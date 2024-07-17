State paraphernalia for 80.7m rubles for Tatarstan educational institutions

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan will act as the customer for the purchase of state paraphernalia for state institutions of the republic. For these purposes, 80,786,991 rubles will be allocated from the republic’s budget.

From the new academic year, which starts on 1 September 2024, a law will come into force in Russia. According to it, the placement of the national flag has become mandatory in kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities regardless of the type of ownership. It was signed by the country's President Vladimir Putin.

As Realnoe Vremya found out, it is planned to purchase flags and emblems of the Republic of Tatarstan for 1,117 schools in 35 districts, as well as in all big cities of Tatarstan. Among them:

135 schools, gymnasiums and lyceums in Kazan;

14 educational institutions in Almetyevsk;

58 in Naberezhnye Chelny;

35 in Nizhnekamsk;

all the rest are distributed among other regions of Tatarstan.

It is worth recalling that last year the republic’s schools purchased more than 4,500 pieces of state symbols of Russia and the Republic of Tatarstan. The previous purchase was carried out within the federal project Patriotic Education of Citizens of the Russian Federation.

What is going to be bought?

Flag of the Republic of Tatarstan (for the flagpole) — 1,117 pieces.

Street flagpole: 1,117 pieces nine metrefs high.

Tabletop flagpole with one flag of the Republic of Tatarstan — 11,170 pieces.

Protocol flag of the Republic of Tatarstan — 1,117 pieces.

Large and small coats of arms of the Republic of Tatarstan — 1,117 pieces each.