Cycling races, orienteering and campfire songs: TAIF-NK triumphantly concludes the Pioneer Race

Oil refiners demonstrated incredible strength of spirit, unity and creative talent

Photo: Альберт Муклаков

Unforgettable emotions were sparked by the fifth stage of TAIF-NK's corporate competition, titled Pioneer Race: Always Ready!. Oil refiners took part in cycling races, crossed a rope bridge, navigated a sports labyrinth, showed stamina during fitness tests, and impressed with creative performances. Thirteen teams competed for first place. Who turned out to be the fastest, most agile and creative — in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Obstacle cycling race

Charged with positivity and sporting excitement, employees of TAIF-NK JSC gathered on Saturday morning in the parking lot of one of the city’s shopping centres. This marked the start of the first challenge in the upcoming Pioneer Race: Always Ready!. Participants were required to cycle as quickly as possible to the tent camp on the banks of the Kama River, while overcoming deep ravines along the route using a rope.

Participants were required to cycle quickly to the tent camp on the banks of the Kama, while overcoming deep ravines along the way using a rope. Альберт Муклаков

While the oil refiners handled the cycling stage without much difficulty, the rope crossing required real effort. Team members had to clip onto the rope with a carabiner and, using their hands alternately, make their way across a ravine. Upon reaching the opposite bank, they had to unclip quickly. The most challenging roles fell to the first and last participants — these were the most experienced athletes.

“The toughest part was descending the hill, then climbing back up and running again. Then I reached the point where you had to drop sharply down. At one moment, I overestimated my strength and let go of the rope. My body lunged forward while my legs lagged behind. I thought: “I’m going to fall!” But I managed to stay on my feet. That was a difficult moment. But overall, it was great to gather like this and spend time together. I want to give special thanks to Maksim Anatolyevich for the organisation. A real man and the number one leader!” shared his impressions after the cycling stage, refinery process operator Ruslan Tarkhanov.

While the oil refiners managed the cycling stage with little difficulty, the rope crossing demanded real effort. Альберт Муклаков

In addition to the rope crossing, participants of the Pioneer Race practiced using mountaineering equipment. A rope with a pulley was stretched between trees, and they had to glide across the ravine. Movements had to be smooth to prevent the pulley from slipping off the rope.

The first to complete the obstacle cycling race were the Benzodely team. The team captain — head of Unit No. 01 at the Gasoline Plant, Albert Valeev — noted that among the participants were skiers, runners and footballers, all of whom train individually and prepare specifically for competitions.

“The cycling race took place in good conditions: the weather was favourable. The route went through the forest. Ahead of us were several challenges, including crossing a stream via a cable. Then came climbs and descents — the descents turned out to be more difficult and more physically demanding. This time we managed to avoid mistakes and stayed on course. Our total time was about 33 minutes,” he emphasised.

The Benzodely team were the first to complete the obstacle cycling race. Альберт Муклаков

Strength, courage, endurance

Having confidently overcome the initial challenges, all 13 teams successfully reached the tent camp. Awaiting them ahead was a delicious lunch and a chance to recover before facing new, equally engaging and demanding trials: a sports labyrinth and exercises led by professional fitness trainers.

As noted by tourism station specialist Viktoria Morozova, every stage of the Pioneer Race required solid physical preparation and strong team cohesion.

“A truly powerful event! Thirteen teams with ten people each — that’s something you don’t often see in orienteering. The TAIF-NK team is incredibly united! There’s a wonderful atmosphere here and a true sporting spirit. You can feel that the teams see each other as family. The pioneer-themed concept of the race is a perfect fit for this event, as it’s closely tied to the ideas of childhood, friendship, and unity — all so characteristic of that era,” said Viktoria.

Every stage of the Pioneer Race required solid physical preparation and strong team cohesion. Альберт Муклаков

In the sports labyrinth, a surprise awaited the team members. They were required not only to locate control points using a map within a set time but also to decipher a hidden word — TAIF-NK. Penalties were given for each incorrect checkpoint.

“Emotions are through the roof! The sports labyrinth turned out to be less difficult than it seemed at first. The numbers were spread out across the whole field. You had to not only search for control points yourself but also help others. Huge thanks to our director general, Maksim Anatolyevich Novikov, for the excellent organisation! The combination of sport and nature — it’s truly top level,” said Marat Araslanov, Manager of the Primary Feedstock Supply and Petroleum Products Sales Department.

Shoulder to shoulder toward a common goal

But it was too soon for participants to relax. The most challenging trials still lay ahead. The next stages were organised by professional fitness trainers.

On the sports grounds, the oil refiners worked on strengthening their arm, back and core muscles. Альберт Муклаков

“We have prepared four stations for you. You will need to demonstrate your endurance. The first round is performed with an instructor, the following three rounds are done independently. If a participant drops out or stops performing the exercises, a penalty minute is added for each,” warned trainer Evgenia.

On the sports grounds, the oil refiners strengthened their arm, back and core muscles. Some completed the exercises with ease, while others barely kept up with the rest of the participants. But regardless of their physical fitness level, everyone gave 100%, pushing themselves to avoid letting the team down.

“I am very pleased! Thanks to TAIF-NK for organising all the stages of the trials. Our team is called HRCC No. 2. We live by this idea! Every day we have five-minute meetings. We are like a single organism. The boys support us strongly, always letting us go ahead. They take on all the difficult tasks themselves. And we try not to let them down,” shared leading engineer of the PTO, Ligita Nesterova.

Regardless of physical fitness level, everyone gave 100%. Альберт Муклаков

Alongside the oil refiners, students from the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining also took part in all five stages of the corporate race. Aspiring electrician Samat Khaliullin competes for the NPZ-1 team.

“I really like the team because even adults engage in sports and take care of themselves. It’s great that the plant is not just work, but something more. In the team, we help each other. Our support affects the overall result. The guys already see me as one of their own,” Samat said.

Joining his team in all the challenges was the director general of TAIF-NK JSC, Maksim Novikov. He participated as part of the Sotka team, which also included company department heads.

“The experience was simply amazing! I need to improve my physical fitness. The sporting challenges reminded me of my time in the army. That was 30 years ago, and we went through something similar. But overall, it really fires you up. Some inner potential is unlocked. The last challenge was the hardest, as my strength was nearly gone. The cycling race went well, though,” shared the director general of TAIF-NK JSC, Maksim Novikov, after the challenge.

The director general of TAIF-NK JSC, Maksim Novikov, took part in all the challenges alongside his team. Альберт Муклаков

Talented, creative, artistic

After the sporting competitions, participants were treated to a hot lunch, a Russian sauna, and preparation for the evening programme, where each team was to present a creative performance.

The first team set a high standard. The dance performance by process engineer Rinat Burkhanetdinov instantly won the hearts of the audience. He brilliantly demonstrated Michael Jackson’s legendary moonwalk, accompanied by a team of dancers from the participants.

We aimed to showcase not only our sporting skills but also our creativity,” said Rinat. “During rehearsals, we experimented, and this performance became a reflection of our team.”

The dance performance by process engineer Rinat Burkhanetdinov instantly won the hearts of the audience. Альберт Муклаков

Shift supervisor of HRCC, Renat Mazitov, also impressed. He sang the song The Sea by the equally legendary Muslim Magomaev.

“I dedicate my performance to our country, its seas, rivers, and, of course, the team. Thanks to Maksim Anatolyevich for organising such a magnificent event! We must continue, continue, and continue in the same spirit,” said Renat confidently. And of course, what is a picnic in nature without a guitar? The Sotka team performed Viktor Tsoi’s iconic song Bely Sneg (White Snow). All participants of the Pioneer Race joined in, creating a true choir.

Head of the Design and Engineering Department, Alexey Khristoforov, played with such energy that he broke the first string on his guitar.

“We needed a song that’s always relevant. Tsoi is associated with camping, hiking, and the guitar. Whenever we gather together, this song is always played,” he noted. Альберт Муклаков

There was also rap, solo performances of popular hits, and other creative acts. The most imaginative employees of TAIF-NK JSC received commemorative prizes. The highlight of the event was the award ceremony for the winners of the fifth stage of the competition. First place went to the Benzodely team from Plant No. 1, second to HRCC No. 1, and third to Dizel from Refinery No. 2. Diplomas and trophies were presented to the winners by Maksim Novikov.



Based on the results of the fifth stage of the competition, first place was awarded to the Benzodely team from Plant No. 1. Альберт Муклаков

“On that hill over there, where our production site is located, we work shoulder to shoulder every day to solve industrial challenges. I’m proud of our team: today, not a single person dropped out! I’d like to highlight our women’s team — the girls show great enthusiasm and have impressive physical potential. I’m glad that such strong men and women work alongside us. I’m confident that everything will come together, and all will be well!” he concluded.

In the evening, gathered around the “pioneer campfire,” team members spent time sharing their emotions, singing heartfelt songs, and recharging with new energy ahead of the final challenge — the extreme race in Mendeleevsk, which is going to place on August 9.