The Kazan Kremlin shows 44 costumes of Volga peoples

An updated exposition of Kazan Volga Region: Images of Folk Culture exhibition was opened in the Public Offices of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve. Another 15 national costumes were added to the existing 29 recreated costume complexes of the Volga peoples. The organisers plan to present patterns of these dresses that will be available to everyone.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.