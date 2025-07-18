Experts on the increase in payments under European accident statement: ‘The decision has been long overdue, prices for spare parts have risen’

Motorists may receive up to 200,000 rubles instead of the previous 100,000, while insurers fear fraudsters

Photo: Артем Дергунов

“It should have been done earlier, of course”

From July 5, in Russia, the compensation limit under the European accident statement for accidents with disputes has doubled to 200,000 rubles. The corresponding law was passed by the State Duma a month ago.

This concerns the amount of compensation in cases of disagreement between the parties involved in an accident — previously, the injured drivers could only expect up to 100,000 rubles. The European accident statement allows motorists to register a road traffic accident without the involvement of traffic police officers. It is used when only two vehicles are involved in the accident and there are no injured parties. Both drivers must agree to settle the accident on the spot and both must have an OSAGO insurance policy.

When using the European accident statement, insurers compensate damages up to 400,000 rubles — if the drivers agree on the compensation. But if there is no consensus, the injured party used to receive a minimum of 100,000 rubles; now this amount has doubled.

“I view the decision positively. It was long overdue because prices for spare parts have risen significantly,” said Vladlen Kopvillem, a lawyer from the Federation of Russian Vehicle Owners (FAR), in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya.

Earlier, for the same reasons, the initiative by the State Duma was supported by the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA).

“In today’s reality, where the cost of cars and their components is rising, this change will help simplify the process of receiving insurance compensation for vehicle owners. Doubling the payment amount will help many drivers settle insurance claims faster and more advantageously. Also, in our view, this can assist law enforcement officers in avoiding new accident situations that may arise following an already occurred crash, when cars remain on the road waiting for traffic police,” quoted Evgeny Ufimcev, head of the organisation, by RIA Novosti.

According to the RSA, average prices for auto parts in the country have increased by 1.9%. Analysts came to this conclusion by comparing figures in the relevant directory, which came into effect on 19 June this year, with the previous version that was in force since March last year.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Is doubling the compensation limit enough? “Probably, [this amount] is reasonable. At least, we’ll see. These are minor accidents, after all. Often there are, roughly speaking, just scratches. A little dispute over the road, a small bump,” said Vladlen Kopvillem.

“Everything is getting more expensive here: cars, spare parts. Naturally, repairs no longer correspond to the amount that existed when the limits were introduced. Sooner or later, this had to happen. Of course, it should have been done earlier. You can see for yourself the prices now. Before, you could buy a Porsche, but now for that money, only a Haval,” said Yuri Kulagin, chairman of the Tatarstan branch of the All-Russian Motorists’ Society, in an interview with our publication.

Increased limit will not be paid if the European accident statement is completed on a paper form

As emphasised by the FAR lawyer, the increased limit will not be paid if the European accident statement is completed only on a paper form. The accident must be photographed and recorded through a special mobile application, such as OSAGO Assistant. Vladlen Kopvillem recommended taking three types of photos that would illustrate exactly what kind of accident occurred, where the vehicles collided, and what damages were sustained.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Meanwhile, insurance companies fear that fraudsters will take advantage of the option to file European accident statements and are calling for expanded access to accident information. To identify scammers, it is important at least to verify through city traffic cameras whether the accident actually took place.

“Also, check which specific car [was involved in the accident]. Fraudsters have a certain set of cars, about five or six at most, that are constantly damaged,” explained the FAR lawyer.