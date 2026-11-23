The First-Ever Russia–US–China Summit: Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping Sit Down at the Table

The trilateral talks took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The leaders signed a declaration on maintaining strategic stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries on November 19. The meeting lasted approximately an hour and a half. The talks took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, at the state residence “Qilin Shanzhuang.” The main topic was the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The leaders also discussed nuclear arsenal reductions, strategic stability and global threats. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

A Landmark Event

Opening the talks, Xi Jinping described the first-ever trilateral meeting as a “landmark event.” He said that humanity had experienced more than 10,000 wars, while over 60 local conflicts were currently ongoing around the world. He added that constructive relations between major powers strengthen international security, whereas confrontation “leads to chaos.” Positive interaction between global powers is the only viable choice, the Chinese president said, calling on Russia, China and the United States, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, to set an example for other countries.

Trump said that the leaders of the three countries were “making history through their negotiations.”

— We have a responsibility to maintain dialogue, on which the lives of not only our citizens but the entire planet depend, — the American leader said.

He proposed discussing nuclear arms reductions and the conflict in Ukraine, whose resolution is in the interest of all parties. Putin thanked the Chinese side for organizing the meeting and reminded everyone that the three countries are not only the victors of World War II but also founding participants in the establishment of the UN:

— We have the task of preserving and strengthening the system of international law on our shoulders, — Putin said.

The Russian leader proposed discussing global and regional economic ties, food and energy security, as well as combating international terrorism and transnational crime.

Ukraine and Nuclear Disarmament

The conflict in Ukraine had also been discussed before the “trilateral meeting.” On the morning of November 19, Putin and Trump held a bilateral meeting that lasted approximately 40 minutes. Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described it as preparatory: the leaders discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and bilateral relations, and Putin, according to Ushakov, left in an excellent mood.

Nuclear disarmament was also on the agenda: before the summit, Trump stated that the United States possessed approximately 4,000 nuclear warheads, Russia around 3,800, and China 400–500, and that he would welcome an agreement between the three countries to reduce their arsenals.

Declaration on Maintaining Strategic Stability

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, following the meeting, signed a declaration on maintaining strategic stability. The document establishes four key principles: commitment to reforming the UN, increasing the production and supply of petroleum products, rejecting abuses of authority by the International Criminal Court, and acknowledging that a nuclear war cannot be won. The countries agreed to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks.

The parties emphasized that, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, they bear special responsibility for international peace.

The provisions of the adopted declaration are set out as follows:

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it could respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy supplies. The leaders of the three countries noted that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are fundamental, and agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions should not abuse their powers. The leaders of the three countries reaffirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be started. The three countries will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

How the “Trilateral Meeting” Was Prepared

The meeting was preceded by consultations. On November 10–11, trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv took place in Abu Dhabi. Subsequently, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin and met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin. On the eve of the summit, the leaders exchanged handshakes at an official reception, and on November 18, Putin held talks with Xi Jinping. According to protocol, no more than an hour had been allotted for the “trilateral meeting,” although, as Ushakov clarified, the leaders themselves would determine its duration.

The Russian delegation at the talks included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.

