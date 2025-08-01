Buyers of businesses hit by tax due to ‘controversial innovation’

From this year, individuals who purchase company shares below market price are required to pay personal income tax

Photo: Реальное время

Tax policy in Russia has undergone significant changes regarding the purchase and sale of business shares. According to the Federal Tax Service (FTS), the new rules are aimed at increasing transparency and reducing tax risks for deal participants. However, entrepreneurs themselves complain that they have encountered new tax burdens where none existed before: for example, individuals buying company shares below market value must now pay personal income tax. Details in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

Changes in taxation of business share transactions

New tax rules for transactions involving business shares came into effect on 1 January 2025. The changes affect both sellers and buyers, many entrepreneurs are still unaware of them.

Changes for sellers

As before, the seller is responsible for paying personal income tax (PIT) on the sale price of the share. There is an exemption from tax payment. However, whereas previously it applied to all sellers who held their shares for more than five years, it now only applies to those with Russian tax residency status (Russian citizens who have spent at least 183 days a year in the country). Non-residents are required to pay PIT regardless.

In addition, tax exemption now only applies to businesspeople whose annual income from sales does not exceed 50 million rubles. If the value of one or several transactions exceeds this amount, such sellers must also pay personal income tax.

New tax rules for transactions involving business shares came into force on 1 January 2025. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The previous provision regarding tax relief remains unchanged. If the seller’s number of shares in the company’s authorised capital changed, tax exemption applied only to income from the sale of the portion held for more than five years. For example, if a businessman owned 10% of the company’s shares in 2018 and increased his stake to 25% in 2022, the relief applies only to the original 10%.

“Previously, personal income tax (PIT) was not applied to the sale of shares held for more than five years. From January 2025, if income from share sales exceeds 50 million rubles in a year, such income forms the tax base for PIT. In other words, if the total value of share transactions exceeds 50 million, the seller must pay PIT on the amount exceeding this threshold. Tax exemption applies only if the seller has Russian tax residency status,” clarified Ilana Yarko, partner at the law firm Pravo Prosto.

Changes for buyers

Until 2025, business buyers were exempt from the obligation to pay personal income tax. Purchasing a company share below market value did not constitute income in the form of material benefit, which was only taxable in the case of gifts.

However, this year the situation has changed dramatically. Now, in addition to gifts, the purchase of a business share below market price is considered a material benefit subject to tax. The buyer must pay personal income tax on the difference between the market and the actual purchase price.

This is where the main difficulties arise for entrepreneurs acquiring shares in companies. Many are questioning how the Federal Tax Service (FTS) will determine the market value of the transaction.

“Many buyers are unaware of this new rule”

“Not everyone is aware, but from 1 January 2025 there has been a significant change in personal income tax (PIT) for those engaging in business share transactions, such as shares in a limited liability company (LLC). For the first time, if an individual buys a share where the market price exceeds the actual purchase price, they will have to pay PIT on the difference, warned Viktor Timokhin, director of LLC AKK Audex.

This year, a new five-tier progressive PIT scale has been introduced nationwide. Instead of the previous two rates of 13% and 15%, there are now five: 13%, 15%, 18%, 20%, and 22%, depending on income level. However, tax rates on income from business share purchases will depend on the buyer’s status. For Russian tax residents, the rate ranges from 13% to 15%. For non-residents, it is 30%.

A new five-tier progressive personal income tax (PIT) scale is now in effect nationwide. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“If the difference between the market value of a company share and the actual purchase price is less than 2.4 million rubles, the buyer will pay 13%. If it exceeds 2.4 million, the rate will be 15%. The fact that a buyer of a business share must now pay PIT is a new development. And the problem is that many buyers are simply unaware of this change. That’s why notaries are now required, when certifying share purchase agreements, to provide an explanation of these rules, — explained Viktor Timokhin.

“If an individual acquires a share from a legal entity, the organisation acts as the tax agent and is responsible for calculating and withholding PIT. If the share is purchased from another individual, the buyer must calculate, declare, and pay the tax independently. The income in the form of material benefit from acquiring shares in a company’s authorised capital arises on the date of: acquisition — if payment is made at that time; or payment — if the shares were not paid for at the time of purchase,” explained Gulnara Beglova, senior partner at Yalilov & Partners.

“As always, those who act in good faith are the ones who suffer”

These tax changes have become a pressing issue raising many questions among the Tatarstan business community, said Ildar Khabibullin, managing partner at the law firm A2K Legal: “Unfortunately, changes here are introduced without any public discussion. As a result, businesses were unaware of these innovations, and even at the end of December — right before the New Year — there were many urgent requests to close deals that entrepreneurs had originally planned to carry out on their own timeline. But because this change came into effect, they had to rush. Some transactions were finalised with a notary on the very last working day.”

“The innovation is certainly very controversial. I understand that it is aimed at combating nominees. But, as always, it is the honest buyers who suffer. Not all transactions are the same — sometimes only 30% of shares are sold at a discount on a non-controlling stake. Moreover, the tax authorities do not yet have a clear calculation method. Tax is levied if the actual price is below the market price. But how is that calculated: by net assets, book value, or the appraiser’s valuation? It turns out you can sell at any price and still face disputes with the tax authorities because they may have their own alternative valuation,” noted the expert.

Several tax specialists point out that the Federal Tax Service (FTS) will calculate the market value of a share based on the net asset value of the company as of the last reporting date — 31 December of the year preceding the transaction. Net asset value is determined as the difference between assets and liabilities. As explained earlier, the tax rate will depend on the buyer’s status. It is also important to note that tax deductions on income in the form of material benefit do not apply.

Several tax experts point out that the Federal Tax Service (FTS) will calculate the market value of a share based on the company’s net asset value. Анастасия Фартыгина / realnoevremya.ru

In cases where taxation depends on cadastral value, no problems arise, noted Ildar Khabibullin. “This is a fixed, clear price; it can be challenged, but all consequences take effect only from the moment it is changed. But here, which value should we base calculations on? There are many questions.” Moreover, the speaker considers the taxation procedure itself unfair in this case. For example, if a businessman buys 100% of a company’s shares for 80 million rubles, while its market value is 100 million, he will have to pay tax on the 20 million difference — amounting to 3 million rubles to the budget, he noted:

“And I still don’t know the prospects of this business, what will happen to it next. It might operate for a year and, unfortunately, go bankrupt. Maybe it won’t even depend on me — the dollar rate might jump or Covid could start. You only count your chickens in the fall; a year from now, the business might be worth not 100 million, but 60 million. So it turns out I’ve overpaid the budget, which means there’s no fairness in this matter — and that’s the main point! It was always understood that income from such transactions would be accounted for when I actually received the money. But here, I haven’t received anything yet — only the dream of becoming a successful businessman, not the money. And yet I have to pay taxes now.”

What should business buyers do?

Some entrepreneurs rushed to complete share acquisition or disposal deals before the end of last year, before the new tax changes came into effect. For those who have to buy or sell business shares this year, experts offer several recommendations:

Buyers should consider the option of purchasing shares through a legal entity, as the changes affect only individuals;

Sellers need to calculate the company’s net asset value as of 31 December of the previous year before selling, and keep in mind that the transaction price cannot be below the market value;

Buyers should not conceal the purchase from the Federal Tax Service — income is calculated as the difference between the market value of the share and the purchase price based on the company’s financial statements.

Buyers are advised to consider purchasing shares through a legal entity, as the changes affect only individuals. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

“It’s actually very difficult to give advice here. If the purchase price is below the asset’s value, income already arises, and how can this be minimised? It can’t. However, in this context, investment unit trusts (ZPIFs) have come back into focus, because if you buy a share through them, there won’t be a problem. A ZPIF does not pay profit tax, and the share price does not matter: you could buy a share worth 100 million rubles for just 10,000 rubles, and no tax would arise. But ZPIFs are not accessible to everyone, and their maintenance costs are high. You might avoid paying taxes, but over two years you could end up paying the same amounts in fund maintenance fees,” warns Ildar Khabibullin.

“Before concluding a transaction, it is necessary to pay attention to the net asset value for the year preceding the year of the deal and compare it with the planned transaction price. This measure will allow for the correct calculation of the value of the share planned for sale and minimise tax risks,” added Ilona Yarko. “In addition, it is possible to acquire a share through a legal entity, since the changes affect only individual buyers. We regularly advise clients on corporate transactions, including the purchase and sale of shares in companies. As we specialise in supporting IT projects, our clients are often founders of IT companies or investors making investments in IT products. However, these issues are relevant for any business, which is why representatives of the real economy also seek our advice.”

Thus, before concluding deals, businesses should remember that sellers may now face additional tax burdens in the form of personal income tax payments, even if they have owned the shares for more than five years. The same applies to buyers if the purchased share or entire company is worth more on the market than the purchase price. The difference between the nominal and market value is now considered material benefit for the buyer — an individual — and therefore they will have to pay tax on it.