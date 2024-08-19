Legendary opera Kara Pulat (Black Chamber) shown in Tatarstan against the background of a unique monument of Golden Horde architecture

As part of the Spiritual Unity of Russia – Message to the World! Festival in Tatarstan, on the territory of the Bolgar State Historical and Architectural Museum-Reserve, the opera legend Kara Pulat was performed.
The opera was shown not in the usual scenery of the theatre stage, but against the background of the Black Chamber, a unique monument of Golden Horde architecture. The plot of the opera is based on a Tatar legend about twelve young women who were burned by Tamerlane's soldiers.
