Clean gas: Denis Manturov launches ‘hydrogen’ technopark in Naberezhnye Chelny

KAMAZ has opened the centre for the development of hydrogen technology worth 2 billion rubles

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, during a working visit to Naberezhnye Chelny, inaugurated the Olymp Technopark, which is going to become a centre for the development of components for a new type of transport — powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Federal authorities, Tatarstan, and KAMAZ have invested over 2 billion rubles in the project, with Kamsky Industrial Park Master JSC acting as the customer. The Naberezhnye Chelny automotive giant has long supplied Moscow with passenger vehicles running on electric and hydrogen power but has so far relied on foreign fuel cells. Read more in the Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Manturov shown KAMAZ’s hydrogen bus

The visit of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov to Naberezhnye Chelny was dedicated to the development of production at KAMAZ. As in previous years, he did not head to the assembly line but entered the company’s inner sanctum — the KAMAZ Scientific and Technical Centre, where new developments are created under strict confidentiality. From the very beginning, the deputy prime minister was accompanied by the head of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, who is himself well-informed about the latest achievements in the automotive industry, particularly in the field of electric mobility.

This time, the “top officials” were presented with a cascade of KAMAZ’s latest innovations. Among them were the newest high-tech K5-generation vehicles, whose full-scale production began at the height of sanctions in 2022. Despite the challenges, the automaker rolled out new models — the KAMAZ-54901 and KAMAZ-54902 tractor units, the KAMAZ-65952 and KAMAZ-65959 dump trucks, and several others.

According to the plant’s press service, they also showcased the Atlant series of mining dump trucks. Particular attention was given to environmentally friendly models — the hydrogen-powered KAMAZ-6290 bus and the KAMAZ-53199 Chistogor, an electric flatbed refuse truck. Recently, experimental articulated electric buses by KAMAZ entered service in Moscow. The plant plans to continue producing passenger vehicles with electric propulsion.

Hydrogen technology centre worth 2 billion rubles

The delegation then proceeded to the Olymp Industrial Technopark, located across from KAMAZ’s Scientific and Technical Centre. It will house the Electronics and Power Supply Centre of KAMAZ PJSC, which specialises in components for hydrogen fuel cell and electric-powered vehicles. This centre will become the technopark’s key resident. In total, residents are prepared to invest 10 billion rubles.

According to the automaker’s press service, the project was launched in 2023 with the participation of the automotive giant’s subsidiary — Kamsky Industrial Park Master JSC. The company acted as the construction client and became the owner of the facility.

предоставлено пресс-службой раиса Татарстана

Federal authorities, the Republic of Tatarstan, and KAMAZ have invested over 2 billion rubles in the project. “During the presentation, information was shared about the main areas of activity of the new technopark, which is expected to host enterprises in the field of radio-electronic industry,” the statement from the automaker reads.

“We had the opportunity today to familiarise ourselves with the results of research and development work on technologies related to the advancement of hydrogen engines and storage systems. This field is developing quite actively in our country. Moreover, the areas of application are very broad — it’s not just automotive engineering, but also river vessels. We must preserve our potential without losing momentum. This is an interdepartmental task. Today, our colleagues outlined a number of issues that need to be addressed. We will be actively working in this direction,” emphasised Denis Manturov.

School for engineering talent

“This is the result of systematic work to create high-tech infrastructure for the development of the republic and the entire country. The project was implemented with federal support, and thanks to this, the first stage of the technopark’s construction was completed in record time. It is important for us that the technopark also serves as an educational platform and a centre for training engineering personnel. Much has been done in recent years to support higher education. I am confident that Olymp will become a hub of innovation, where breakthrough technologies will be born and a new generation of engineers will be nurtured. We will always provide support. I hope that discoveries made here will help ensure the country’s technological sovereignty,” said Rustam Minnikhanov.

Later, on the KAMAZ premises, a meeting of the organising committee was held under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister, dedicated to preparations for the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the founding of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny and the 50th anniversary of the release of the company’s first lorry. Denis Manturov has chaired the committee since December 2024.

“The significance of these events is underscored not only for Tatarstan but for the entire country, as highlighted by the presidential decree. Therefore, it is essential that we do everything necessary to ensure the celebrations are held at the appropriate level. And most importantly, that they leave behind a legacy in the form of newly built and fully renovated facilities. This concerns educational, cultural, sports, and medical institutions, as well as the road network and residential buildings,” noted Denis Manturov.

Denis Manturov last visited Naberezhnye Chelny in November 2022. At that time, the minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation toured KAMAZ’s Scientific and Technical Centre, where he was shown the auto giant’s latest innovations, including the assembled Moskvitch. Among the exhibits were a fire engine based on a KAMAZ chassis, the Kompas light commercial vehicle, the articulated KAMAZ electric bus, the KAMAZ-6561 Hercules, the KAMAZ-54901, the KAMAZ-6559 Jupiter 30 unmanned dump truck, and other models. At the time, KAMAZ Director General Sergey Kogogin announced the launch of full-scale production of K5-generation trucks using localised components beginning in February 2023. Despite sanctions, KAMAZ did not abandon its rollout. Kogogin assured that the plant is fully meeting all its obligations and ensuring the country’s transport security.