Tatarstan racers gather for TAIF-NK Cup competitions

17:00, 20.08.2024 37
  • Alexander Ilyin
The fourteenth republican karting championship for the TAIF-NK Cup has been held at the race track in Kamsky Polyany. The sports event was dedicated to the main partner of the competition, the president of TAIFMOTOSPORT club, the multiple winner and prize-winner of the stages of the European Rallycross Championship Timur Shigabutdinov. About 50 athletes from 12 districts of Tatarstan took part in the races. Traditionally, the competitions are held in five classes — Pilot, Strizh, 125 (Minsk), Honda GX200 and Honda GX270.

