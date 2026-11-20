Hope in Dadonov: “Ak Bars” is already ninth in the “East” after the defeat to “Dynamo”

The Kazan team lost the eighth of its last ten matches at the “Tatneft Arena”

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

“Ak Bars” let slip a victory over Moscow's “Dynamo” in a regular KHL championship match. Leading 2:1 after two periods, the Kazan team conceded three unanswered goals from the “white-blues” in the final twenty minutes and lost the meeting (2:4). What caused the disastrous ending in “Ak Bars'" performance, how forward Ilya Safonov made his debut in the match and how long to wait for the arrival of forward Evgeny Dadonov at the club — in the material of “Real Time.”

Dadonov is officially an “Ak Bars” player. But one should not expect him in Kazan before the beginning of December

Shortly before the start of the match with “Dynamo” (2:4) “Ak Bars” announced on its social networks the transfer of the 37-year-old forward Evgeny Dadonov. The forward's biography in the NHL is impressive — 12 seasons, 696 matches and 384 points scored. In the KHL, as part of SKA, Dadonov twice won the Gagarin Cup, in 2015 and 2017. And his line with Artemy Panarin and Vadim Shipachyov at the Petersburg club is still called by many experts almost the strongest in the whole history of the league.

Evgeny Dadonov signed a three-year contract with “Ak Bars” — until 2029. The figures in the contract of the experienced veteran really catch the eye: about 50 million rubles in this season and 160 million in total in the following years.

However, the Kazan team did not economize at all on the deal with Ilya Safonov either. For this season the 25-year-old forward will earn 40 million rubles, another 140 million rubles are due to the player until the end of May 2029.

The defeat to “Dynamo” threw “Ak Bars” back to ninth place in the “East”

Did “Ak Bars” overpay Safonov and Dadonov? At first glance — yes, but some conclusions can be drawn only by the end of the playoffs of the current season.

By and large, the transfers of Safonov and Dadonov are the management's reaction to the current performance of “Ak Bars.” By the concluding decade of November the Kazan club still has not found stability in its game. “Ak Bars” alternates decent-quality matches with frankly disastrous ones, as was the case days earlier in Yekaterinburg against “Avtomobilist” (1:5). In fact since September Anvar Gatiyatulin has been working under serious pressure. And the situation in the table of the Eastern Conference only adds headache to the “Ak Bars” head coach.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Honestly, it is hard to recall when the last time in the KHL there was such a wild density in the “East.” The last-place “Sibir” lags behind “Neftekhimik” (second place) by only eight points. There is nothing to say about the other teams. Literally a small losing streak of several matches — and the club instantly drops outside the playoff zone. The example of “Ak Bars” in this regard is indicative. The defeats to “Avtomobilist” and “Dynamo” (2:4) threw the Kazan team back to ninth place in the “East.” And by points dropped “Ak Bars” is altogether tenth in the conference.

“It is important that Safonov directs his emotions in the right channel”

Therefore the arrivals of Safonov and Dadonov to the capital of Tatarstan, according to the ideas of the management and the coaching staff, must invigorate the collective. True, as Anvar Gatiyatulin reported, there is no sense in waiting for Evgeny in Kazan before December. The hockey player still needs to settle organizational matters in America.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

As for Safonov, Ilya played yesterday his first match for “Ak Bars” since his return from North America. Against Moscow's “Dynamo” the forward spent 17 minutes on the ice and did not record any scoring actions.

— How does Ilya Safonov feel? We know his capabilities; he knows our requirements. He was in game tone. It is important that he directs his emotions in the right channel. And our task is to create these conditions for him, noted Anvar Gatiyatulin at the press conference.

“Ak Bars” played two substantive first periods in the match with Moscow's “Dynamo.” Having conceded an unnecessary goal from Dylan Sikura at the beginning of the second twenty minutes, the Kazan team found the strength to make a comeback. Alexey Pustozerov scored, whom in this season in the main roster of “Ak Bars” we see mostly on big holidays, and Mitchell Miller, who had earlier missed games due to health condition.

“Ak Bars” lost eight of its last ten matches at the “Tatneft Arena”

What happened to the Kazan team in the third period of the match with “Dynamo” — is a good question. At the press conference Anvar Gatiyatulin did not call the concluding twenty minutes bad in the performance of his charges. However in his soul he perfectly understood that “Ak Bars” failed the third period, conceding three unanswered goals from Igor Ozhiganov, Pavel Shen and Egor Rimashevsky.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— Probably, in order to win such matches, one needs to be more focused in the attack and make fewer mistakes in one's own zone. The opponent played more rationally than us. I will not say that the whole third period was bad. There were good moments. One needs to make fewer mistakes in one's own zone. Some players lacked concentration; the opponent took advantage of this, summed up Anvar Gatiyatulin.

The next match in the KHL “Ak Bars” will play at home against “Spartak” on November 19. At the moment the Kazan team has eight defeats in its last ten matches at the “Tatneft Arena.” And “Dynamo” continues to gain victory after victory under the new head coach — Oleg Orekhovsky, who, let us recall, not so long ago replaced Leonid Tambiev in the post.

“Ak Bars” — “Dynamo” M — 2:4 (0:0, 2:1, 0:3)

0:1 Sikura (Pylenkov, Shafigullin, 20:18, 5x4)

1:1 Pustozerov (Terekhov St., Stas, 21:56)

2:1 Miller (Denisenko, Marchenko, 35:14)

2:2 Ozhiganov (Shvets-Rogovoy, Martynov, 50:49)

2:3 Shen (Sergeev, Sikura, 55:22)

2:4 Rimashevsky (Zborovsky, Podyapolsky, 57:52, EN)

LDS “Tatneft Arena," Kazan. 8,172 spectators.

Referees: Viktor Birin, Evgeny Romasko, Dmitry Golovlev, Alexander Chernyshev.

Shots: 64—46; Shots on target: 29—34; Goals: 2—4; Faceoffs: 30—22; Blocked shots: 8—19; Hits: 16—8; Takeaways: 4—3; Turnovers: 16—7; Interceptions: 2—5; Penalty: 4—2.

