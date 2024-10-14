BRICS Universe International Photo Exhibition opened in the National Library of Tatarstan

BRICS Universe International Photo Exhibition opened in the National Library of Tatarstan on 10 October. It presents photos of UNESCO creative cities located in the countries of the association. The gimmick of the exhibition is that viewers can look at megacities from an unusual angle: from space. Unique photos taken at the International Space Station (ISS) were provided by astronauts, Heroes of Russia Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Ivan Wagner.

