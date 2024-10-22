Green gimmick: 20 types of bushes and trees adorn Nizhnekamsk's new square

09:00, 22.10.2024 14
A tree and bush planting charity campaign took place in Nizhnekamsk. TAIF-NK JSC workers organised the event. About a thousand seedlings were planted by the factory workers along a new promenade in the Microdistrict No. 27. The greenery includes barberry, hawthorn, dogwood, dogwood, bladder senna, lilac, spirea, roses as well as maples, chestnuts, birches, ash trees, blue spruces and others. The city and factory's officials participated in the greening. 

