for stealing cryptocurrency was found on the websites of Zoom, CNN and IKEA

On the platform for optimizing websites Optimizely malefactors introduced malicious JavaScript code for stealing cryptocurrency and infecting iPhones. The attack affected the users of the websites of 178 organizations from various industries. Among the affected — the websites of Zoom, Equifax, Salesforce, IKEA, the bank HSBC and the television channel CNN.

The scripts tried to substitute addresses for cryptocurrency payments with the wallet of the malefactor, intercept card numbers when entering data, steal cookie files and screenshots, and also introduce exploit code onto devices running iOS. At the same time it was not possible to establish at once whether the code was successfully used in each case and what the scale of the hacks was.

The company HudsonRock also discovered evidence of the transmission of the malicious code to visitors of the websites. Salesforce reported that it is investigating the unauthorized changes of the Optimizely scripts and as a precautionary measure disabled them. Equifax conducted a check and stopped using the platform — no signs of compromise of its systems were discovered.

An OpenAI model found about 35 vulnerabilities in Apple products

About 35 vulnerabilities of varying degrees of seriousness were discovered in Apple devices and software with the help of the new OpenAI model GPT-6 Cyber. Some of them potentially allowed malefactors to gain control over iPhones and Mac computers through malicious websites.

For several months OpenAI and the company Calif, specializing in cybersecurity, checked Apple products. Vulnerabilities were found not only in the iPhone and Mac, but also in the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and the Vision Pro headset. Besides, the researchers with the help of the model created an exploit capable of bypassing the protection of the Lockdown Mode on the iPhone.

Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion at its IPO

The company Anthropic raised $81.3 billion within the framework of the initial public offering of shares, setting an absolute record among stock debuts. The market value of the developer of the chatbot Claude based on the results of the offering amounted to $1.5 trillion.

On November 18 the price of the shares was fixed at the level of $83 apiece, exceeding the initial range of $70—78. Before the offering the company increased the number of offered shares by approximately 19% — to 980 million. Thanks to this the IPO surpassed the previous record of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised $75 billion in June.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The company became the first major developer of advanced AI models to enter the public stock market. The total volume of the deal reached $107.3 billion: besides $81.3 billion from the IPO, Anthropic attracted another $26 billion by means of a private placement of shares at the same price.

Tesla will release a six-seat Model Y without a steering wheel and pedals

Tesla plans to release a version of the Model Y without a steering wheel and pedals. The car will be able to transport from six to seven passengers and will be oriented first of all toward families and group trips.

Model Y remains the best-selling model of Tesla, but now even when using the FSD system the driver must watch the road and be ready to take control upon himself. The new version will fully rely on the autonomous driving system.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

Tesla already has a similar project — the two-seat Cybercab for the Robotaxi unmanned transportation service. It also has no steering wheel and pedals, however operation is so far limited to a small number of cities. Earlier Musk explained the choice of the two-seat layout by the fact that about 90% of trips are made by one or two people. The new Model Y must complement the Cybercab and offer a more capacious variant.

