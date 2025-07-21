Employers in Tatarstan ready to pay young people more than they demand

The republic has very low competition in the market for young specialists and a large shortage of personnel

Despite the increase in the number of resumes from young specialists, the number of offers for them still exceeds the number of resumes. Companies are ready to offer candidates without experience 71,000 rubles per month, although the expected salary of young people is only 50,000 rubles, analysts told our publication. Read more about it in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

They posted twice as many resumes, but there is still a shortage on the market

Since the beginning of June, young Tatars with no experience and up to a year of experience have posted or updated 21,900 resumes. They can respond to 15,000 vacancies — this is how many offers for entry-level specialists companies have posted. Accordingly, since the beginning of summer, there are only 1.5 resumes per vacancy. Such figures indicate a low level of competition and a shortage of personnel, analysts at hh.ru emphasized, commenting on the situation to Realnoe Vremya. Normally, this figure should be from 4.0 to 7.9 resumes per vacancy.

In Kazan, the level of competition is slightly higher: 1.7 resumes per vacancy. Young applicants posted 14,600 resumes, and employers — 8,500 offers.

Other experts expressed a similar opinion. “We are seeing a trend towards harmonizing the labour market with an increase in candidate activity, but it still remains a job seeker market, with a low unemployment rate and large volumes of vacancies,” said Mikhail Kopylov, regional representative of Avito Rabota in Tatarstan.

According to him, in such conditions, an effective step for a company is hiring employees without experience and their subsequent training. Thus, the number of vacancies with such an opportunity this spring increased by 9% compared to last spring.

At the same time, young Tatars themselves have become significantly more active in the labour market. According to the service, in the second quarter of 2025, the number of resumes from candidates with no experience and with up to a year of experience in the republic more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

Young people are not welcome in insurance and consulting

“In Tatarstan, two thirds of published vacancies are marked as suitable for candidates with no experience. Most of such offers are posted for blue-collar and line positions. Broken down by sphere, applicants without experience are most often accepted in logistics, food industry, retail and wholesale trade, construction and catering. It should be noted that in these industries in the region as a whole, more vacancies are published,” added Mikhail Kopylov.

According to hh.ru, one in three offers for candidates with no experience is in the sales sector. 21% of vacancies are for blue-collar workers, 17% — for transport, logistics and transportation. On the contrary, the fewest vacancies for entry-level specialists are in insurance (0.2%) and in the field of “Strategy, investments, consulting” (0.2%).

Entry-level specialists are ready to be paid more than they ask

On average, the expected salary of entry-level specialists in Tatarstan is 50,000 rubles per month, according to analysts of Avito Rabota. Companies offer even more: candidates without experience are ready to be paid an average of 71,000 rubles in all areas and professions.

“For example, the average salary offers for entry-level engineers and veterinarians at the end of spring 2025 amounted to 70,000 rubles per month. In vacancies marked “suitable for candidates without experience”, the proposed salary for production line operators was 75,000 rubles per month, agronomists — 79,000, adjusters — 92,000 rubles per month,” listed Mikhail Kopylov.

According to the second platform, the median expected salary of Tatarstan residents without experience is 57,100 rubles, with up to a year of experience — 60,000 rubles. The median salary offered to them this summer is 63,600 rubles.

“In terms of professional spheres, the highest income is offered to specialists without experience in transport, logistics, transportation — 100,700 rubles, in construction and real estate — 83,600 rubles, and also among blue-collar workers — 81,800 rubles. The lowest income is offered to entry-level specialists by employers in the security sector — 44,200 rubles, lawyers — 44,800 rubles, as well as in science and education — 44,900 rubles,” explained Irina Yegorova, public relations manager for hh.ru in the Volga region.