Youth Day in Nizhnekamsk gathers over 1,200 guests

09:00, 04.07.2024 20
Youth Day was celebrated in Nizhnekamsk on a large scale. Popular celebrations were held at the Krasny Klyuch Embankment. Entertainment to every liking awaited the guests: robot ball races, a sport car of one of the most awarded car drivers of Russia Dmitry Bragin, video and photo areas, masterclasses, artists’ performances, a chemical show and much more. Participant of Songs, Success and X-Factor AMCHI was the headliner of Youth Day. The celebration ended with colourful fireworks. 

