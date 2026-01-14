Alexey Kuznetsov: «Not everything went as planned in preparation for the World Swimming Championship»

The head coach of the Tatarstan swimmers described the season as eventful and challenging, but successful.

Photo: Реальное время

Aquatic sports have become one of the strong points of sports in Tatarstan over the past fifteen years. Even in 2025, when there was a slight sadness that it was not possible to repeat the beautiful story of hosting the World Championship — 10 years after Aquatics 2015 — the «aquatic athletes» of the republic looked very dignified at international and all-Russian competitions. Alexey Kuznetsov, the head coach of the Tatarstan swimming team, spoke about this in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.

«I would like to note our girls»

— Alexey, was the gold medal won by your подопечный Andrey Minakov at the World Championship in Singapore the highlight of the past year?

— If before that period we managed to prepare well for the Russian Championship, which took place in April in Kazan, then not everything went as planned in preparation for the World Swimming Championship. As Andrey's personal coach, I would like to note that it was a difficult year, as he graduated from Stanford University in June, before the international tournament «7 Hills» in Rome. Nevertheless, I cannot fail to note our combined 4x100 relay, which won the gold medal at the World Championship, where Andrey was able to fully realise himself.

As for the short-course swimming and his non-participation in the individual events of the national championship, which also took place in Kazan, we started training much later than all the other athletes, so we only participated in the relays (the results of the short-course swimming, however, look successful: two gold medals for Ralina Gilyazova, two silver medals for Sofia Dyakova, relay awards for teams with Minakov's participation — author's note).

Minakov ended the season at the Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg, swimming his best result (100 m butterfly in 49.23 seconds).

— How do you evaluate the results of the team's performances?

— I would like to note our girls: Sofia Dyakova, Ralina Gilyazova, and Anastasia Kolpakova. They had a very eventful season — both the European and World Championships.

In addition, Dyakova participated in the adult World Championship. These competitions were not easy, including due to organisational issues, as many team members arrived on the day of the start of the European Championships in Slovak Samorin. Nevertheless, there were medals, times in the heats, and the results of the year as a whole showed that both the coaches and the athletes worked 100 percent.

I cannot fail to mention the younger athletes, especially Anastasia Chernyshova, who won 10 medals at the CIS Games in Baku.

Andrey Minakov based on the results of the Kazan swim for a million. Realnoe Vremya / realnoevremya.ru. Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

«Our young talents are growing well»

— Regarding the young athletes, what do you think about the results of the All-Russian «Reserve of Russia» competitions in Saransk?

— This year, the competitions were divided into two stages, for athletes aged 14–15 and 16–18. The medal count was good, and it is clear from the prospects that our young talents are growing well. I don't want to jinx them, but only wish the coaches and athletes success in the future (Ralina Gilyazova became a star at the Saransk competitions, and Albert Gatiaytullin, Kamilya Giniyatova, and the relay teams supported her in winning medals — author's note).

— The composition of the Tatarstan team, like all teams, may change based on the results of the Olympic cycle. Valeria Salamatina and Darya Ustinova are not currently competing for us.

— They worked through the entire previous Olympic cycle. Now, Darya Ustinova has decided to continue her career with the Novosibirsk region team, which also includes her boyfriend. And Salamatina decided to end her sports career before the April Russian Championship in Kazan.

— Andrey Minakov's recent statement that he has changed his coach has raised many questions.

— No, we are returning to the fact that he completed his studies at Stanford University, received his diploma, and left America, returning to Russia. Now he will be training in the same group with some of the Russian national team members, which he will probably talk about if he sees fit.

Russian Championship in Kazan has regained its status as a qualifier for international competitions. Realnoe Vremya / realnoevremya.ru. Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

«The Federation strives for athletes to be active in the media sphere»

— So, Minakov now lives more in Russia than in America. He participated in the «Stars on TNT» programme and asked a question during the filming of the duel between the teams of Ivan Abramov and Valeria.

— I would attribute this media activity to the work of the new leadership of the Aquatic Sports Federation, which strives for maximum recognition of representatives of the aquatic sports world among Russians. условно говоря, football and hockey players are already well known, but the federation strives for athletes to be active in the media sphere. In informal conversations with representatives of Match TV, I heard that the channel's commentary team covering swimming has performed brilliantly this year, competing with the football commentary department.

— Next year, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Dinamo RT society, and swimmers make up the backbone of our Dinamo team.

— Yes, and Andrey Minakov and his teammates plan to take an active part in the competitive part of this big sports festival.

We are currently working on the list of participants for the starts with coach Maxim Dedlovsky and deputy head of the Dinamo sports society, Salavat Gaisin. In this regard, I would like to thank the head of the OGO FSO Dinamo RT, Asgat Akhmetovich Safarov, for his all-round support of the athletes who are part of the society under his jurisdiction.

The same support is felt at the Sintez sports club, which Andrey Minakov and I represent.

2025 was marked by the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Now we are on the threshold of the 100th anniversary of the Dinamo RT society. Realnoe Vremya / realnoevremya.ru. Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The successful return of our athletes to the international arena took place before 2026, which will surpass many previous years in terms of intensity. Firstly, the practice of participating in international tournaments will continue, and the Tatarstan swimmers have a main goal — the European Championship in Paris. Secondly, the calendar of domestic competitions will be supplemented by the Spartakiad of the strongest and a tournament under the auspices of Dinamo RT, as the legendary sports society of the republic is intensively preparing for its 100th anniversary.



