Mintimer Shaimiev: “We continue along our chosen path — serving the multinational people of Tatarstan”

The first president of Tatarstan, state counselor of the republic of Tatarstan — on Farid Mukhametshin's role in the republic's history

Photo: скриншот видео интервью

This week, Farid Mukhametshin, who had chaired the State Council of Tatarstan for nearly 30 years, stepped down from his post. He has taken on the role of Honorary Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan, which will allow him to continue actively participating in the political life of the republic. The First President of Tatarstan, State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev, shared in an interview with the program “7 Days” on TNV television channel: “My wish for Farid Khayrullovich is health and continued success, and in no case should he stop! From my own experience, I can say: a wonderful opportunity now opens up for him to realize what he has long dreamed of, what he has lacked time for until now. For all of us, of course, his knowledge and wisdom are abundantly clear; his word, based on many years of invaluable life experience, is always in demand and should be used for the successful development of our native republic.” Realnoe Vremya presents the full transcript of Mintimer Sharipovich's interview.

“Farid Khayrullovich proved to be one of the most prepared people for parliamentary activity”

The Tatars have a wise proverb: “Yulga chyksañ — yuldashyñ sinnän yakhshyrak bulsyn.” In Russian, it sounds roughly like: “When setting out on a journey, choose a companion better than yourself.” In accordance with this proverb, in the early 1990s, when the country was entering a difficult period of perestroika, as the republic embarked on a path of striving to expand its rights and powers, it was extremely important to choose someone who would walk alongside us on this thorny and responsible path. I believe we were not mistaken then in choosing our comrade-in-arms, Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin.

I must say, it was a historic choice. It turns out that he and I have been walking through life together for over three decades now. 35 years ago, in July 1991, following my election as President of the Republic of Tatarstan on June 12, 1991, I took the oath and officially assumed my new duties. In my place, for the position of Chairman of the Supreme Council of the republic, I proposed Farid Mukhametshin, who was working at the time as Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and had received excellent training in party and Soviet bodies; he was young and energetic. He was elected on a new, alternative basis, with heated debates, a secret ballot, and a majority of deputies' votes. Fate decreed that he, as part of our united team, would be the one to make responsible decisions, crucial for the republic and the country.

As life has shown, Farid Khayrullovich proved to be one of the most prepared people for parliamentary activity. Of course, the parliament, that is, the legislative body, existed during the Soviet era as well. We all remember the luminaries, mature political figures, worthy people very well: Kamil Fatykhovich Faseev, Salikh Gilimkhanovich Batyev, Mirfatykh Zakievich Zakiev, Shamil Asgatovich Mustaev, and others. But they worked in relatively calm times, I would say. In contrast, Farid Mukhametshin had to adapt instantly to a rapidly changing situation in society.

“He argued our position convincingly and was able to withstand various unfriendly attacks”

During Farid Khayrullovich's years at the head of the parliament, there were many difficult historical moments when he had to defend the republic's position at all levels, including internationally. It was not easy for him, but he underwent such powerful training that sustained him throughout the subsequent years.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

While preparing for this interview, I recalled one interesting incident that, I believe, vividly demonstrates Farid Khayrullovich's composure and fortitude. As is known, on March 21, 1992, a referendum on the status of Tatarstan was held in the republic, which the federal center did not approve. On March 19, Farid Khayrullovich spoke at a session of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR. Once again, he explained the goals of the upcoming referendum to the country's leadership.

The times were heated. The entire country was following the unfolding events, seeking new details about our referendum every day. So, on March 19, it was as if an open trial was taking place in the Supreme Council of Russia. On the podium stood Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the republic. He did not yet have extensive experience in parliamentary struggle at that level, yet he argued our position convincingly and was able to withstand various unfriendly attacks. The discussion was tough, but pressure was put on him; they demanded that he urgently convene the Supreme Council of the republic and make a decision to cancel the referendum. This was on the eve of the referendum, but he held firm. This was very important for us, so the entire presidium of our Supreme Council waited until late at night to watch the recording of that session on television and see everything as it happened.

“He was born for this mission”

I have said it many times: Farid Khayrullovich is one of the best parliamentarians in the country. I believe he was born for this mission. He possesses a powerful innate gift of persuasion, and this is the most important thing in his work. Over 30 years of work under his leadership, the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan has proven its viability and readiness to meet any challenges of the time.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

There was a period when we appointed him Prime Minister of the republic, but then we asked him to return to parliament, as the worrying situation of those years demanded it.

I want to thank Farid Khayrullovich for his multifaceted and conscientious work for the benefit of Tatarstan, for many years of cooperation and mutual understanding. A huge thank you to his wonderful family, to his always supportive and understanding wife, the esteemed Luiza Akramovna, his faithful life companion, and to his children and grandchildren. A very big thank you to all of you.

My wish for Farid Khayrullovich is health and continued success, and in no case should he stop! I can say from my own experience that a wonderful opportunity now opens up for him to realize what he has long dreamed of, what he has lacked time for until now. For all of us, of course, his knowledge and wisdom are abundantly clear; his word, based on many years of invaluable life experience, is always in demand and should be used for the successful development of our native republic.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

That is why the deputies elected him as Honorary Chairman of the State Council of the republic. So, dear Farid Khayrullovich, we continue along our once-chosen path — serving the multinational people of Tatarstan.

