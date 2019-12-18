Kazanorgsintez creates infrastructure for product shipment of in 40-foot containers

09:00, 18.12.2019 12
1/12
Separate platform has been built for the storage of 40-foot containers and their loading as part of the logistics of the enterprise. Loading and unloading operations will be carried out with the new Kalmar reach stacker. Basically, 40-foot containers will be used in multimodal transportation.

