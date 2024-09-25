BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge opens in Kazan

The grand opening of the BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge championship has taken place in Kazan. More than 30,000 people from 16 countries of the world will take part in the competition.

"It is a great honour and responsibility for us to host such respected and eventful events as the BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge. We are glad to see representatives from 16 countries of the world," said Tatarstan Minister of Digital Development Ayrat Khayrullin.



He wished the participants to honorably defend the interests of their countries and enjoy the competition.



The BRICS Future Skills & Tech Challenge is an annual championship, an initiative of the BRICS countries that originated in Kazan in 2019. In 2024, Russia, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the championship from September 22 to 27 in Kazan at the International Competence Centre — Kazan College of Information Technology and Communications.

