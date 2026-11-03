Restrictions for migrants, debts under bailiffs' control, new labeling standards

Innovations in laws and rules coming into force in November 2026

Photo: Реальное время

The list of violations for which migrants face expulsion from Russia has expanded more than twofold. Foreign citizens will be obliged to leave the country in the event of an attempt to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and abuse of freedom of mass information, participation in the activities of undesirable organizations, incitement of hatred or enmity. The rules of labeling of certain goods will change; for example, each bottle of vegetable oil will be accounted for separately, and dairy products — by batches. More about these and other changes coming into force in November — in the material of “Real Time.”

Migration legislation will be tightened

Tomorrow, November 3, large-scale changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO RF) come into force in Russia, which substantially tighten the regime of stay of foreign citizens on the territory of our state.

The list of articles providing for deportation is expanded from 22 to 45. Now forced expulsion without the right of return threatens for petty hooliganism, disobedience to a police officer, participation in unauthorized actions, use of drugs in public places, as well as for violations in the sphere of information security (calls for sanctions, discrediting the army, participation in the activities of undesirable organizations).

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The court is deprived of the right to replace expulsion with a monetary fine, even if the violator has a family, minor children in Russia, and years of legal residence behind them. References to humanitarian circumstances under these compositions will no longer be taken into account.

The new norms extend to all foreign citizens and stateless persons, regardless of their legal status — be it a visa, a patent, a temporary residence permit or a residence permit.

The lower limits of sanctions for the main migration articles are being raised. For example, for illegal labor activity the fine will be from 4 thousand rubles (from 7 thousand for a repeat violation), and for violation of the stay regime — from 4 to 9 thousand rubles. At the same time offenses committed before November 3, 2026 will be considered under the old norms.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Bailiffs will see the credit histories of debtors

From November 26 a new regulation of interaction between the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) and credit history bureaus (CHB) comes into force in Russia. The changes fixed in the instruction of the Bank of Russia do not create new obligations for citizens but substantially change the tools of work of the collection service.

Access will be provided not to the whole history entirely, but to its title and main parts. The following information will enter the CHB report:

Data about creditors: the bailiffs will see in which particular banks or microfinance organizations the debtor has open obligations. Parameters of debts: the sums of current credits, the presence of overdue payments, payment schedules and information about pledged property. Buyers of the debt: information about to whom the overdue debt was sold (to collection agencies or other organizations).

The general picture of payment discipline: the presence of other financial obligations of which the recoverer might not have known.

The mechanism is strictly regulated and is launched only under certain conditions. A request is possible exclusively within the framework of an already initiated enforcement proceeding. The bailiffs will not be able to check the credit histories of all citizens in a row. The credit history bureau is obliged to process the electronic request and send an answer within five working days. The main task of the innovation is to increase the efficiency of the search for the property and income of the debtor, which he may be hiding. Besides, this will allow the FSSP to control the actions of collectors, checking to whom and on what grounds the debt was sold. It is worth noting that in itself the receipt by the bailiff of a credit report does not mean the automatic writing off of money.

New labeling requirements

From November 1 new rules of work with the “Chestny Znak” system came into force in Russia, which radically change the logistics and document flow for manufacturers, suppliers and retail. The state is moving from group accounting of goods to piece-by-piece and batch accounting in order to completely exclude the appearance of counterfeit and gray imports.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

• Item-by-item accounting of vegetable oils.

Now each bottle or canister of oil receives a unique digital passport. In any operation — shipment from the warehouse, acceptance at the distribution center, return to the supplier or writing off — in the universal transfer document it is necessary to indicate the specific codes of each unit of goods.

Before this the documents often indicated only the type of goods (for example, “sunflower oil”) and the total number of boxes. This allowed legalizing mixed batches into which goods of unknown origin could get. Now the path of each bottle is tracked from the conveyor to the cash register.

The rules will not concern oils that are packaged directly in the store (for example, on tap), technical and industrial oils, as well as miniature packages weighing 30 grams and less.

• Transition to batch accounting of dairy products.

For goods with a shelf life of more than 40 days (ultra-pasteurized milk, condensed milk, hard cheeses, ice cream) a mandatory production batch number is introduced. In the accompanying documents, instead of a long list of codes of each package, it is now enough to indicate the international code of the goods, the quantity and a single batch number.

The innovation simplifies document flow for large warehouses while preserving control. In the event of detection of defects or violation of sanitary norms the manufacturer will be able to instantly recall from the shelves not the whole goods of this type, but a specific problem batch.

For dairy products with a short shelf life (up to 40 days) analogous requirements for batch accounting will come into force later — from March 1, 2027.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

• Labeling of consumer packaging of fertilizers.

Manufacturers and importers of mineral fertilizers, pesticides and agrochemicals are obliged to apply codes to each pack, bag or canister intended for sale to the end consumer (for example, to dacha owners or small farms). The labeling will allow the buyer through the “Chestny Znak” application to check the authenticity of a bag of saltpeter or ammophos directly in the store or in the field.

Goods that were produced or imported into the country before the introduction of mandatory labeling are allowed to be sold without codes until November 1, 2027. This gives business a year for the full sell-off of warehouse stocks.

For business the changes mean the necessity of updating warehouse software and training personnel to scan not only the common pallet but also each unit of goods. For the circulation of goods without mandatory labeling fines are provided: for officials — from 5 to 10 thousand rubles with confiscation of the products, for legal entities — from 50 thousand rubles.

Coffee according to GOST

With the beginning of November a new national standard also came into force in the country — GOST R 50364-2025 “Instant coffee drinks. General technical conditions.” It replaces the outdated document of 1994 and is called upon to bring order to store shelves, protecting buyers from marketing tricks.

The new standard for the first time at the legislative level draws the line between real coffee and its substitutes.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

If the package says “instant coffee," inside there must be exclusively a one-hundred-percent extract of roasted coffee beans. The addition of any extraneous components — chicory, cereals (barley, rye), sugar, dry cream or flavorings — is strictly prohibited.

A coffee drink is a dry product that imitates coffee in taste, aroma and color but has the right to contain additional ingredients. This includes the popular “3 in 1” mixtures, drinks based on chicory or cereals, as well as powdered cappuccino and latte with the addition of dry milk.

Earlier manufacturers often used the term “coffee” for mixtures where there was only 10—15% of natural bean, which misled consumers. Now such a substitution will become impossible: the name on the can must strictly correspond to the composition. It is important to note that the GOST has a recommendatory character.

The capabilities of GIS GMP have been expanded

From November 1 the capabilities of the State Information System on State and Municipal Payments (GIS GMP) have been expanded. A federal law comes into force that reforms the architecture of the system — a single digital contour for the exchange of data on charges and their payment between state bodies, banks and payment services.

The key change concerns the flexibility of the system. If earlier, to add new types of payments to the GIS GMP, the adoption of a separate federal law was required, now the government of the Russian Federation will be able to promptly include additional categories of charges in the system. For this a government decree agreed with the Bank of Russia and the profile department in the sphere of information technologies will be sufficient.

For payers there will appear the possibility to pay new types of charges directly through the government services portal, banking applications or the fast payment system (FPS) without the need to manually enter the details. The availability of a specific service for payment in digital form will depend on the current approved list and the technical integration of the service.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Recalculation of pensions

From November 2026 the recalculation will concern four categories of pensioners. Most of the increases are connected with the doubling of the fixed payment (the base part of the pension), which from January 1, 2026 amounts to 9,584.69 rubles.

Pensioners older than 80 will receive an increase. The fixed payment is doubled to 19,169.38 rubles. Additionally a care allowance of 1,413.86 rubles is assigned. The final typical increase — about 11,000 rubles. If the payment has already been doubled because of disability group I, there will be no repeated increase.

For disabled persons of group I the fixed payment is also doubled to 19,169.38 rubles.

Pensioners with dependents will also receive an increase. For one incapacitated family member 3,194.90 rubles are added, for two — 6,389.80 rubles, for three or more — 9,584.70 rubles.

From November 1 a quarterly adjustment of professional supplements to former pilots and miners is carried out: the sum is individual and depends on the length of service and the contributions of employers.

The recalculation by age, disability and for dependents (upon the birth of a child) the Social Fund of Russia carries out automatically. For the adjustment of supplements to pilots and miners an application is required only at the initial assignment.

On the occasion of the celebration of National Unity Day (November 4) the bank payments for the 4th will arrive early — on November 3. The post office will begin delivery from November 3. If the pension arrived earlier because of the holiday, there will be no repeated payment in November.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Taxes for 2025: what one must manage to do in November

November is the last month for paying property taxes for 2025 without fines. The deadline for transferring the funds is up to December 1, 2026 inclusive. This rule extends to the transport, land taxes, the property tax of individuals and certain types of personal income tax for which the FNS has sent notifications.

The final sum depends on the cadastral value, the period of ownership of the property and the benefits due by law. One does not need to calculate anything independently — all the charges are already indicated in the tax notification.

Users of “Gosuslugi” with a confirmed account receive the documents in electronic form. The notifications are also available in the personal cabinet on the FNS website. If it is impossible to transmit the document online, it will be sent by registered letter. A paper copy can additionally be requested at the tax inspection or the MFC.

If there is no notification, it is necessary to check the personal cabinets on “Gosuslugi” and the FNS website. The document may not arrive if the sum of the tax is less than 300 rubles or you are fully exempt from payment because of benefits. If there are no charges in any service but you have taxable property, you should turn to the tax inspection or the MFC. If one does not pay the charges by December 1 inclusive, from December 2 penalties will begin to accrue daily on the sum of the debt.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

A short working week

At the beginning of November 2026 Russians await a short working week consisting of only four days, and for Tatarstan residents — of three altogether. At the federal level this is connected with the celebration of National Unity Day, which falls on Wednesday, November 4, and at the regional level — with the Day of the Constitution of Tatarstan, which is celebrated on November 6.

Thus the schedule of work and rest in the current week in the republic will be as follows:

Working days: November 2 (Monday), November 3 (Tuesday) and November 5 (Thursday).

Days off: November 4 (Wednesday), November 6 (Friday), November 7 (Saturday), November 8 (Sunday).

The duration of the working days of November 3 and November 5, 2026 is reduced by one hour (part 1 of article 95 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation). For employees working in shifts, November 4 will be a day off only if this is provided by their schedule. If an employee is attracted to work on days off, they are due payment of not less than double the amount. At the wish of the employee, instead of the increased payment, an additional day of rest may be provided.

