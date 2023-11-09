Strength — in friendship: Closing ceremony of Year of National Cultures and Traditions

On 3 November, Kazan Expo held the closing ceremony of the Year of National Cultures and Traditions within the framework of the National Unity Day. The guests had the opportunity to attend all folk festivals at once and visit a large exhibition of products of masters of decorative and applied art.
The day finished with a festive concert. Songs for the significant date were performed by a large family of the peoples of Tatarstan. Representatives of all regions of the republic - in the hall.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first