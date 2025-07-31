‘Severely lacking in space’: Kravt Invest asked to expand near the airport

Kamchatka developer is set to double the capacity of the hotel complex near Kazan’s air hub, while Haier seeks federal assistance

“In connection with Rustam Minnikhanov’s instruction, we will explore the possibility of increasing the capacity of the second hotel next to Kravt Hotel Kazan Airport 4*. It may be necessary to build not two, but three phases,” said TatKravtInvest Director General Valery Kravtsun after the meeting of the Investment Council at the Government House. Rais (head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov proposed changes to the design of the future second hotel, recommending that the number of rooms be increased to 540 instead of the initially planned 130. Chinese manufacturer Haier not only received a guarantee for the extension of the land lease agreement for the industrial park housing 11 partner suppliers but may also qualify under a Russian government decree to receive infrastructure compensation. “Money is expensive,” explained the head of the Investment Development Agency, Taliya Minullina. Read more in Realnoe Vremya.

Haier and its 11 suppliers to seek compensation

A new pool of investment projects from the republic’s long-time partners has been approved at a meeting of the Tatarstan Investment Council. Six projects received the green light, with a total value of approximately 21.04 billion rubles. By the time they are launched in 2028–2030, an additional 1,400 jobs will be created, said the head of the Investment Development Agency (IDA) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Taliya Minullina. As usual, the meeting was chaired by the head of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov.

The most capital-intensive project was presented by the Chinese corporation Haier, which opened a household appliance production facility in Naberezhnye Chelny several years ago — its 11 partner suppliers are expanding component production. However, the presentation was delivered by the new acting CEO of Haier Rus Management Company, Liu Goshen, rather than Haier’s permanent representative in Russia, Lyudmila Romanova. The management company announced the expansion of the industrial park to accommodate Chinese suppliers. “Haier Corporation plans not only to expand household appliance assembly but also to attract suppliers from China. For this, they need guarantees from the republic,” noted Taliya Minullina.

Total investments in the preparation of production infrastructure are estimated at 13.3 billion rubles. Of this, 7.8 billion will be covered by the parent household appliance manufacturer, while the remaining amount is to be spent by the suppliers. In order for them to confirm their plans, they need guarantees from the republic. “The issue of extending the lease agreement for the second phase is currently being resolved. Eleven supplier companies are potentially ready to enter Russia, but they need ready-to-use infrastructure,” said Taliya Minullina.

The relocation of Chinese suppliers to Russia is linked to strong sales of appliances in the country. Following the withdrawal of Western manufacturers, Chinese companies found themselves in a favourable position.

Nevertheless, the industrial park managed by Haier Rus Management Company is seeking to receive state support under Russian Government Decree No. 1119, which provides for 100% compensation of costs for engineering infrastructure. At present, it is included in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

“But Haier Rus has questions regarding the infrastructure. They are applying to be included in programme No. 1119 to receive compensation for the cost of engineering networks, because the amounts involved are significant," said the head of the Investment Development Agency.

The issue of the need for state support for investors ran as a common thread through the meeting. “Rustam Minnikhanov has repeatedly said that borrowed funds are expensive nowadays. He asked where they get credit. The situation is difficult, money is expensive. On the other hand, the fact that investors are not giving up inspires optimism," said the head of the Investment Development Agency.

Not enough rooms, especially during peak occupancy days

The Kamchatka-based hotel developer Kravt Invest will have to revise its business plan for the construction of a second hotel near Kazan International Airport. Rustam Minnikhanov instructed at the meeting to expand the hotel capacity to 540 rooms. Head of Tatkravtinvest PLC Valery Kravtsun presented a draft design of the new hotel with 130 rooms and a lower three-star rating. The business plan envisages investments of 1.8 billion rubles. Given that the flagship Kazan Hotel Kraft Airport, rated four stars, is designed for 240 rooms, at least 200 more will need to be added. This means the investment must be doubled. Minnikhanov's directive is linked to the fact that there is a serious shortage of rooms, especially during peak occupancy days.

“We can feel for ourselves how intensively the republic operates during events held at Kazan Expo. As a result, we have concluded that it is time to expand the room capacity. After Minnikhanov’s directive, we will look into the possibility of increasing the capacity of the second phase. Perhaps we will have to build not two, but three phases,” said Valery Kravtsun.

He assured that the issue of expanding the room capacity would be reviewed, and the project itself redesigned.

The launch timeline will depend on the pace of the airport’s renovation. “It would be logical to open by the start of a new tourist season. We’ll see,” Kravtsun said without naming specific dates.

“Are three stars enough for VIP guests arriving for forums?” journalists asked him. In response, he stated that demand is growing for budget-friendly rooms with affordable pricing, so the operator plans to target accommodation for pilots and tourists. He expects to attract 70% in borrowed funds.

In addition, plans include creating a café inside the aircraft cabin installed on the hotel complex grounds. “We are seeing that people are already holding wedding ceremonies and corporate events here. They take photos next to the plane, so we are planning to finish building a café inside the cabin,” Kravtsun said.

The Investment Council also approved applications for the creation of two industrial parks. In the Tukaevsky district, an industrial park covering 42 hectares will be developed under the management of the Tukay Group management company. However, they will first have to convert the land from agricultural to industrial designation. Nine residents are expected to be accommodated there, with launch dates planned for 2028–2030.

In the Zelenodolsk district, the Turbina industrial park will be expanded, where the Amkor Group provides service maintenance for foreign gas turbines. Nine residents also plan to settle there, with an additional 10 hectares allocated for ready-to-move-in sites.