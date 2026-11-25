UNICS's oversight: how the Kazan team managed to give away a winning match to CSKA

Karakash's charges led the whole game but lost in overtime (94:100)

Photo: unics.ru

UNICS hurtfully let slip a victory over CSKA in a match of the regular championship of the VTB United League. Almost the whole game the Kazan team led in the score, however in the ending of the fourth quarter they allowed the “army men” to neutralize the deficit, and then lost in overtime (94:100). How UNICS gave CSKA a virtually winning match — in the material of “Real Time.”

CSKA does not even think of stopping its victorious march

CSKA under the leadership of Andreas Pistiolis continues to crush all opponents in the current season of the VTB United League. Before the match with UNICS the “army men” had a ten-match winning streak.

Over the last three seasons CSKA has taken the gold medals of the championship three times in a row. And the Muscovites will enter the playoffs of 2027, apparently, in the status of an indisputable favorite. The management of CSKA in the person of president Andrey Vatutin and vice-president for sports work Natalia Furaeva chose a very correct strategy for the development of the club in recent years.

Against the background of the difficult political situation affecting the legionnaires' market, the “army men” conduct clear and understandable selection work. On advantageous terms from season to season they extend the leaders with championship experience: Semyon Antonov, Nikita Kurbanov, Anton Astapkovich, Melo Trimble, Casper Ware, Livio Jean-Charles. And if they strengthen, then exclusively with proven personnel. For example, in the summer of this year Amat M'Baye returned to CSKA from “Paris," who before leaving for France had played precisely for the “army men.”

unics.ru

CSKA looks very cohesive and collected in this season of the VTB United League. This is, perhaps, the only club among the “big four” that has two equivalent fives in its roster. Therefore by and large there is nothing surprising in the victorious march of the “army men.” CSKA can easily aim to repeat its record of the 2022/23 season. Then the “army men” in 24 games of the championship did not suffer a single defeat.

UNICS finds games with the clubs of the “big four” hard this season

Traditionally CSKA approaches its home matches at the “Megasport” in the status of an indisputable favorite. Before the battle with the “army men” the odds on UNICS soared to almost four. It is clear that the experience and championship DNA of CSKA speak for themselves, however in the Kazan club too there are skillful basketball players capable, with the proper attitude, of revealing their best qualities on the parquet.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Possibly the everyday victory of CSKA was favored by the fact that so far UNICS finds matches against the clubs of the “big four” hard. Yes, there was a fantastic triumph over “Zenit” in the “Basket Hall” at the beginning of October (95:60). However further followed two defeats in a row to “Lokomotiv-Kuban.”

Under Velimir Perasovic UNICS was the benchmark of the VTB United League in the game in defense. With the arrival of Karakash the Kazan team at this hour has difficulties with building a reliable defense. Only in two games of the current regular championship has UNICS conceded fewer than 70 points in regulation time. The Kazan team plays brightly and expressively in the attack, but the key to victory over a serious opponent lies precisely in disciplined defense.

UNICS was very close to victory, but CSKA is CSKA

To the surprise, in today's match with CSKA UNICS showed one of the best versions of itself in the current season. From the first minutes the Kazan team seized the initiative in the match, demonstrated a splendid percentage of three-point shooting, and tenaciously defended against the formidable attack of the “army men.”

UNICS managed to switch Trimble out of the game, whose “threes” almost did not fly on the past evening (3/11); Ware and M'Baye could not find their shot for a long time.

unics.ru

In the first half UNICS was very good and quite deservedly went to the break with a five-point advantage. During the timeouts in the first and second quarters the head coach of CSKA Andreas Pistiolis returned again and again to the same thought:

— You do not respect the players of UNICS. You allow them to score easy shots; wake up at last, he shouted at his charges.

The Kazan team really managed to bring CSKA out of the comfort zone on the past evening. Throughout the third and then the fourth quarter the “army men” were in the role of pursuers. In the roster of UNICS a very solid match was held by the “big” players — Luka Samanic and David McCormack, who scored 14 points each respectively. It is worth noting CJ Bryce at the Kazan team too. The American recorded 14 points, two rebounds and two steals in his account.

UNICS was very close to victory and by its performance deserved to beat CSKA in regulation time. But the “army men” in the decisive minutes of the ending of the fourth quarter found their clutchers who converted the most important “threes” — Antonius Cleveland and Casper Ware. By the way, at the score 81:83 in favor of the hosts UNICS could have still lost in regulation time. But in the last attack Xavier Rathan-Mayes converted a mid-range shot.

“I think it was a very good game”

In overtime CSKA with class and character obtained a more than convincing victory — 100:94. The strength of the “army men” is that they can always add during the game. For them there seems to be no limit. And as today's match with UNICS showed, whatever is said about CSKA — this is the strongest team of the championship with a margin in the current season.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— First of all I congratulate CSKA on the victory. I think it was a very good game. I have great respect for CSKA as an organization, and also for the coach Andreas Pistiolis and his staff. I consider that we let slip an excellent chance. We controlled the course of the meeting for most of the game, but in the very ending we began to act too statically in the attack. We lacked the movement of the ball, and in defense there were failures. Sometimes we switched to the defense of other players where this should not have been done. Besides, there were errors in the implementation of the plan for the match against specific basketball players; we allowed the opponents to use their strong sides. However, it is important for us to draw lessons from this meeting. I hope that after the break we will return stronger, summed up the results of the meeting at the press conference the head coach of UNICS Milan Karakash.

VTB United League. Regular championship

CSKA (Moscow) — UNICS (Kazan) — 100:94 OT (20:24, 26:27, 21:20, 16:12, 17:11)

November 22. “Megasport”

CSKA: Trimble (21+3 rebounds+2 steals+4 turnovers), Cleveland (14+6 rebounds+2 assists+2 steals+2 turnovers), M'Baye (14+4 rebounds+3 assists+2 steals+2 turnovers), Ruzhentsev (9+2 rebounds), Jean-Charles (8+11 rebounds+3 assists) — start; Ware (17+5 assists+2 rebounds+2 steals), Kurbanov (10+3 rebounds), Ukhov (7+3 steals+3 assists+2 rebounds), Astapkovich (2 rebounds), Antonov (0), Gankevich (0).

UNICS: McCormack (14+8 rebounds+2 turnovers), Samanic (14+7 rebounds), Rathan-Mayes (14+6 rebounds+3 assists+3 turnovers), Belenitsky (8) — start; Bryce (14+2 rebounds+2 assists), Konovalov (6+4 rebounds), Zakharov (3).

