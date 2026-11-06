New MacBook, Presley heirs' lawsuit against Anthropic, AI bubble: technology news

An exploit with ASLR bypass has appeared for PHP2Shell, Nvidia released an open AI model for transcribing speech in 40 languages

Photo: Реальное время

The technology world moved in several directions at once this week — from new AI models to court proceedings. Apple presented the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, Nvidia released an open model for transcribing speech, and OpenAI showed GPT-6.1 Terra for controlling a computer. The heirs of Elvis Presley filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, Microsoft offered 60 thousand employees to resign voluntarily, and in China the AI bubble burst. About these and other news — in the material of “Real Time.”

Apple presented the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip

Apple showed the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip. It brings performance to a new level: it increases the speed of the processor and graphics, and also expands the possibilities of AI directly on the device.

скриншот Apple

The new M6 is equipped with 12-core CPU and GPU — both received two more cores compared to the previous generation. Compared with the M5 chip the graphic performance grew up to 30%, and the speed of AI generations — up to 25%. The time of autonomous work increased to 24 hours: almost four hours more than for devices with M1, and 14 hours more than for laptops based on Intel.

The design changed not much: the device will be in silver color and the color “space black," which collects fewer fingerprints thanks to the anodized coating. An additional Thunderbolt port also appeared.

Among the characteristics — a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with peak HDR brightness up to 1600 nits, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with Desk View, three studio-quality microphones and a six-speaker audio system with spatial sound. The base memory is 16 GB with expansion up to 32 GB.

The device will go on sale on November 6. The starting price is $1999.

An exploit with ASLR bypass has appeared for PHP2Shell

The researchers of VulnCheck announced the first exploit for the vulnerability PHP2Shell (CVE-2026-109618) that bypasses address space layout randomization (ASLR). It is designed for x86-64 systems with a typical PHP configuration and PHP versions 8.4.10–8.4.26. For bypassing ASLR a leak of addresses through the error display mechanism is used.

Access to the working exploit is provided only to clients engaged in information security, but malefactors can recreate the technique with the help of AI tools. Besides the previously announced recommendations — limiting memory at the system level, reducing post_max_size, disabling session.upload_progress and other measures — the specialists advise disabling error output: display_errors=Off.

Russian “Google” paid 16.8 billion rubles in fines for American Google

The Russian “Google," recognized as bankrupt, paid 16.8 billion rubles in fines imposed on American Google. As the bankruptcy trustee Valery Talyarovsky reported at a court session, 14.7 billion rubles were repaid from the bankruptcy estate, and another 2.1 billion rubles were collected by bailiffs from the company's debtors.

In total during the period of the bankruptcy proceedings more than 18.8 billion rubles were received. With the remaining funds the current requirements of the FNS were repaid, and more than 400 million rubles were directed to the salaries of former employees of LLC “Google.”

Google was fined in Russia for refusing to delete prohibited information and fakes about the “military special operation," non-compliance with the “landing law” and blocking the accounts of Russian media on YouTube. According to Roskomnadzor data, from 2021 to 2025 the company was fined in Russia in total more than 34.5 billion rubles.

In China the AI bubble burst

The shares of Chinese AI developers, which had been experiencing explosive growth, are rapidly falling in recent months. Since July 2026 the technology index of the Shanghai exchange STAR50 has collapsed by 40%, and the capitalization of the companies included in it has shrunk by $480 billion.

— The stock market has turned into a crazy speculative bubble, Reuters quotes the fund manager Dong Baozhen, according to whom this bubble “is now bursting.” The situation is aggravated by the fact that, according to Goldman Sachs data, AI companies' shares account for 42% of the market capitalization of all Chinese companies and 57% of the trading turnover.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The losses affected practically everyone. The shares of the robot manufacturer Unitree, the demand for which at the IPO exceeded the supply by 8 thousand times, have fallen by half since the start of trading in August. The securities of the chip manufacturer CXMT have lost more than a quarter of their value over the last month. The shares of MetaX Integrated Circuits and Moore Threads Technology, which soared by 700% and 400% last year upon entering the exchange, have also fallen by half since July.

There is no single cause of the fall. High prices, tax obligations and the threat of a ban on Chinese equipment in data centers on the part of the USA or other countries played their role.

Nvidia released an open AI model for transcribing speech in 40 languages

Nvidia presented the AI model Nemotron 3.5 Transcribe, which converts audio recordings into text. It supports 40 languages, including Russian, processes recordings of up to an hour in duration, recognizes different participants of a conversation and marks the time of pronunciation of individual words.

The model can prepare both a verbatim transcription and a text with a more convenient written formatting, and also translates speech from Russian to English and back. The weights are published in open access so that developers can adapt the model to their tasks.

Apple and Microsoft will be obliged to store data about the correspondence of Russian users

On October 2 Roskomnadzor included Apple and Microsoft in the register of organizers of information dissemination. The companies included in it are obliged within three years to store data about the correspondences and calls of users and provide them upon the request of state bodies — for refusal a fine and blocking of the services threaten.

For now it is unclear which exactly services of Apple and Microsoft will enter the register — the records indicate the main domains of the corporations without clarifications. The main risk is connected with how ready the companies are to fulfill the requirements of the law: for Apple this may affect iMessage and cloud functions, for Microsoft — corporate services, mail, data storage and IT infrastructure.

Apple and Microsoft will be obliged to store data about the correspondence of Russian users

On October 2 Roskomnadzor included Apple and Microsoft in the register of organizers of information dissemination. The companies included in it are obliged within three years to store data about the correspondences and calls of users and provide them upon the request of state bodies — for refusal a fine and blocking of the services threaten.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

For now it is unclear which exactly services of Apple and Microsoft will enter the register — the records indicate the main domains of the corporations without clarifications. The main risk is connected with how ready the companies are to fulfill the requirements of the law: for Apple this may affect iMessage and cloud functions, for Microsoft — corporate services, mail, data storage and IT infrastructure.

The bet on AI turned into a personnel purge at Microsoft

Microsoft offers about 60 thousand employees to resign voluntarily. In this way the corporation tries to optimize expenses and reduce the staff without forced dismissals after significant investments in the infrastructure of artificial intelligence.

The program will include employees from the USA, Canada, India and Great Britain. At the same time the sales departments, part of the engineering subdivisions and some corporate services are excluded from it.

The conditions of the reduction will be analogous to the standard payments upon dismissal. For example, the severance package proposed in the USA at the beginning of this year included at least 60 days of base salary during which the employees remained on staff, and for most — up to 39 weeks depending on the length of service and the term of work in the company.

The heirs of Elvis Presley filed a lawsuit against Anthropic

The rights holders of the music and other intellectual property of Elvis Presley filed a lawsuit in an American court against Anthropic. The company without permission used 274 songs of the musician to train its artificial intelligence models and paid nothing to the rights holders.

The plaintiffs assert that Anthropic violated their copyrights throughout the whole development of the Claude models, and the violations continue to this day — users create musical AI compositions using the protected songs. Among them such hits of Presley as “All Shook Up," “Can't Help Falling in Love," “Don't Be Cruel," “A Little Less Conversation” and “Return to Sender.”

общественное достояние

The rights holders regularly accuse AI developers of using without permission and payments the texts, music, images and other content for training models. In 2025 a court ruled that Anthropic must pay $1.5 billion for using pirated copies of books in training its models.

OpenAI released GPT-6.1 Terra for controlling a computer

OpenAI presented the AI model GPT-6.1 Terra, intended for analyzing images and performing tasks in the browser and computer applications. It is available to users of ChatGPT Work and Codex.

The model analyzes the contents of the screen and on the basis of the obtained data performs actions in the interface: for example, it matches photographs of goods with the positions of the catalog and updates the cards, checks the placement of text and the cropping in advertising materials.

GPT-6.1 Terra is available to subscribers of Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu — one can choose it in the settings of the models of ChatGPT Work and Codex, whereas in the ordinary chat mode of ChatGPT it is unavailable. For working with the browser and controlling the computer it is required to configure access separately — in corporate accounts this depends on the administrator's permissions.

