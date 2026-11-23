Evgeny Yaroshchuk: “We asked the guys for maximum results in the first half of the season”

The head coach of “KOS-Sintez” — about the leadership in the Eurasian Water Polo League, the calendar and the opponents

Evgeny Yaroshchuk.. Photo: предоставлено СК «Синтез»

The second group round of the championship of the Eurasian Water Polo League has ended. Based on its results the Kazan “KOS-Sintez” remains the sole leader in the tournament table. The Kazan team has 30 points after 10 matches. Now the EWL championship is switching to a schedule when the matches will take place in the mode of home and away matches. “Real Time” talked with the head coach of “KOS-Sintez” and a member of the coaching staff of the Russian national team, Evgeny Yaroshchuk, about the tasks for the remaining part of the year, the opponents in the Conference Cup and the preparation for the key starts.

“If 60 points are to be played for in the championship, then we have already collected half of the possible”

— Evgeny Alexandrovich, “KOS-Sintez” heads the tournament table with a large margin. Share your impressions of the ten matches played.

— Since now every point collected in the regular championship is taken into account in the distribution of medals, we asked the guys to achieve maximum results in the first half of the season so that it would be easier in the second. Here it is pure mathematics: if 60 points are to be played for in the championship, then we have already collected half of the possible in order to become winners again.

Besides participating in the country's championship, we need to prepare as well as possible for the Conference Cup. Now there is the group stage ahead there, and then the semifinal stage, which this year is planned to be held in the format of two group tournaments with the participation of eight teams in each group, and then the “Final Eight.”

— Have you studied the opponents in the group stage of the Conference Cup?

— “Primorje” is coached by the Olympic champion Igor Hinic, about the opposition with whom we have personal impressions, since he played for the Italian “Brescia” in the season when “Sintez," as our team was then called, was second based on the results of the LEN Trophy Cup. Then we lost in extra time, since there was not yet a penalty shootout to establish the winners (in the 2006 season the team “Leonessa” from Brescia overcame Moscow's “Dynamo” in the semifinal, and in the final — the Kazan team, — author's note).

Emil Zinnurov: the lord of the tsunami, who can sweep away the goalkeeper of someone else's team. предоставлено СК «Синтез»

“At the end of December we have planned the only match within the framework of the Super Cup”

— That is from the past. And from the present I would note the two Vu koe vic brothers — Antoni and Ivan, with whom you came across at the world championship in beach water polo.

— Yes, by the way. On the whole this is a solid team, fourth in Croatia based on the results of last season. “White Sharks” from Hanover — this is the second team from this city, whose main team is the second team of Germany — “WASPO.” The strongest is “Spandau 04," for which our captain Roman Shepelev played. “White Sharks” is much simpler than the listed teams.

“Galatasaray” is dangerous in that it is the host of the round, and all disputed moments the referees serving the matches may interpret in favor of the host team. In the recruitment of the Turks an emphasis on representatives of the Balkans is noticeable; there is both a Serbian coach and his compatriots in the roster. On the whole we study the manner of play of the opponent, making video cuts of the moments of their matches.

We will prepare for Europe through the matches of the championship of the Eurasian Water Polo League, which is switching to the schedule of matches — home, away. This week we will host the second team of Moscow — “Vostok-2," then we host Volgograd; at the beginning of December there is an away trip to Astrakhan, and on December 16 the concluding game of the calendar year with Petersburg's “Baltika” at home.

At the end of December we have planned the only match within the framework of the country's Super Cup with the team of Volgograd. This game is planned within the framework of the Festival of Water Sports, in which representatives of our whole friendly family of “waterfowl," as Irek Zinnurov likes to characterize it, will participate. It will take place in Petersburg.

— Thus, the federation of water sports will expand the program of the traditional Vladimir Salnikov Cup in swimming.

— Yes, most likely. The festival itself is planned for two days. I will note that only the recently opened school of water sports in Sakhalin is named after Vladimir Valeryevich, where our sport went to develop Sergei Treshchalin from Moscow, who during his sports career played for such teams as “Mayak” and CSK VMF, and then fruitfully worked in the system of children's and youth water polo.

The game is planned within the framework of the Festival of Water Sports. предоставлено СК «Синтез»

“It is necessary to note the good relations of Mazepin with the leadership of the international and European federations”

— With the return of the international calendar we must take into account this, and the fact that the lion's share of the players of our team are called up to the national team, the youth and junior ones, which will lead to micro-injuries, and that means, I repeat, we need to create a maximally comfortable reserve in points in order to further concentrate on the international starts. At the national team's training camps alone we have 8—9 representatives of “KOS-Sintez” gathering.

— By the way, about the international starts: Vladimir Karabutov's daughter can be congratulated on winning bronze medals of the first world championship in handball among junior teams.

— Yes, in this regard Vladimir Nikolayevich can be congratulated. As well as on the fact that Volgograd is returning the second team to the drawing of the championship of the Eurasian Water Polo League among the teams of the higher league, which will resume in December, with the participation of our partners from Belarus and Kazakhstan.

— What are your impressions of the return of Russian water polo players to the world arena?

— In principle, it is necessary to note the good relations of the president of the united federation of water sports Dmitry Mazepin with the leadership of the international and European federations. The mere presence of the president of LEN in Kazan during the period when we played here the first round of the Eurasian Water Polo League is extra proof of this. And the attitude toward us is normal, which I could notice from our participation in the World Cup, the first world championship in beach water polo and the first stage of the European cups.

In this regard I will note that after the Super Cup we will hold a training camp in Montenegro as part of the country's national team, where we already went this summer. Specifically, it will be in the city of Niksic.

Representatives of our whole friendly family of “waterfowl” will participate in the festival. предоставлено СК «Синтез»

“We will spend the end of the year at a training camp in Montenegro, and meet the beginning of the year at a training camp in Serbia”

— Where a new team called “Sutjeska” has appeared since the current season.

— Yes, for a long time there were four teams in Montenegro, then, after the appearance of “Buducnost” in the country's capital Podgorica, two more teams were added to the drawing of the championship there. In Niksic, where a large water center functions, we will spend a week — from December 22 to 28. Already from January 2 to 6 we will train in Serbia, in the city of Novi Sad, conducting serious preparation with an emphasis on the saturated season of 2027. By the way, among those inviting us was the director of the local club, Marko Cuk, an ex-player of “Sintez.”

— Now “Sintez” also needs a Hek.

— Let there be a Deka instead of a Hek — that is, Dejan Savic, the current head coach of the national team of Montenegro. After these training camps we plan to play at an international tournament in Turkey, with the participation of the national teams of the hosts, as well as Canada, France and Japan. The next training camp on February 6 will be devoted to the qualifying stage for the European Championship. Moreover, regarding these stages one can say that the first will be in February, it is not yet known where, and the second in July, and there the place is determined — it is Georgia.

I repeat, a very saturated international season awaits us, including the start at the world championship in beach water polo within the framework of the world championship in water sports.

“A very saturated international season awaits us”. предоставлено СК «Синтез»

“Now a large number of pupils of Tatarstan water polo are called up to the national team”

— If earlier you were rarely at home, being involved in the starts of the youth and junior national teams of Tatarstan within the framework of their competitions, now you are involved in the country's national team to the full extent.

— Yes, and here I will note that on the whole, besides the players of “KOS-Sintez," now a large number of pupils of Tatarstan water polo, performing at the current moment in various teams, from Volgograd to Moscow and Petersburg, are called up to the national team. The pupils of the Kazan school Sergei Belyansky, Bogdan Komarov, Vladislav Sergeev, Rail Tazeev (all “Baltika”), Daniil Ivanov from Moscow, Askar Makhiyanov from Volgograd, this is besides the Sintez players Daniil Pronin, Roman Shepelev and Egor Yarlychenko. This is a reminder for those people who like to tell that in Kazan now the tone is set by visiting water polo players.

— This resembles the situation with the home world championship of 2015, when the core of the Russian national team was made up of “Sintez” players.

— Yes, although we then took 14th place, having encountered certain problems in preparing for the tournament and forming the roster. But now our large number of national team members is explained first of all by the fact that in Kazan they have long been concerned about preparing a quality reserve.

Now a large number of pupils of Tatarstan water polo are called up to the national team. предоставлено СК «Синтез»

We also have an interesting and saturated season ahead on the domestic arena. In the same Russian Cup this year 16 teams will be entered; besides the participants of the Super League and the higher league, there will be three collectives from the Amateur Water Polo League, akin to the starts in the Russian Cup in football of teams representing the Media League. From the quarterfinal stage the matches will take place on the system of home and away games.

The Super Cup I named will be played at the end of the current calendar year. And another new start — the EWL Cup — will take place already next year, reminding one of the English football tournaments of the English League Cup. In this regard the difference with the Russian Cup is that this tournament will take place in one city, where 8 teams will gather, which will determine the winner and prize-winners within three days.

