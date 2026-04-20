“Today there is only one task — to survive”: new production lines for housing and utilities launched in Kazan

Thanks to innovations, pipeline repair will become 30% cheaper, but whether this will reduce utility tariffs is unknown

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Today, the republic's first production line for polymer anchor sheets began operating in Kazan. The new technology is being implemented at the plant of the RGK Group, with investments totaling 130 million rubles. It is expected to reduce operating costs by 40–60%. The production of uPVC profiles was also demonstrated today, which is expected to open up a new approach to pipeline repair. More details in this report by Realnoe Vremya.

“Operation is the area where the most costs are generated for the budget and for the population”

Production of polymer anchor sheets has begun in Tatarstan for the first time (a joint project of RGK, ArsenalGidro, and Profi LLC). The new production lines were launched today in Kazan at the RGK plant. The material is used in the construction of hydraulic structures, such as wells and reservoirs. According to the company, operating costs are reduced by 40–60% over the lifecycle.

— The tasks are very ambitious. I understand it sounds bold, but we want all reinforced concrete wells in our republic to be built using anchor sheets. The message is very simple. If an ordinary reinforced concrete well lasts 10 years, or may even deteriorate faster, then using this sheet increases its lifespan to 50 years, — claims Lenar Gilmutdinov, CEO of the RGK Group.

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The market has long demanded lifecycle efficiency solutions, believes Alsou Zainullina, Director of ArsenalGidro LLC. According to her, this is evident among all players, from designers to operating organizations.

— Operation is the area where the most costs are generated for the budget and for the population, as this affects tariffs. An important value of our product is its durability, — she emphasized.

Will innovations affect utility tariffs?

The plant also demonstrated a technology that, according to manufacturers, will revolutionize pipeline repair. This involves the production of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) profiles.

— This topic is very relevant. This technology has been in our country for about five years, but overall it is over 25 years old. It came to us from Japan. What is its enormous advantage? For residents of the republic, it primarily speeds up installation times. With the classical method, you need to excavate the pipeline, repair it, cover it back up, and pour asphalt, which takes six to eight months. Using the new technology takes two to three months. The asphalt remains unchanged, residents suffer less. And it's also 30% cheaper, — said Lenar Gilmutdinov.

The new method is much simpler to apply: you need to pour the uPVC profile into the pipes through a municipal collector. The technology is already being used in the rehabilitation of pipelines in Almetyevsk.

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Will the use of innovations affect tariffs? Damir Shaydullin, First Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Utilities of Tatarstan, said the question is better addressed to the relevant State Committee.

— The repair fund of our republic's utility enterprises is spent in the first half of the year or the first quarter, and then some unclear repair work begins that might not have been necessary. Today, we are focused primarily on the quality provision of utility services. That is the main task. The issue of the price for the subscriber is not really for us, but for the Tariff Committee, — said the deputy minister.

According to Alsou Zainullina, the new solutions will make it easier for companies to plan expenses.

— Operation will become predictable, meaning organizations will understand their budget. Expenses will be foreseeable, rather than spontaneous emergency situations where it's unclear what financing will be needed, — she shared.

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The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Construction also announced which cities will see modernization of utility infrastructure this year. Under the federal program, 2.5 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes. The bulk of the funds will go to Naberezhnye Chelny, and work will also be carried out in Almetyevsk and Leninogorsk.

— All other municipalities without exception will be financed under the republican program, — added Damir Shaydullin. The allocated amount is 10 billion rubles.

“Probably, one should not expect a huge surge in tax revenue”

About 130 million rubles was spent on the two units, said Lenar Gilmutdinov. Overall, the RGK Group's turnover last year was 15 billion rubles. The production capacity of the polymer sheets is about 300 tons per month. As for the uPVC profile, about 15 km of product is produced monthly.

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Authorities called on manufacturers to enter external markets, but at the same time, the economic effect from the launch of new production was assessed quite cautiously.

— We see the overall state of the economy in Russia, and we probably shouldn't expect a huge surge in tax revenue. Today, polymer processors have one task — to survive, — emphasized Dmitry Guskov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

