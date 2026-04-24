Retirees VS Zoomers: number of resumes from older generation in Tatarstan up 180%

Salary ranges for older job seekers range from 46,000 to 61,000 rubles per month, analysts say

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The Russian labor market is experiencing a personnel shortage, analysts claim. Retirees could help solve the problem: according to Avito Raboty, in the first quarter of 2026, they posted 180% more resumes than a year earlier. “The trend of expanding age boundaries in hiring remains popular in the labor market, and companies continue to attract the older generation to work," experts admit. True, they offer such candidates up to 61,000 rubles, Avito Raboty told Realnoe Vremya. More details in our report.

Russian retirees entering the labor market

Job seekers over 55 are massively returning to the Russian labor market, analysts say. In the first quarter of this year, they posted or updated over 903,000 resumes — 15% more than in 2025, Izvestia reports, citing a study by hh.ru. Employers are also showing great interest. They sent over 1.1 million invitations to such candidates: over 584,000 for men and about 567,000 for women.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The situation is driven by several factors, believes Alexandra Naumova, Director of Recruiting at Ventra HR Holding.

— These include, for example, the pension reform, which forces people to stay in the market longer. There's also a financial motive — pensions are often insufficient, forcing people to look for part-time or full-time work. It's also worth noting that today, the older generation tries to remain socially active: to work, develop, play sports, — she says.

Company activity is explained by the fact that they are massively facing a personnel shortage.

— For them, the older age is attractive primarily due to experience. Among other things, companies expect to save money: they believe that pre-retirees will be less demanding of working conditions, in particular, will agree to lower pay and will cling more tightly to their positions, — Naumova explained.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Number of resumes from retirees in Tatarstan up 180%

As Avito Raboty's press service told Realnoe Vremya, the number of resumes from candidates aged 65+ has grown significantly. The year-on-year change in the first quarter of 2026 was +180%. Salary expectations also increased: +60%. True, the average desired income of candidates was 63,000 rubles. Retirees most often seek work in fields such as “Transport, Logistics," “Manufacturing, Raw Materials, Agriculture," and “Construction.”

Companies are most actively posting vacancies for job seekers over 65 in delivery and freight transportation, retail and wholesale trade, public catering, construction, housing and communal services, and urban infrastructure. As for part-time work, most options are again in delivery and freight transportation, retail and wholesale trade, as well as in taxi and passenger transportation, warehouse logistics, and household and personal services.

— The trend of expanding age boundaries in hiring remains popular in the labor market, and companies continue to attract the older generation to work. Based on the results of Q1 2026 on the platform in Tatarstan, 14% of vacancies are marked as also suitable for retirement-age candidates. Salary ranges for such vacancies ranged from 46,000 to 61,000 rubles per month, which is on average 8% higher than a year ago. The share of part-time and temporary employment offers for retirees is slightly higher, at 16%, with average pay offered for part-time work up to 21,000 rubles, — said Mikhail Kopylov, regional representative of Avito Raboty in Tatarstan.

In Tatarstan, 14% of vacancies are marked as also suitable for retirement-age candidates, says Mikhail Kopylov. предоставлено пресс-службой Авито Работы

Those over 50 seeking work in HR and consulting

hh.ru provided other figures to our publication. According to analysts, in the first quarter of 2026, job seekers aged 51-60 created about 3,400 new resumes, comparable to the same period in 2025. They are even less likely to look for part-time work: the number of posted profiles fell by 22% compared to the beginning of 2025.

The number of job invitations increased slightly, by 1%. In total, in the first quarter, candidates aged 51 to 60 received 25,000 “yes” responses from employers, accounting for 3% of the total. Interestingly, the expected salary of Tatarstan residents on the platform was higher, averaging 80,100 rubles.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— The largest increase in new resumes from Tatarstan residents aged 51-60 in Q1 2026 was in the fields of “Personnel Management, Training” (+57% compared to Q1 2025), “Strategy, Investment, Consulting” (+23%), “Science, Education” and “Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants” (+17% each), and “Finance, Accounting” (+12%). Conversely, the number of new resumes decreased in the fields of “Art, Entertainment, Mass Media” (-34%), “Agriculture” (-30%), “Retail” (-29%), “Marketing, Advertising, PR” (-28%), and “Procurement” (-23%), — says Albina Sultanova, Director of hh.ru Volga Region.

Vacancies for retirees growing at double-digit rates

— At the current stage of the labor market, there is a personnel shortage, and people of retirement age could be one solution to this issue, — admitted Anton Uvarov, Managing Director of the Avito Rabota platform, at the International Labor Forum held in April. — What do we see on our platform? Compared to last year, there are double-digit growth rates in professions and vacancies for which employers are willing to consider people of retirement age.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

According to him, the older generation is characterized by a “very serious approach to work and compliance with requirements.” Anton Uvarov observes this trend across all sectors of activity:

— This situation is observed in almost all areas. This includes retail, food production, and many others. Slightly less so in heavy industries.

Young people will also retain jobs, the expert assures. According to him, due to the low birth rate of the 1990s, there simply aren't enough entry-level specialists entering the labor market. And the demand for them certainly exists.

Дарья Пинегина / realnoevremya.ru



