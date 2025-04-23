‘Ultimately, it’s all about business’: what to expect from KazanForum 2025

Kazan becomes the first city in Russia to host the AAOIFI Islamic Finance Conference and the Malaysian Urbanism Forum

The Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum is set to welcome high-level guests from 87 countries. Among those confirmed to attend are the former president of Turkmenistan, the prime minister of Malaysia, and a member of Qatar's royal family. According to officials, 50 inter-agency agreements are already planned, while the business sector is expected to sign “significantly more.” This was announced at a press conference on preparations for KazanForum. The programme includes more than 20 business tracks, sectoral forums, and even a friendly football match with FC Rubin-Saudi Arabia is already waiting. The report by Realnoe Vremya also highlights remarks from Talia Minullina, the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, as she addressed entrepreneurs and commented on the city’s readiness to receive the influx of guests.

More than 20 tracks and 130 events await the participants

Less than a month remains until the opening of the main platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world. Participants of the Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum can expect “a full week of diverse events," said Taliya Minullina, the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency.

The business programme will run from 14 to 16 May, featuring 20 tracks in various formats and more than 130 events. This year, the session of the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group will focus on youth policy. “It is our duty to instil in young people a respectful attitude towards history and culture," emphasised the Head of the Investment Development Agency.

The plenary session will focus on digitalisation. According to Minullina, it is of strategic importance today to develop joint platforms of various formats with Islamic countries, along with other key issues that will be addressed during the meeting. As in previous years, the organisers have also placed significant emphasis on the topic of halal production.

“This is not only about food,” the speaker noted. “It also includes halal services, travel routes, medical tourism within the halal sector, and pharmaceuticals. An entire track is dedicated specifically to this topic.”

“Our task is to adapt the standards of Islamic banking to our legislation under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Central Bank”

Taliya Minullina understandably asked participants to pay special attention to the topic of Islamic finance:

“Russia is still under sanctions, there are issues with financing and relatively high interest rates. To be honest, this has a negative impact on investment projects. From a technological development perspective, we could be more useful to Islamic countries. However, when it comes to attracting Islamic finance, there is a very large resource there. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is actively working in this area, as are other financial institutions and organisations in our country. And businesses can also take advantage of this opportunity.”

This year, the forum will host for the first time in Russia the AAOIFI conference — the organisation for accounting and auditing of Islamic financial institutions. “Our task, under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Central Bank, is to adapt their (Islamic banking standards, ed.) to our legislation," said the head of the Investment Development Agency (AID) of Tatarstan. She emphasised that the State Duma will also be involved in this process.

Another event that Kazan will host for the first time in the country in May is the Malaysian Urbanism Forum. It will take place as part of a real estate exhibition, which has been held since last year on the initiative of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. The Malaysian Forum will be organised in partnership with the Kazan Federal University.

A meeting of the Ministers of Culture from Islamic countries is also scheduled to take place during KazanForum. This is linked to Kazan's selection as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2026. At that time, the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, spoke about the readiness to host the conference of culture ministers next year. It seems the proposal was heard.

Ministers of Transport will also attend the forum. “Logistics is growing today, as is e-commerce, and the load on networks is increasing. We understand that alternative transport corridors are important. All these issues will be discussed in transport sessions," assured Minullina.

Several high-profile international figures, including the former president of Turkmenistan, prime minister of Malaysia, and a representative of Qatar's royal family are going to come

Representatives from 87 countries have so far confirmed their participation in KazanForum. According to Alexander Stuglev, the chairman of the Board and Director of the Roscongress Foundation, the event is expected to attract between 20,000 and 25,000 attendees.

“We anticipate that at least 12,000 people will take part in the business programme. In total, events held both at the Kazan Expo venue and beyond are projected to welcome between 20,000 and 25,000 participants,” he stated at a press conference.

The forum is set to welcome high-ranking guests from the UAE, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Qatar, Turkey, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Pakistan, Libya, Algeria, Bahrain, Nigeria, Palestine, Tunisia, and several other nations. These details were shared by Konstantin Kolpakov, the head of the Department for International Sports, Youth Cooperation, and Tourism within the Russian Foreign Ministry's Directorate for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations.

According to Kolpakov, among the distinguished guests arriving in Kazan — the former president of Turkmenistan and current chairman of the People's Council, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov; Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim; a member of Qatar’s royal family, Ali Abdullah Thani Jassim Al Thani; Pakistan’s Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan; Libya’s Foreign Minister, Abd al-Hadi al-Huweij; and the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

An unusual programme awaits young diplomats at this year’s KazanForum. They will meet with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and — for the first time — take part in a friendly football match against stars from FC Rubin. The news has already reached as far as Saudi Arabia, according to Yekaterina Akopyan, the chair of the Council of Young Diplomats at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“At the UN headquarters in New York, we had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia," she recounted. “We started talking about our Young Diplomats Forum, and they said: ‘Oh, isn’t that the one where you’re playing a football match with Rubin?’”

Government agencies are expected to sign around 50 agreements, while the business sector — “significantly more”

At least 50 agreements are expected to be signed at the ministerial level during KazanForum. Taking business deals into account, the total number of agreements is “likely to be significantly higher,” said Pavel Kalmychek, the director of the Department for Bilateral Cooperation Development at Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, during a press conference.

“We are currently in the process of gathering information on the agreements to be signed. What we’ve received so far primarily concerns interagency agreements, which is why I mentioned around 50. In reality, the final number will likely be much higher,” said Kalmychek. “I’m confident that companies will account for a significantly greater number of deals. It’s just that, as a rule, they are not obliged to report them to the Ministry of Economic Development.”

According to Taliya Minullina, the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, the majority of agreements submitted to the forum’s organising committee pertain to transport and logistics, healthcare, as well as education and enlightenment. She highlighted a notable increase in inter-university cooperation. Tatarstan itself is also preparing to finalise a number of agreements.

“For instance, a major agreement is expected to be signed at the real estate exhibition regarding the implementation of large-scale infrastructure and development projects in Tatarstan,” said Taliya Minullina. “An agreement on investment cooperation is also on the agenda with our partners.”

“If entrepreneurs take a more responsible approach to congress and exhibition activities, the results will be better”

“The most important thing, the reason for all of this, is business," noted Taliya Minullina.



A dedicated forum for entrepreneurs will be held, gathering chambers of commerce and industry with business delegations from various countries around the world.

“Today, not everyone is willing to announce the agreements they reach," admitted the head of the Agency for Investment Development (AID). “But some, on the contrary, see it as a good PR move and an opportunity to announce their initiatives, talk about their export potential, or present specific proposals to the international community.”

Talia Minullina urged market players to actively prepare for the forum and formulate specific proposals:

“If an entrepreneur simply attends the event to meet people, the result will be just that — meeting new people. But if they come to negotiate, they should clearly state in advance what they want and under what conditions. If our entrepreneurs approach congress and exhibition activities more responsibly, in terms of being well-prepared for negotiation processes, the results will certainly be much better.”

Is Kazan ready for the influx of guests? “After the BRICS summit, nothing is scary anymore," smiled Talia Minullina. Nevertheless, the republic is considering the construction of new facilities, including luxury hotels. According to the head of the Investment Development Agency, a number of projects for building new five-star buildings are currently being supported by the government of Tatarstan.