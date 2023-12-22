'The best in the profession': Professional skills competition held in Nizhnekamsk

To raise the prestige and importance of working professions, to attract young people to the production sector – this is the main goal of the traditional professional skills competition Best In Profession among young employees of TAIF-NK JSC. This time, it gathered about 30 professionals. The participants competed in three competencies: Operator of Technological Units, Chemical Analysis Laboratory Assistant, and Electrician for Repair and Maintenance of Electrical Equipment. Along with the employees of the enterprise, students of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining showed their knowledge and skills.
