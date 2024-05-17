Meeting of Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group opening in Rameev IT Park

Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, opened the meeting of the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group. The event takes place in the Kazan IT park named after Bashir Rameev.



The theme of this year's meeting is "Russia — Islamic World: a just multipolar world order and secure development". The event is held within the framework of the XV Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum.