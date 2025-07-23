Why Tatarstan lags behind in the ranking of Russia’s creative regions

The reason is the absence of a unified centre responsible for the development of the sector in the republic, experts explain

The Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan has been tasked with creating a registry of citizens and organisations working in the field of creative industries. As of this year, it is considered a separate and important sector of the economy. It refers to the sale of goods and services attributed to intellectual activity — that is, entrepreneurs who earn through their creativity. The Russian government plans to increase the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 4.1% to 6% within five years. It is difficult to say what share the republic will contribute, since it has dropped out of the top five strongest regions in the national index and is no longer among the top ten. Realnoe Vremya has looked into the reasons behind this and the prospects for market growth.

What are the creative industries

Tatarstan will establish a registry of representatives of the creative industries. The relevant directive has been issued by the republic’s prime minister, Aleksei Pesoshin, to the regional ministry of culture. According to the document, the ministry will be required to update the list and regularly verify that each entry genuinely belongs to the sector.

The creative industries are a sector of the economy directly linked to the creation, promotion in domestic and international markets, distribution and/or commercialisation of a creative product that possesses uniqueness and economic value.

According to the Creative Economy Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation, this sector includes 16 areas: design; IT and software development; computer graphics and animation; architecture and urban planning; education; children’s games and toys; research and development; gastronomy; film and video; art and applied decorative arts; video games; media and advertising; fashion; literature and writing; performing arts; music and sound design.

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the creative industries market has reached 7.5 trillion rubles, accounting for 4.1% of the country’s GDP. Over the past three years, the market has grown by 3 trillion rubles. This was stated by Russia’s Minister of Economic Development, Maksim Reshetnikov, during a strategic session dedicated to the development of the creative economy. According to him, the top three contributors are the IT sector (34.96% of the market), advertising and PR (13.38%), and gastronomy (10.6%).

The goal is to increase the sector’s share of GDP to 6% by 2030,” Maksim Reshetnikov emphasised.

Tatarstan has everything — yet experts dropped it from the top 10

In the annual Regional Creative Industries Index compiled by the Higher School of Economics (HSE), Tatarstan ranked only 14th in 2024, a sharp fall from fifth place the previous year. The index is based on four criteria: the region’s socio-economic conditions, the state of its cultural environment, the state of the creative industries' economy, and the level of support for the sector. While the republic improved its standing in the first two categories, experts gave low marks for the condition of the creative economy and the level of institutional support.

At the same time, Tatarstan ranks sixth among regions with million-plus cities and a level of creative industries development “above the national average.” Ahead of it are Moscow, St Petersburg, and the Novosibirsk, Sverdlovsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions. However, the republic holds third place among all regions — behind Novosibirsk — in terms of the average salary in this sector, where earnings “exceed the average for the economy.”

Experts behind the index highlighted several of the region’s strengths: active training of creative industry professionals, a positive rate of creation and registration of intellectual property, investments in the development of digital technologies, and the presence of dedicated organisations supporting the growth of creative industries.

As the Higher School of Economics told Realnoe Vremya, there were two reasons behind Tatarstan’s drop in the national ranking:

The transition from the old HSE classification of creative industries to a new one, which now includes not only creative industries themselves but also related sectors. As of June 2024, the absence in the republic of a dedicated institution for the development of creative industries, as well as a lack of positive dynamics — compared to other regions — in the number of creative industry organisations attracting federal support measures.

According to the Tatkultresourcecentre portal, established by the regional ministry of culture, the republic operates in 12 areas (some of which are grouped): performing and theatrical arts; advertising and marketing; film, video and photography; television and radio; design — product, communication and fashion; publishing; IT, software and games; visual arts; museums, galleries and creative clusters; architecture; music; and crafts.

There is no consolidating body in Tatarstan — yet the situation is not bad

Igor Namakonov, director general of the Federation of Creative Industries (FCI), provided Realnoe Vremya with a detailed analysis of Tatarstan’s position in the creative industries sector. According to him, after the federal study “100 Creative Leaders of Russia” was conducted in 2020, our republic was the first to take the initiative to adapt this research at the regional level.

The monitoring conducted revealed an impressive concentration of talented authors and creative entrepreneurs, predominantly centred in Kazan. This aligns with the overall trend in the development of creative industries in Russia, where major cities serve as hubs for the concentration of resources, human capital, and markets for creative products.

“However, there is one fundamental factor that allows any region to concentrate competencies and initiatives for the development of creative industries: the presence of a local development centre. For example, in Kaliningrad this role is fulfilled by Krespektiva, in Tyumen by TARKI, in Krasnoyarsk by SIRKI, and in Moscow by AKI. We still do not understand who is personally responsible for the development of creative industries in your region,” Namakonov noted.

Naturally, despite generally favourable conditions for the creative industries in the region, it remains difficult to understand who to communicate and collaborate with on the topic, the expert added. “At the same time, there is a small city in Tatarstan — Almetyevsk — which has been hosting the industry forum Almet Creative Days for several years, and boasts an impressive city festival, Karakuz (essentially a creative industries festival). It is also home to the largest creative industries school in the country. In this one city alone, several organisations were involved in creative industries. Last year, they managed to unite. I visit Almetyevsk more often than Kazan — precisely because there is a clear development centre and people responsible for the sector,” he explained.

According to the federation, the most developed sectors in Tatarstan are the IT industry (especially software development), the music industry, the media sphere, theatrical arts, and publishing.

Videographers, having learned the craft, leave for Moscow because that is where the market is

Roman Korolev, head of the video production company Kingof media, co-founder of the film company Vechny Ogon and the creative association KAEN, considers Tatarstan a conservative region in terms of working with production companies. According to him, the republic has three or four major players and numerous smaller ones, each of whom has found their niche, built a client base, and comfortably operates year after year. However, in his view, it is premature to speak of a fully developed and established video production sector in the region.

“In Tatarstan, most large companies like KAMAZ, for example, often placed orders with Moscow-based firms because they believed they were more professional, while smaller companies always tried to save money,” Korolev said confidently.

Another challenge faced by this sector is the relocation of specialists. This is not only due to moves caused by the start of the special military operation but also reflects a broader trend: as soon as a specialist becomes established, they move to Moscow.

“The very first thought they have is: I need to go to Moscow. Let’s be honest — Moscow is the only city where there really is a commercial video industry. There is a market, and therefore there is work. Many excellent specialists leave in entire teams. We don’t have a market; we just have a small group of people who know how to do it well,” Korolev stated.

According to the expert, the video content market is also undergoing a transformation due to the emergence of accessible neural networks. The mass migration of specialists into content generation has led to a sharp decline in prices.

“Today, businesses can order a video clip for 5,000 to 10,000 rubles through neural networks, whereas a professional production costs 150,000 to 200,000 rubles. Small and medium-sized businesses actively use such content, and larger companies are starting to take notice.”

However, the expert predicts a market slowdown in about a year. Meanwhile, small production companies focused on small businesses, he says, risk not surviving until the end of the year.

Problem with gastronomy — authorities are shy of bars, while tourists are looking for them

Valeriy Plikhta, co-founder of Make More Group (More Bar, Utro Cafe, Zero Bar, Skazki o Solntse restaurant), noted that Tatarstan and Kazan, regardless of their status as the “gastronomic capital of Russia,” have seen growth in the number of outstanding projects in the gastronomy sector in recent years. According to him, Kazan tends to focus on restaurants and cafes, overlooking the fact that bars are also part of the gastronomy segment and are of interest to tourists, who come not only to eat. On this issue, Plikhta suggests following the example of St Petersburg, which once embraced the idea of being the “bar capital of Russia.”

The development of gastronomy is primarily influenced by local gems. Each region gains its own character through small, excellent, interesting establishments, cozy restaurants, and good bars. Imagine if all the major companies like WRF (White Rabbit Family — a Russian restaurant alliance founded by Boris Zarkov; in Kazan, under its umbrella, the restaurant Gorynych already operates) were to enter Kazan at once. These companies have substantial financial resources and can afford to pay above market rates, which would result in visiting Kazan and finding the same establishments you would see in any other city,” Plikhta believes.

According to him, besides losing its unique gastronomic landscape, Kazan could also lose part of the tax revenue from wages paid by local establishments to their employees, who in turn spend their earnings within the region.

Another challenge faced by local players is a shortage of staff, which is partly related to the organisation’s HR brand. How to address this issue remains an open question. However, when asked about the need to create a gastronomy institute for training personnel — similar to the one existing in Krasnoyarsk — Plikhta responded that if such an institution is to be established, it should be funded by a commercial entity rather than through public funds.

There are plenty of IT specialists, but they need a ‘union’

“I can say for sure that we have absolutely no community. People come from other cities — from Moscow, from the regions — and they have real gatherings, communities. We have a large number of infrastructure facilities, several IT parks, but no one really manages community engagement, even though there is definitely a demand for it. We want to be part of a community. This doesn’t mean simply gathering all IT specialists under one umbrella, but working with micro-communities, which I believe is important,” said Ildar Nizameev, director general of the IT agency ILAR.

The interlocutor notes that his field does not face staffing issues. This is partly due to the quality education provided by Kazan Federal University and Innopolis University, as well as online courses in IT professions. In fact, because of the latter, the market is somewhat overheated with beginner specialists. At the same time, it is premature to talk about IT professionals soon being replaced by artificial intelligence. AI still requires a real person — a professional prompt engineer — to give it commands. The reason is simple: even the best AI assistant tends to “imagine.”

Architecture, despite its fundamentality, is part of the creative economy

“Architecture worldwide is part of a large, global creative economy. It is viewed as creative labour — with equal economic value — as part of the cultural creative industry, and as a foundation for socio-economic strategies. The main challenge for architects is understanding economics, from the global to the local level. Similarly, sociology — from global to local — shows how these two sciences shape cities even before an idea takes architectural form. Today, there are significant gaps and a lack of connection both in theory and practice. The key for the future is not to let these connections become merely formal,” said architect, urban planner, and sustainable development expert Darya Tolovenkova.

“Tatarstan is indeed successful. Compared to other regions, we are definitely doing better. Each sector is represented, but of course, there is always room for growth, as few regions truly care about developing this environment and industry. There are support programmes for creative entrepreneurs, dance industry professionals, and so on. Each direction has its own curator. If you want and need support, I believe it can be obtained. I rate the state of the industry as above average. It seems to me that in Tatarstan, there are many support measures for creative entrepreneurs and a wealth of information. At the same time, I do not see a platform that brings the entire creative community together,” noted Regina Faskheeva, founder of the SMM agency FRAGENCY.

Ministry of culture sees growth in light industry and jewellery art

According to Irada Ayupova, Minister of Culture of Tatarstan, the decision to create a registry of representatives of the creative industries was driven by the requirements of Federal Law No. 330 “On the Development of Creative Industries in the Russian Federation.” The document provides for the establishment of such a registry to clarify the list of players, the necessary support measures, and infrastructure development.

“We have a very strong market, but there are areas where we need to develop. There is analysis from the Higher School of Economics and from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), and they each assess things differently. I can say that the overarching indicator is still primarily financial, linked more closely to the economic results of activities. The only objective measure is the share of creative businesses in the structure of the GRP,” emphasised the head of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“But this is also a story connected to the overall level of development of a particular region, its economic structure, and the trends in the development of creative industries within that region. Currently, a methodology for calculation is being formed. From my point of view, it is more important to focus not on indices, but on official statistical data. It is necessary to build infrastructure that allows individuals to monetise their intellectual and creative potential,” Irada Ayupova noted in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.

One of the infrastructure facilities expected to give a boost to the entire creative industries sector will be the renovated Kazan Central Department Store. However, even without it, there are already several such facilities. These include the new G. Kamal Theatre, the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the IT Park. According to Ayupova, among the areas of the creative economy that Tatarstan would do well to strengthen are the light industry sector and jewellery art.