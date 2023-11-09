Strength — in friendship: Closing ceremony of Year of National Cultures and Traditions

09:00, 09.11.2023 94
1/94
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov

On 3 November, Kazan Expo held the closing ceremony of the Year of National Cultures and Traditions within the framework of the National Unity Day. The guests had the opportunity to attend all folk festivals at once and visit a large exhibition of products of masters of decorative and applied art.

The day finished with a festive concert. Songs for the significant date were performed by a large family of the peoples of Tatarstan. Representatives of all regions of the republic - in the hall.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries