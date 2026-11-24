“Guys, I'm proud to be your coach”: how “Rubin” beat “Zenit” in Kazan

The Kazan team stopped losing in the RPL under Oleg Kuzmin

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

“Rubin” sensationally beat “Zenit” with a score of 3:1 in the match of the 15th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The victory became the third in a row in the championship after the appointment of Oleg Kuzmin as acting head coach. Thanks to what the Kazan team came out as the victors in the meeting — in the material of “Real Time.”

“Rubin” acquired tactical flexibility under Kuzmin

Oleg Kuzmin's third match in the post of acting head coach of “Rubin” fell on the confrontation with the current champion — “Zenit.” The Petersburg team painfully “burned themselves” in the 14th round of the RPL, letting slip the victory over “Rostov” (2:2). That meeting took place back in the first decade of November. Since then the Russian championship went on an international pause; almost three weeks passed, and Sergei Semak had enough time to analyze all the mistakes made.

The same on the whole can be said about Oleg Kuzmin too. But, unlike “Zenit," “Rubin” went on the pause in a more elevated state of mind. The victories over “Fakel” (1:0) and “Lokomotiv” (1:0) allowed the Kazan team to secure themselves from the relegation playoff zone. When Oleg Kuzmin was appointed to the post of acting head coach of “Rubin," the task before him from the management was designated extremely simply and prosaically — to fix the tournament position in the table.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

But everything, it seems, changed after today's spectacular match with “Zenit” (3:1). Kuzmin further strengthened his ambitions to become head coach, backing them up with concrete actions. The victory of the Kazan team over the Petersburg team turned out to be precisely a coaching one. We see with what meticulousness Kuzmin approaches the choice of the starting lineup, how extremely attentively he analyzes each opponent.

In the matches with “Fakel” and “Lokomotiv” “Rubin” looked different. With the Voronezh team — more defensive; with the “railwaymen” — on the contrary, more insolent and attacking. What “Rubin” acquired under Kuzmin is first of all tactical flexibility. And again it allowed the Kazan club to triumph, now against the Petersburg team.

The progress of Ulvi Babaev under the leadership of Oleg Kuzmin

For the first time since 2021 “Rubin” beat “Zenit” in Kazan. And how — with a convincing advantage (3:1). The last time “Rubin” scored three goals against “Zenit” was back in 2008, in the championship times of Kurban Berdyev. In Kazan matches the Petersburg team were always kryptonite for the hosts. However today the tendency of defeats for the team from the capital of Tatarstan was broken.

“Rubin” secured itself a comfortable advantage back in the first half. In the 26th minute the midfielder Ulvi Babaev (the best player based on the results of the meeting) in the penalty area of “Zenit” forced the defender Igor Diveev to commit a foul. The referee Sergei Karasev instantly pointed to the eleven-meter mark. Eddie Salcedo volunteered to take the penalty. The goalkeeper of “Zenit," Bogdan Moskvichev, coped with the shot of the Colombian Italian, however on the rebound the same Ulvi Babaev acted most promptly of all — 1:0.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The midfielder of “Dynamo” is at “Rubin” on loan. Initially his September transfer to the Kazan club was presented with a share of skepticism. However under Oleg Kuzmin Babaev is in fact a system-forming player of “Rubin.” He gives creativity in the center of the field and sets the dynamic tone for the attacks. Babaev's potential is insane, and we see how with each match he reveals himself stronger and stronger. Surely already now the management of “Rubin” is thinking about buying out the midfielder from “Dynamo” upon the completion of this season.

“Zenit” smelled the blood of “Rubin” at the start of the second half

Minutes later the captain of “Rubin," Igor Vujacic, distinguished himself, closing the delivery after a classy long throw-in by Ilya Samoshnikov — 2:0. It is hard to explain why none of the tall defenders of “Zenit” was marking the Montenegrin.

The disconcerting middle of the first half clearly affected the mood of the guests. In the starting academic hour the charges of Sergei Semak can credit themselves with at most the ending of the half. The Petersburg team began to move better; and how else could it be at the score 2:0 in favor of “Rubin.”

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The key question during the break was how the hosts would react to their two-goal advantage and how they would act in the second half. “Zenit” in the current season is vulnerable; there are plenty of problems in the game of Sergei Semak's team. But the Petersburg team, like a wounded beast, can bite to death at the most unexpected moment.

From the first minutes of the second half “Rubin” pressed themselves to their own goal. This was, perhaps, the worst scenario for the Kazan team. “Zenit” with a double impulse ran into the attack, and already in the 50th minute the Petersburg team managed to pull one goal back. Luis Henrique headed the ball well after a corner delivery — 2:1.

Right up to the 60th minute “Rubin” simply could not hold the ball. That combination football that the Kazan team demonstrated in the first half evaporated in an instant. It was as if every player of the Kazan team began to act on the field with impostor syndrome, feeling that he was unworthy to come out a winner in the match with “Zenit.”

“I am proud to be your coach”

But Oleg Kuzmin's decision with a triple substitution half an hour before the end of regulation time turned out to be truly ingenious. Zhak Sive, Dardan Shabankhadzhai and Veldin Hodza appeared on the field instead of Bogdan Jocic, Babaev and Salcedo.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“Rubin” in its renewed form managed to push the game away from its own goal and return to the settings of active football. Hodza's goal in the 67th minute finally nailed “Zenit” — 3:1. The emptied and disappointed face of Sergei Semak during the third conceded goal trumpeted that he had reconciled himself to the defeat. In the remaining minutes “Rubin” was rather close to a fourth goal than “Zenit” to a second.

About this, by the way, said Oleg Ivanov (Kuzmin's right hand in the coaching staff): “Sanych, can we have one complaint to the team? 20 seconds to the end, we lead 3:1, what is this, you cannot score a fourth?”

The mood in the victorious locker room of “Rubin” was amazing. The whole management of the Kazan club came down to congratulate the footballers, the coaching staff, the administrators and the doctors on the victory.

That is how it happens by the irony of fate. You look for a foreign specialist on the market and pay a compensation so that he comes to coach in Kazan. And in the end the needed specialist, it turned out, had always been nearby, at one's side, and patiently waited for a chance to prove himself. Oleg Kuzmin really made a serious step toward being appointed head coach of “Rubin” on a “permanent” basis after such a convincing triumph over “Zenit.” And one can see how the players of the Kazan team fight for him. “Guys, I am proud to be your coach," Kuzmin responded in kind in the victorious locker room.

Russian championship. 15th round

Rubin (Kazan) — Zenit (St. Petersburg) — 3:1 (2:0)

November 21. “Ak Bars Arena.” 15,886 spectators

1:0 — Babaev, 27

2:0 — Vujacic, 30

2:1 — Henrique, 50

3:1 — Hodza, 67

Rubin: Staver, Arroyo, Teslenko, Vujacic, Lobov, Samoshnikov (Rozhkov, 65), Ivu, Nacho (Maldonado, 89), Jocic (Hodza, 59), Babaev (Shabankhadzhai, 59), Salcedo (Sive, 59)

Zenit: Moskvichev, Diveev (Vega, 46), Alip, Nino, Barrios (Wendel, 68), Karpukas (Musaev, 80), Mantuan (John John, 68), Henrique, Sobolev (Augusto, 77), Glushenkov, Pedro

Warnings: Diveev (34), Sive (74), Wendel (87).

