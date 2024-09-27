The Kazan Kremlin shows 44 costumes of Volga peoples

09:00, 27.09.2024 43
An updated exposition of Kazan Volga Region: Images of Folk Culture exhibition was opened in the Public Offices of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve. Another 15 national costumes were added to the existing 29 recreated costume complexes of the Volga peoples. The organisers plan to present patterns of these dresses that will be available to everyone.

