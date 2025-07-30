The mayor of Kazan ordered to ‘look retailers in the eyes’ and equip trash bins with video cameras

The city wants to install video surveillance at container sites and scold Magnit and Pyatyorochka for the mess

Retailers littered several million

In the first half of 2025, the number of cases considered in Kazan by the Administrative Commission by 21.3% and reached 125,000. The amount of executed orders amounted to 279 million rubles, which is 33% more than last year. Such data was announced at Business Monday meeting by head of the Department for the Organization of the Activities of Administrative Commissions of the City Nail Biktagirov.

“I would like to pay special attention to the violation of the requirements of the rules of improvement. In the first half of the year, the growth was 180% compared to the same period last year. This is an alarming signal, because we are talking about the appearance of the city, its cleanliness, order and safety,” he emphasized.

According to the speaker, among the most frequent violators were large retailers — JSC Thunder (Magnit) and Agrotorg (Pyaterochka). More than 100 decisions were made against them. The amount of fines is 1.5 million and 7.4 million rubles, respectively.

In response, Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin instructed the head of the executive committee Rustem Gafarov to talk to the retailers. “We need to look them in the eyes. The last time, when there were questions in the winter, [we] reached a certain level, there were results. Let's do this too,” the mayor urged.

The number of orders for unpaid parking has increased by one fifth

Over the first six months of this year, 116,235 administrative orders were issued in Kazan for parking vehicles without paying for a parking space. This is 21% more than in the same period last year, added Nail Biktagirov. The reason for the increase is the increase in the number of municipal parking lots by 34.5%.

In public transport, in turn, monitoring of human-free payment for travel is carried out. The main work in this area began in May. The first 59 violations were identified. “Fines in the amount of 120,000 rubles were imposed, of which 65,000 have been collected to date,” Biktagirov said.

Garbage bins will be equipped with video surveillance

As the speaker said, last year the Housing and Utilities Management Company asked to organize stricter control over violations of landscaping rules at solid municipal waste (MSW) collection sites. Since the beginning of 2025, a system for automatic recording of violations using a hardware and software complex based on AI has been implemented in pilot mode.

“So far, the project is being implemented at two sites, but today we can already talk about its positive effect. <...> 41 owners were brought to administrative responsibility in the amount of 82,000 rubles, of which 46,000 were collected,” said Nail Biktagirov.

He proposed scaling the project to the most problematic areas for the collection and removal of solid municipal waste. According to the information of the Housing and Utilities Management Company, there are 67 of them in the city. The costs will amount to about 53 million rubles.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

“They showed a video of how barbarically simple [citizens litter]. How not to respect people — to come and dump them on the ground,” Ilsur Metshin said at Business Monday. “There are numbers, there are faces. We need to show how people ‘love’ cleanliness and the city.” He ordered to prepare data on the amount of necessary infusions and places where video surveillance is needed. However, the driving culture in Kazan has improved, the mayor of Kazan noted:

“I remember how my heart bled. Everything that could fly out of the windows of personal vehicles: cigarette butts, matches, cigarette boxes, and cans... Everything changed on the first day of the Universiade. As the curtain opens [before a performance], so we woke up in a new Kazan. <...> We see how pedestrians are politely let through. But to see garbage flying out of a window is already an emergency of a citywide scale.”