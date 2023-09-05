TAIF-NK taking part in TatOilExpo 2023 exhibition

Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre is hosting one of the largest international events of the Russian oil and gas industry - Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of oil production in the republic. The event is attended by over 180 leading companies from 27 regions of Russia, near and far abroad. More than 40 events are planned in the business programme of the forum: these are round tables, conferences, as well as the opening of TatOilExpo 2023 industry exhibition. TAIF-NK oil refining company has also deployed its stand at the exhibition.
