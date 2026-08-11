Anton Marchinsky: “Our offer to Evgeny Kuznetsov was valid until August 1”

Neftekhimik's sports director — on the failed Kuznetsov transfer, the problems of the UFA market in the KHL, and landing Timothy Lovell

Photo: взято с сайта hcnh.ru

Neftekhimik's sports director Anton Marchinsky gave an exclusive interview to Realnoe Vremya. In it, the executive shared details of the failed deal with forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, and also spoke about how difficult it is to bring a quality foreign player to the KHL in 2026.

“In the KHL, everything is moving toward clubs cherishing their own players”

— Anton Vladimirovich, how do you assess the current summer transfer campaign? Are you satisfied with it?

— Overall, I'm satisfied, but, of course, you always want more. Several good transfers didn't happen. And the most frustrating thing is that it's not a financial issue — the contract terms were all agreed upon, but other factors interfered. There's nothing to be done, but overall I'm pleased with the work done.

— One of Neftekhimik's latest deals was the signing of forward Rafael Bikmullin on a tryout contract. He had difficult periods in his career at Lada and Sochi. Why did you decide to acquire Bikmullin?

— Rafael Bikmullin is our graduate. In my opinion, he had a pretty good season at Sochi last year. And it seemed strange to me that in the summer he was, so to speak, left without a team. He has something to prove; for depth of the roster and for competition, it's a perfectly viable option.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— In recent KHL seasons, there has been a trend that the market for quality unrestricted free agents seems to have dried up. Do you agree with this?

— When I started my work three years ago, I already understood that in the league, everything is moving toward clubs cherishing their own players and only a few top-6 level players would hit the market, but their price tags would be very high. That's why we are going our own way: focusing on developing our own guys, giving more opportunities to young players, and paying attention to the VHL market.

I was prepared for this, so what is happening now in the KHL free agent market doesn't surprise me. In fact, we see that over the last three or four years, the same guys have been moving around the league, changing club affiliation. As a result, many can no longer find jobs. This is the second offseason I've observed guys who were on very good contracts not having offers for the next season. Veterans with names and achievements still get contracts, but on more modest terms. So, I repeat, nothing surprises me. We were ready for this; we have one of the youngest teams in the league. We have long-time leaders and young guys who are quietly starting to move into leadership positions. This is a kind of continuity.

“Lovell's light, agile skating and puck handling immediately stood out”

— It's interesting to know how Neftekhimik came across defenseman Timothy Lovell. Why did you pay attention to this American player?

— I was scouting the East Coast League (ECHL). There were three or four players who interested me. Timothy wasn't initially on the list; I was working through the candidates we were tracking. But they dropped out one after another. In the end, the agent contacted us and offered Lovell. I watched him. His light, agile skating, how he handles the puck and sees the ice immediately stood out. I understand that he fits our style. He can do a lot in creating offense. I sent him to the coaches; they watched him. We consulted and decided it was worth a try. Good age, good offensive skills, and the foreign player market is empty. Besides, we only have one foreigner on the team — Luca Profaca. That's not very good either, despite the team being close-knit. One foreigner can get bored. We'll see how Timothy performs in the KHL.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— Is it difficult to bring a strong foreign player to the KHL in 2026?

— If we're talking about big names, unfortunately, they don't come to the KHL. You'd have to overpay significantly. Salaries in North America are at a good level now, and the NHL salary cap has increased. So $500,000 a year they can earn at home playing in the AHL farm club. And if they get called up to the NHL, it's even more. Now everyone can calculate and estimate what amount would have to be offered to a foreigner to get him to come to the KHL. And I'm talking about players who are leaders in the AHL and occasionally get called up to the NHL. More high-profile players would cost over a million dollars.

— Foreigners also have security concerns when they are offered a move to the KHL.

— That too. For example, with Lovell, his mother immediately started worrying when she heard about the KHL. A mother's heart is understandable. Foreigners are all aware of the international situation; you can't deceive them. They talk to each other and find out everything. Our task here is to explain to them that everything is fine, that it doesn't affect everyday life. To reassure them and say that playing in the KHL is safe.

“Petunin, Tyanulin, Ruchkin, and the other guys who came should strengthen us”

— Over the offseason, Neftekhimik lost many of its former leaders: Alexander Dergachev, Bulat Shafigullin. Defenseman Dinar Khafizullin retired. Given the new acquisitions, do you think the team has become stronger compared to last year?

— In my opinion, the team has become more play-oriented. The players fit the team's style; we haven't lost in experience. Petunin, Tyanulin, Ruchkin, and the other guys who came should strengthen us. So, I think on paper, we have become stronger.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

— What goals does Neftekhimik set for itself in the upcoming season?

— To win, to make the playoffs, and to keep winning there.

— In 2027, the contracts of Filip Dolganov, Andrei Belozerov, and Luca Profaca — players who are hard to imagine today's Neftekhimik without — expire. Will you be extending these players proactively during the season?

— We will decide on this issue as the season progresses.

“When we called, we were told: don't expect Kuznetsov at Neftekhimik”

— One of Neftekhimik's high-profile transfers this offseason could have been the arrival of forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. Why couldn't the deal be finalized?

— We outlined the terms we could offer to Evgeny Kuznetsov's side. Our offer was valid until August 1; we were waiting for a response. When we called the last time, we were told: don't expect Kuznetsov at Neftekhimik.

— As far as I understand, Neftekhimik's financial offer did not increase from the moment it was first made?

— Yes, that's correct. The financial offer did not increase from the moment it was sent.

— Nevertheless, Igor Grishin still wanted to see him on the roster?

— Yes, he did, but Igor Vladimirovich also clearly understood what terms the club could offer Kuznetsov. We talked about it, and he was understanding.

