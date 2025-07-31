The future of oil refining: TAIF-NK announces competition among students and young scientists

The scientific conference Modern Methods of Efficient Oil Refining will be held at the Research Centre of TAIF Group

TAIF-NK JSC is looking for young, talented, ambitious specialists who are ready to cope with the most complex and sometimes seemingly unattainable tasks. In the anniversary year for TAIF JSC, the company announces the acceptance of reports for the scientific conference Modern Methods of Efficient Oil Refining at the new Research Centre. The event will bring together experts and students to exchange knowledge and discuss oil refining problems and effective ways to solve them. Deputy Director General for Strategic Development and Innovations at TAIF-NK JSC Marat Idrisov told our newspaper about the requirements for reports, the awards that await the authors of the best works and whether they have a chance to build a successful career at one of Russia's leading enterprises.

Focus on future specialists

Mr Idrisov, please tell us what is the main goal of the scientific conference Modern Methods of Efficient Oil Refining? How will it contribute to the activation of scientific research?

TAIF-NK JSC is one of the most innovative companies, actively developing its own technologies for the deep and efficient processing of heavy oil residues and high-viscosity oils. According to the Nelson Index, which characterizes the technological complexity of oil refineries, TAIF-NK JSC is among the top 20 global refineries with a processing volume of oil and gas raw materials of more than 8 million tonnes per year.

As you know, in this anniversary year for TAIF Group, the Research Center (R&C) is opening its doors at TAIF-NK JSC where technologies for deep processing of heavy residues will be actively developed and improved, including the selection of highly efficient catalytic systems, and research will be conducted on the processing of secondary plastic waste within the framework of a closed-loop economy.

We understand that the development and improvement of production efficiency are closely related to personnel, especially those involved in the process of innovative creativity. By holding this conference, we primarily wanted to organize a platform where you can share your thoughts, successful experience in implementing improvements and developments that were carried out in the workshops, and adopt the experience of your colleagues from other departments. We also invite students to participate so that they can see with their own eyes how an idea goes from inception to implementation in metal.

How do you assess the importance of scientific research in the field of petrochemistry and oil refining for modern production?

Today, the industry is on the verge of a double transition: deep processing of heavy residues is combined with decarbonization and digitalization. New catalysts, new technologies that allow what previously seemed impossible, the involvement of AI in almost all aspects of activity, from R&D to deep analysis of process modes and assistance to operators and engineering personnel, CO2 capture and its further processing — all this is no longer science fiction, but KPIs for the next five years. Yes, it is now expensive and not always economically feasible, but I am sure that in order to be competitive, in addition to producing high-quality and high-margin products, you also need to wisely use new trends to increase your efficiency, invest in their development in order to take advantage of these advantages among the first.

“All reports will be focused on practical application”

What current issues in oil refining will be discussed at the conference?

The main topic of the conference is deep processing of heavy residues, but the topics of the reports can be both production and economic. The only condition is that the reports should not be of a purely fundamental nature. We are an existing production facility, and we are always interested in the practical implementation of a particular development in relation to existing production and promising tasks. All reports will be focused on practical application, which is important for an existing production facility.

What role does TAIF-NK JSC play in organizing the conference?

TAIF-NK JSC is the initiator of this conference, as well as the venue for its holding. I would like to express special gratitude to TAIF JSC for supporting our initiatives in almost all matters, including holding this conference.

It is planned to make this conference annual so that as many people as possible could get the opportunity to prepare and present their experience of implementing developments, their ideas and communicate with colleagues, see how to improve something in their own workshop. The best reports at the end of the conference will receive money prize.

What is the significance of the conference for the scientific potential of the youth of the Republic of Tatarstan and other regions of Russia?

In my opinion, such scientific conferences, especially held at industrial sites, help young specialists, scientists, students to better understand the challenges facing production. Any scientific development without practical application, as a rule, is put on the shelf, but the understanding that your scientific work is aimed at solving industrial problems multiplies the seriousness of the work and its value for society, especially in our time, when all our efforts are aimed at import substitution of technologies.

Is the possibility of attracting conference participants to cooperation with the company being considered?

Yes, of course. We will take note of the best reports, topics and speeches and will definitely contact the authors to work out the possibility of implementing the proposed ideas.

What audience is the conference aimed at? Which groups of participants can submit their work?

These are employees of TAIF-NK JSC, students of universities, colleges, young scientists and postgraduate students under 35 years of age engaged in scientific, technical and applied research.

How will the review of reports take place and what evaluation criteria will be used?

There is a programme (scientific) committee of the conference, which will select the submitted materials. The main criteria are quite simple — this is compliance with the basic requirements for the design and topic of reports (abstracts) with the main topic of the conference.

The text of the report materials must be presented in a structured manner, contain goals and objectives, the research problem, a description of the method for achieving the goal and conclusions. Abstracts are not allowed.

The criteria are:

•Scientific novelty;

•Commercialization potential;

•Environmental effect;

•Quality of presentation.

“Conference participants will gain invaluable experience”

What topics or areas of research might be of most interest to conference participants?

I will not hide the fact that the most interesting topics are those that are closely related to the experience of developing and implementing some production solutions; it is always interesting to talk about and learn about the experience of your colleagues in solving pressing production problems. But we are not limited to production only; reports may also concern the economics of enterprise management and some developments with TRL level 1-4, but which are relevant to our production. All topics must be relevant and applicable in real oil refining conditions.

How can one send research papers?

All materials must be emailed to npk@taifnk.ru before 15 September 2025. The defence of the work will take place in the coolest place — in the new, only centre in the Republic of Tatarstan for the study of deep and efficient oil refining — the Research Centre of the TAIF Group.

What awards will the winners of the conference receive?

Four awards are provided. These are first, second and third degree diplomas, as well as the category Best Report Among Students for evaluating student presentations. But most importantly, the conference participants will gain invaluable experience, will be able to exchange knowledge, and emphasize the importance of scientific research for practical activities in the petrochemical industry. The competition will promote the development of youth, the introduction of innovative technologies and effective cooperation between participants, strengthening the scientific potential of Russia in the field of oil refining.